Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his latest area boys' basketball Top 10 and shuffles all but the top three in his weekly poll after a busy week:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Tuscola 15-0 1

Comment: Warriors held off Unity in nonconference play, visit Central A&M on Tuesday night in what could be de facto CIC championship tilt.

2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18-0 2

Comment: Blue Devils earned wins over Armstrong-Potomac and St. Joseph-Ogden ahead of Vermilion County Tournament.

3. Prairie Central 16-4 3

Comment: Hawks have won their last five after stopping Pontiac, host both Olympia and Monticello in IPC play this week.

4. Urbana 9-8 6

Comment: Tigers stumped quality Metamora squad after knocking off Danville, keep up Big 12 play versus Bloomington.

5. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-3 8

Comment: Panthers took down Quincy Notre Dame on Monday at Bloomington, make trip to Iroquois West on Tuesday.

6. Champaign Central 10-9 9

Comment: Maroons won thrilling overtime game with Centennial and have taken last three before Chick-fil-A Tourney.

7. Centennial 9-8 5

Comment: Chargers narrowly fell to Normal Community and Central, try to get back on track Tuesday at Normal U-High.

8. Judah Christian 16-4 10

Comment: Tribe worked around Villa Grove/Heritage for fourth win in a row, then topped Arthur Christian on Monday.

9. Danville 9-10 4

Comment: Vikings still seeking first win in new year and trying to get healthy. They visit Peoria Richwoods on Friday.

10. Mahomet-Seymour 9-8 —

Comment: Bulldogs clubbed Mattoon to snap two-game skid, visit non-league foes Washington and Dunlap this week.

