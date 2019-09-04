socSTM6

 St. Thomas More's Taylor Crawford (8) and Judah's Izak Brown (7) during a prep soccer match at St. Thomas More High School in Champaign on Monday, August 26, 2019.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
N-G Top 10: High school boys’ soccer

Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his updated weekly rankings after the first week of the season:RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. St. Thomas More 3-0-2 (6)

Sabers outlasted Centennial to move to 2-0-1 versus Champaign-based foes. They visit Peoria Notre Dame next.

2. Champaign Central 2-1-2 (1)

Maroons battled to tie with Uni High on Tuesday after posting 2-1 record at Bradley-Bourbonnais Invite.

3. Centennial 2-1 (—)

Chargers’ perfect start was ended by STM, but earlier victory over Mahomet-Seymour gives them a boost.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 2-1-1 (2)

Bulldogs get respite after finishing 2-0 in own Bulldog Invitational last week, play in Urbana Tourney next.

5. Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4-0 (3)

Bunnies remained unbeaten Tuesday via win over Oakwood/Salt Fork, make first road trip Thursday to Judah.

6. Uni High 1-1-1 (4)

Illineks have recovered from early loss to Williamsville with win over St. Joseph-Ogden, tie versus Central.

7. Hoopeston Area 4-0-1 (7)

Cornjerkers stayed hot by dumping Danville on Tuesday, also tied with reigning 1A third-place St. Teresa.

8. Iroquois West 4-0 (10)

Raiders banked 42 goals in first four contests but couldn’t add to that Tuesday because of rainout at Momence.

9. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1-0 (8)

Blue Devils eclipsed Judah Christian in 2-1 opening matchup, face unbeaten Blue Ridge today in tough draw.

10. Monticello 4-0 (—)

Sages continued early roll Tuesday with triumph against Arthur Christian, hit another ECIC foe next at Uni High.

News-Gazette

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).