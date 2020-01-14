Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly poll before the action picks up Tuesday
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Tuscola 14-0 5
Comment: Warriors clubbed Clinton and held off Cerro Gordo/Bement on consecutive days, pay visit to Unity on Tuesday.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 16-0 2
Comment: Blue Devils eclipsed Milford and Oakwood to begin new calendar year, host Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
3. Prairie Central 14-4
Comment: Hawks stumped El Paso-Gridley in lone game last week, start four-game homestand with Iroquois West.
4. Danville 9-8 1
Comment: Vikings’ fortunes have fallen with Tevin Smith and Nathanael Hoskins out, and they host tough Urbana next.
5. Centennial 9-6 6
Comment: Chargers used low-scoring prowess to knock off Washington, get back on floor versus Normal Community.
6. Urbana 7-8 3
Comment: Tigers couldn’t stop Crispus Attucks (Ind.) and have lost three of four, try to end skid at Danville on Tuesday.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 10-4 7
Comment: Spartans eased past Williamsville in lone game of previous week, get good test with PBL on Tuesday night.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12-2 9
Comment: Panthers trumped Shelbyville to run win streak to three. Making it four will be difficult at St. Joseph-Ogden.
9. Champaign Central 8-9 —
Comment: Maroons overwhelmed shorthanded Danville to return to rankings, visit Big 12 Normal West on Tuesday.
10. Judah Christian 14-4 —
Comment: Tribe rolled past DeLand-Weldon on Monday, hosts a quality Villa Grove/Heritage program on Saturday.