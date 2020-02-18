Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS makes more adjustments to his leading area programs:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 27-0 1
Comment: Blue Devils dispatched Rantoul on neutral court Saturday, draw Salt Fork and Milford on back-to-back nights.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 17-10 6
Comment: Bulldogs picked up a huge win over Urbana last week, have taken six straight before hosting Normal West.
3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24-4 2
Comment: Panthers’ win streak ended at 10 with loss to Effingham, chance at recovery comes with visit to Cissna Park.
4. Urbana 16-12 3
Comment: Tigers rebounded from loss to M-S by topping Peoria, make trip to Peoria Richwoods for Tuesday Big 12 bout.
5. Tuscola 23-3 4
Comment: Warriors back on track after knocking off host Altamont in overtime, visit Neoga looking for fifth win in row.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 21-7 5
Comment: Spartans lost to Teutopolis for first setback in last 12 outings, try to rally at Bloomington Central Catholic.
7. Judah Christian 21-4 7
Comment: Tribe held off LeRoy to extend win streak to 10, faces Uni High in East Central Illinois Conference semifinals.
8. Champaign Central 13-13 9
Comment: Maroons romped past St. Thomas More over weekend, cross town for rivalry contest with Centennial next.
9. Centennial 14-13 8
Comment: Chargers dropped close ones to Peoria Notre Dame and Springfield Lanphier, will host Central on Tuesday.
10. Prairie Central 21-7 10
Comment: Hawks trumped Bloomington Central Catholic for quality win, visit Chillicothe IVC for more Illini Prairie play.