Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest area boys' basketball Top 10 and shuffles all but the top three in his weekly poll after a busy week:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Tuscola 15-0 1
Comment: Warriors held off Unity in nonconference play, visit Central A&M on Tuesday night in what could be de facto CIC championship tilt.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18-0 2
Comment: Blue Devils earned wins over Armstrong-Potomac and St. Joseph-Ogden ahead of Vermilion County Tournament.
3. Prairie Central 16-4 3
Comment: Hawks have won their last five after stopping Pontiac, host both Olympia and Monticello in IPC play this week.
4. Urbana 9-8 6
Comment: Tigers stumped quality Metamora squad after knocking off Danville, keep up Big 12 play versus Bloomington.
5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-3 8
Comment: Panthers took down Quincy Notre Dame on Monday at Bloomington, make trip to Iroquois West on Tuesday.
6. Champaign Central 10-9 9
Comment: Maroons won thrilling overtime game with Centennial and have taken last three before Chick-fil-A Tourney.
7. Centennial 9-8 5
Comment: Chargers narrowly fell to Normal Community and Central, try to get back on track Tuesday at Normal U-High.
8. Judah Christian 16-4 10
Comment: Tribe worked around Villa Grove/Heritage for fourth win in a row, then topped Arthur Christian on Monday.
9. Danville 9-10 4
Comment: Vikings still seeking first win in new year and trying to get healthy. They visit Peoria Richwoods on Friday.
10. Mahomet-Seymour 9-8 —
Comment: Bulldogs clubbed Mattoon to snap two-game skid, visit non-league foes Washington and Dunlap this week.