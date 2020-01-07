Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly poll before the action picks up again Tuesday night:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Danville 9-5 1
Comment: Vikings have lost two straight with Tevin Smith sidelined. They visit Champaign Central on Wednesday night.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14-0 2
Comment: Blue Devils have won 13 games by double figures. They open their 2020 schedule at Milford on Tuesday.
3. Urbana 7-7 3
Comment: Tigers will have been out of action for 11 consecutive days when they host Crispus Attucks (Ind.) on Friday.
4. Prairie Central 13-4 4
Comment: Hawks will bring a two-game win streak from holidays into Tuesday night road trip to El Paso-Gridley.
5. Tuscola 12-0 5
Comment: Warriors dispatched Arcola last Friday in a throwback game that featured former players and past uniforms.
6. Centennial 8-6 7
Comment: Chargers stymied Limestone on Saturday in the single-day Taylorville Shootout to get back on track.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-4 9
Comment: Spartans worked around Cissna Park on Friday in good small-school matchup, host Williamsville on Tuesday.
8. Mahomet-Seymour 7-6 8
Comment: Bulldogs lost to Normal West on Saturday in Taylorville Shootout, turn focus to stop at Effingham on Tuesday.
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10-2 10
Comment: Panthers aim to improve to 3-0 in Sangamon Valley Conference action when hosting Momence on Friday.
10. LeRoy 10-1 —
Comment: Panthers debut in these rankings on a five-game win streak. Visit both Clinton and Fieldcrest this week.