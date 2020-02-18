Listen to this article

Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS makes more adjustments to his leading area programs:

PODCAST: Dick Van Dyke Appliance World Prep Basketball Confidential 2-17-20

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 27-0 1

Comment: Blue Devils dispatched Rantoul on neutral court Saturday, draw Salt Fork and Milford on back-to-back nights.

2. Mahomet-Seymour 17-10 6

Comment: Bulldogs picked up a huge win over Urbana last week, have taken six straight before hosting Normal West.

3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24-4 2

Comment: Panthers’ win streak ended at 10 with loss to Effingham, chance at recovery comes with visit to Cissna Park.

4. Urbana 16-12 3

Comment: Tigers rebounded from loss to M-S by topping Peoria, make trip to Peoria Richwoods for Tuesday Big 12 bout.

5. Tuscola 23-3 4

Comment: Warriors back on track after knocking off host Altamont in overtime, visit Neoga looking for fifth win in row.

6. St. Joseph-Ogden 21-7 5

Comment: Spartans lost to Teutopolis for first setback in last 12 outings, try to rally at Bloomington Central Catholic.

7. Judah Christian 21-4 7

Comment: Tribe held off LeRoy to extend win streak to 10, faces Uni High in East Central Illinois Conference semifinals.

8. Champaign Central 13-13 9

Comment: Maroons romped past St. Thomas More over weekend, cross town for rivalry contest with Centennial next.

9. Centennial 14-13 8

Comment: Chargers dropped close ones to Peoria Notre Dame and Springfield Lanphier, will host Central on Tuesday.

10. Prairie Central 21-7 10

Comment: Hawks trumped Bloomington Central Catholic for quality win, visit Chillicothe IVC for more Illini Prairie play.