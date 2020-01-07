Listen to this article

Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly poll before the action picks up again Tuesday night:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Danville 9-5 1

Comment: Vikings have lost two straight with Tevin Smith sidelined. They visit Champaign Central on Wednesday night.

2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14-0 2

Comment: Blue Devils have won 13 games by double figures. They open their 2020 schedule at Milford on Tuesday.

3. Urbana 7-7 3

Comment: Tigers will have been out of action for 11 consecutive days when they host Crispus Attucks (Ind.) on Friday.

4. Prairie Central 13-4 4

Comment: Hawks will bring a two-game win streak from holidays into Tuesday night road trip to El Paso-Gridley.

5. Tuscola 12-0 5

Comment: Warriors dispatched Arcola last Friday in a throwback game that featured former players and past uniforms.

6. Centennial 8-6 7

Comment: Chargers stymied Limestone on Saturday in the single-day Taylorville Shootout to get back on track.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 9-4 9

Comment: Spartans worked around Cissna Park on Friday in good small-school matchup, host Williamsville on Tuesday.

8. Mahomet-Seymour 7-6 8

Comment: Bulldogs lost to Normal West on Saturday in Taylorville Shootout, turn focus to stop at Effingham on Tuesday.

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10-2 10

Comment: Panthers aim to improve to 3-0 in Sangamon Valley Conference action when hosting Momence on Friday.

10. LeRoy 10-1 —

Comment: Panthers debut in these rankings on a five-game win streak. Visit both Clinton and Fieldcrest this week.

