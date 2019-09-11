Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings, shaking up the bottom half of his poll:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 7-1-2 (2)
Maroons opened Big 12 Conference action by defeating Danville on Tuesday and host Normal West next.
2. St. Thomas More 5-1-3 (1)
Sabers earned tough win over Bloomington Cornerstone on Tuesday, next square off with Father McGivney.
3. Centennial 2-1-1 (3)
Chargers started Big 12 play against Normal Community on Tuesday, host Normal U-High on Wednesday.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 4-2-1 (4)
Bulldogs took Tuesday off but get back on the pitch Thursday versus Apollo Conference opponent Charleston.
5. Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8-1-1 (5)
Bunnies haven’t lost in their last five matches after topping St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, visit ALAH soon.
6. Hoopeston Area 6-0-1 (7)
Cornjerkers upended Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville in Vermilion Valley tilt, visit Oakwood/Salt Fork next.
7. Monticello 4-0-1 (10)
Sages will have been idle for eight days when they begin play in Cornjerker Classic on Friday in Hoopeston.
8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-0 (9)
Blue Devils continued perfect start by dousing Rantoul, hope for more versus Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.
9. Judah Christian 5-2 (—)
Tribe joins rankings after wins over Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Blue Ridge, hosts Unity on Thursday.
10. Urbana 4-1 (—)
Tigers eclipsed Uni High on Tuesday after posting 2-1 record in own tournament, host Peoria Manual next.