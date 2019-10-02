Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Listen to this article

Prep Boys Soccer: Central vs. Centennial 2019

With the regular season winding down, preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Champaign Central 12-2-3 (1)

Maroons beat Centennial ahead of Big 12 match with Peoria, non-league bout with Mahomet-Seymour.

2. St. Thomas More 15-2-3 (3)

Sabers have won five in a row since losing to Metamora, including Tuesday’s win over Bloomington CC.

3. Urbana 9-3 (7)

Tigers defeated Mahomet-Seymour and Danville on consecutive days, host Peoria Richwoods next.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 11-3-1 (2)

Win streak ended at eight versus Urbana, Bulldogs visit Charleston and Champaign Central this week.

5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15-0 (5)

Blue Devils clipped Hoopeston Area and Covington (Ind.) last week, host Oakwood/Salt Fork on Thursday.

6. Monticello 14-1-1 (4)

Sages lost first match to St. Thomas More last week, face another stiff test Thursday with Fisher/GCMS.

7. Hoopeston Area 17-3-1 (6)

Cornjerkers beat Teutopolis and Oakwood/Salt Fork after loss to Charleston, bring in Schlarman soon.

8. Judah Christian 11-5-1 (8)

Tribe fell to Cornerstone on Tuesday to prevent third straight win, stops by Oakwood/Salt Fork this weekend.

9. Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13-2-2 (10)

Bunnies outlasted Unity on Monday, aim for signature nonconference win at Monticello on Thursday.

10. Uni High 5-6-5 (—)

Illineks stomped Warrensburg-Latham and topped Judah Christian earlier, host St. Teresa later in week.

