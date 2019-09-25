Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his rankings amid plenty of matches between ranked squads:RK.,
TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 11-1-3 (1)
Maroons haven’t lost in last 11 bouts, including Tuesday’s versus Urbana, and host Gateway Christian next.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 9-2-1 (3)
Bulldogs are on a six-match win streak that includes topping Effingham on Tuesday. Trip to Taylorville awaits.
3. St. Thomas More 12-2-3 (2)
Sabers fell to Metamora but then defeated Blue Ridge and Olympia before visit to Monticello on Thursday.
4. Monticello 13-0-1 (4)
Sages still without a defeat after stumping Bloomington Central Catholic, face stiff test with STM at home.
5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 13-0 (5)
Blue Devils remained perfect Tuesday via victory over strong Hoopeston Area, host Covington (Ind.) next.
6. Hoopeston Area 14-2-1 (8)
Cornjerkers couldn’t slow BHRA, ending four-match run of success, and visit Georgetown-RF/Westville soon.
7. Urbana 6-3 (7)
Tigers slipped at Champaign Central on Tuesday, continue local tour Thursday by hosting rival Centennial.
8. Judah Christian 9-3-1 (9)
Tribe took Tuesday off after outlasting Bloomington CC on Monday, brings Uni High to Field of Dreams soon.
9. Centennial 3-5-3 (6)
Chargers worked tie with Uni High, seek to end four-match winless run in visits to Urbana and Judah Christian.
10. Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11-2-2 (10)
Bunnies drew with talented Iroquois West before beating Mt. Pulaski, set to host Watseka on Saturday.