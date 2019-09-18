Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his rankings after frequent play between leading local outfits:RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 9-1-3 (1)
Maroons earned quality tie with Richwoods to stay without a loss in Big 12, host Normal Community next.
2. St. Thomas More 9-1-3 (2)
Sabers posted victories in consecutive days, over Uni High and Unity, ahead of match with St. Joe-Ogden.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 7-2-1 (4)
Bulldogs held off rival Mattoon on Tuesday to keep unblemished Apollo mark, host Mt. Zion on Thursday.
4. Monticello 10-0-1 (7)
Sages red-hot after winning Cornjerker Classic and topping SJ-O on Tuesday, face Olympia in next bout.
5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9-0 (8)
Blue Devils blasted Fisher/GCMS, then took care of Oakwood/Salt Fork leading into road tilt at Schlarman.
6. Centennial 3-3-2 (3)
Chargers drew with Danville on Tuesday to move to 1-1-1 in Big 12 action, which continues versus Richwoods.
7. Urbana 6-1 (10)
Tigers started three-match road trip by topping Bloomington, get rugged draw with Peoria ND on Thursday.
8. Hoopeston Area 12-1-1 (6)
Cornjerkers settled for second in own tournament last week, then dumped Judah Christian and Schlarman.
9. Judah Christian 6-3-1 (9)
Tribe’s six-match unbeaten streak ended at hands of Hoopeston Area, visit to Argenta-Oreana awaits.
10. Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10-2-1 (5)
Bunnies rebounded from BHRA setback by eclipsing Rantoul on Tuesday, now will take rest of week off.