RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Urbana 15-2-2 2 Tigers clipped Peoria Richwoods following a big win over Peoria Notre Dame, enter 2A playoffs as winners of last seven.
2. Champaign Central 17-2-2 1 Maroons handled Peoria co close out Big 12 Conference slate, still have a nonconference trip to Washington on deck.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 15-5-2 3 Bulldogs followed loss to Mt. Zion by knocking off Normal Community, visit Effingham and Taylorville later this week.
4. Monticello 18-4 4 Sages took down Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville in a regional semifinal, will draw Uni High in title match Friday.
5. St. Thomas More 13-4-1 5 Sabers ended their regular season with a shutout of Unity, start the playoffs Wednesday by battling Argenta-Oreana.
6. Uni High 9-5-5 9 Illineks defended their home turf versus tough Oakwood/Salt Fork squad in regional semis. Monticello is next adversary.
7. Fisher/GCMS 17-4-1 6 Bunnies are on a run of five consecutive defensive shutouts. St. Joseph-Ogden in a 1A regional semifinal will test that.
8. Oakwood/Salt Fork 20-5-2 7 Comets saw a highly successful campaign end at the hands of Uni High in a regional semifinal on the Illineks’ turf field.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 17-4-1 9 Spartans are soaring into playoffs on a seven-match win streak, but Fisher/GCMS will have final say in that continuing.
10. Centennial 8-6-4 10 Chargers took forfeit win over Peoria Manual after tying Rantoul over the weekend. Playoffs begin with Mahomet-Seymour.