Monticello's Dylan Ginalick (9) and Ethan Brakke (18) celebrate Ginalick's goal in a prep soccer match at U of I Rec Field 6 in Urbana on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings, shaking up the bottom half of his poll:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Champaign Central 7-1-2 (2)

Maroons opened Big 12 Conference action by defeating Danville on Tuesday and host Normal West next.

2. St. Thomas More 5-1-3 (1)

Sabers earned tough win over Bloomington Cornerstone on Tuesday, next square off with Father McGivney.

3. Centennial 2-1-1 (3)

Chargers started Big 12 play against Normal Community on Tuesday, host Normal U-High on Wednesday.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 4-2-1 (4)

Bulldogs took Tuesday off but get back on the pitch Thursday versus Apollo Conference opponent Charleston.

5. Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8-1-1 (5)

Bunnies haven’t lost in their last five matches after topping St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, visit ALAH soon.

6. Hoopeston Area 6-0-1 (7)

Cornjerkers upended Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville in Vermilion Valley tilt, visit Oakwood/Salt Fork next.

7. Monticello 4-0-1 (10)

Sages will have been idle for eight days when they begin play in Cornjerker Classic on Friday in Hoopeston.

8. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-0 (9)

Blue Devils continued perfect start by dousing Rantoul, hope for more versus Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville.

9. Judah Christian 5-2 (—)

Tribe joins rankings after wins over Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Blue Ridge, hosts Unity on Thursday.

10. Urbana 4-1 (—)

Tigers eclipsed Uni High on Tuesday after posting 2-1 record in own tournament, host Peoria Manual next.

