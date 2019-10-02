Colin Likas
Prep Sports Coordinator
Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).
With the regular season winding down, preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 12-2-3 (1)
Maroons beat Centennial ahead of Big 12 match with Peoria, non-league bout with Mahomet-Seymour.
2. St. Thomas More 15-2-3 (3)
Sabers have won five in a row since losing to Metamora, including Tuesday’s win over Bloomington CC.
3. Urbana 9-3 (7)
Tigers defeated Mahomet-Seymour and Danville on consecutive days, host Peoria Richwoods next.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 11-3-1 (2)
Win streak ended at eight versus Urbana, Bulldogs visit Charleston and Champaign Central this week.
5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15-0 (5)
Blue Devils clipped Hoopeston Area and Covington (Ind.) last week, host Oakwood/Salt Fork on Thursday.
6. Monticello 14-1-1 (4)
Sages lost first match to St. Thomas More last week, face another stiff test Thursday with Fisher/GCMS.
7. Hoopeston Area 17-3-1 (6)
Cornjerkers beat Teutopolis and Oakwood/Salt Fork after loss to Charleston, bring in Schlarman soon.
8. Judah Christian 11-5-1 (8)
Tribe fell to Cornerstone on Tuesday to prevent third straight win, stops by Oakwood/Salt Fork this weekend.
9. Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13-2-2 (10)
Bunnies outlasted Unity on Monday, aim for signature nonconference win at Monticello on Thursday.
10. Uni High 5-6-5 (—)
Illineks stomped Warrensburg-Latham and topped Judah Christian earlier, host St. Teresa later in week.
