N-G exclusive: All-access with Illinois women's basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green’s time demands are high these days.

Such is life as a Division I women’s basketball coach at a Big Ten school.

But Green has also put herself in high demand given the success the first-year Illinois coach has had in 10 short months on the job.

Green, 43, is the leader of one of the best stories in women’s college basketball so far this winter. The former Dayton coach took over an Illini program on March 21 at its nadir after a near-decade of losing seasons and irrelevance both nationally and within the Big Ten.

But 17 games into Green’s tenure, No. 24 Illinois (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) is nationally ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in 23 years ahead of Sunday’s 2 p.m. Big Ten game against Minnesota (8-9, 1-5) at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

01122023 shauna green 2 Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green, left, and Illini forward/center Geovana Lopes hold a conversation as they look over some paper…

With a strong finish, Illinois is in position to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2003. Green led her Flyers’ teams to four NCAA tournaments trips in six seasons at Dayton, which also included a 127-50 record at the Atlantic 10 school.

The Illini ended the week 29th in the NET rankings and ESPN women’s bracketologist Charlie Creme had Illinois as a No. 7 seed in his latest NCAA tournament projection, which was released on Friday.

The News-Gazette received an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Green’s Illini program on Wednesday by following Green, her coaching staff and players around for the day as Illinois prepared for its first game as a ranked team in two-plus decades.

10 p.m. Tuesday

Green is off the clock.

Sort of.

The Illini coach arrives at her house in Champaign after driving back from the Chicago area. Green watched a recruit’s basketball game that night before getting in her navy blue SUV for the two-hour drive back to C-U. Green will soon go to bed.

Before then, there’s chores to do around the house. There’s also the matter of putting some of the thoughts that popped into her head on the drive from Chicago onto paper.

Then, it’s bedtime.

Falling to sleep is never the issue for Green. It’s staying asleep.

Green describes her mind as restless during the season with a “million things” to think about.

Maybe it’s the reason Green doesn’t set an alarm before she drifts off to sleep each night.

7 a.m. Wednesday

It’s a school day.

Eight-year-old son Matteo and husband Andy are in the midst of preparing for the day ahead. Andy teaches fourth grade at Bottenfield Elementary School, and Matteo is a second-grader at the same school on Prospect Avenue in south Champaign.

Green usually sees Matteo and Andy off for the day since they typically head to school at 7:45 a.m.

Wednesday is a bit different, though, with Green having an early morning radio call with a Chicago-area station.

7:30 a.m. Wednesday

Green arrives at Ubben Basketball Complex. She enters the recently renovated facility through the new atrium doors at the front of the building and eventually makes a right-hand turn toward the Illini women’s basketball offices.

Office administrator Sarah Elder’s desk is the first thing the Illinois coach sees after Green pulls open the entryway glass doors. Green turns left and passes individual offices on her right-hand side. First is director of scouting and player development Jenna Giacone. Then comes the daily abodes of assistant coaches Ryan Gensler, DeAntoine Beasley and Calamity McEntire.

Gensler has a Brazilian flag pinned to the whiteboard in his office. Brazilian Geovana Lopes is one of the Illini post players Gensler coaches up on a daily basis. Beasley has a few drawn-up plays on the whiteboard in his office, while McEntire’s office whiteboard has a large poster covering a third of it. The poster is adorned with flowers and the words “Believe in Yourself” at the very bottom.

Green’s office is off to the left at the end of the hallway with her name plate and title on the large brown door. The office is the size of some one-bedroom apartments, with Green’s brown desk facing toward the door and a 50-inch TV to the right on where she sits.

The desk has most of its space occupied with photos from her playing days and of husband Andy and son Matteo, a wooden block that reads “Keep it simple,” a few notepads, a snow globe, Illinois coasters and championship rings from her Dayton days, among other items.

Behind Green’s desk is a cube storage shelf that nearly touches the high ceiling with various mementos filling every space.

Green has the game ball from her first win at Illinois — a 75-40 victory against Long Island University on Nov. 9 and another one from the Illini’s 90-86 upset win against No. 12 Iowa on New Year’s Day.

More family photos — including several of Matteo — and signed basketballs from Green’s 2017 and 2020 Atlantic 10 title teams at Dayton are visible, along with three A-10 plaques from when Green won the conference’s Coach of the Year honor with the Flyers. Near the top in the middle of the storage unit is a brown block of wood with “family” written in white cursive lettering and a orange sign with “SHAUNA” in white block letters on it.

A wing in the L-shaped office has an 98-inch TV on the wall surrounded by a leather couch and four light brown armchairs. The area has a window view of the new Demirjian Park soccer and track and field facilities. A wooden chest with two wooden bats sitting on black stands from when Dayton played NCAA tournament games in Louisville, Ky., in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018 is just the latest reminder of the success Green had in western Ohio.

And a benchmark for what Green hopes to achieve in Champaign.

8 a.m. Wednesday

The scheduled part of Green’s day gets underway with a call-in radio phone interview. Green joins the Steve Cochran Show on WLS-AM 890 in Chicago.

Green spends the eight-minute, 26-second interview talking about the Illini’s new-found AP ranking, why Illinois has won so quickly under Green’s direction and how the mechanics and styles of women’s basketball compare to that of the men’s game.

Green gets off the phone and it’s time to immediately start thinking about Illinois’ morning practice that starts in just over two hours and a upcoming meeting with her coaching staff.

9 a.m. Wednesday

A car with some of the Illini freshmen in it enters the parking lot at Ubben.

That moment — seen through a large window in the team’s conference room right across the way from Green’s office — is witnessed by Beasley, who arrives first for the coaches meeting wearing a gray Illinois long sleeve shirt. He’s got a yellow legal pad in one hand and a push pencil in the other.

Gensler arrives shortly thereafter in a gray Nike sweatshirt with a white notepad. He sits directly across from Beasley in one of the tall swivel chairs around a rectangular-shaped table.

Green arrives at 9:12 a.m. She’s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with camouflage “Illinois Fighting Illini” lettering and a block “I” on it. There’s an American flag on one sleeve and “U.S.A.” imprinted on the back. Green has a white coffee mug in one hand.

Green didn’t have time to make a stop at Dunkin’ Donuts — she’s a fan on their coffee, although a Starbucks run isn’t out of the question, either. Instead, Green had to go with a home-brewed pot of coffee. Earlier-than-usual obligations today and all.

The coaches’ meeting starts basically from the moment Green sits in her chair at the head of the table. Green reports on her recruiting visit to Chicago. She goes through the highlights mostly. The Illini coach, after all, typically has already downloaded her assistant coaches via a group text message chat the night before on what a recruit did in a game.

Green — tapping her black pen on the desk — then goes through the practice schedule, glancing down briefly at the notes in front of her.

No film. No lift. Three-line close out. Free-throw shooting. Phoenix transition. Baseball (more on that later).

As Green leans back in her chair, McEntire arrives for the meeting at 9:22 a.m. The last of Green’s assistant coaches had just finished up an individual film session with sophomore guard Jayla Oden beforehand.

McEntire, who sits in between Beasley and Green on the right side of the table, jumps right into the discussion, which is now about Tuesday night’s Big Ten women’s game between Michigan and Purdue. Green was keeping track of it on her phone while in Chicago, with the Wolverines using a strong second half to pull away for an 80-59 victory in West Lafayette, Ind.

Illinois will play both teams later this season, with Purdue and former Illini guard Jeanae Terry up first on Jan. 26 at State Farm Center before the Illini go to the Crisler Center on Feb. 2 to face No. 17 Michigan. A home game with Michigan State on Jan. 29 comes in between the matchups with the Boilermakers and Wolverines.

Green asks, “Who’s playing tonight?”

McEntire knows Green is only interested in the Big Ten women’s schedule on Wednesday night. McEntire reads it off her phone.

“Northwestern at Iowa ... Wisconsin at Michigan State ... Penn State at Nebraska.”

Then the inquiry of “who ya got — Nebraska or Penn State?” comes from McEntire.

Beasley and Gensler both answer: Nebraska. McEntire agrees. “They have to bounce back,” she says.

“They absolutely do,” Gensler replies.

(The Cornhuskers did just that, picking up an 80-51 home win on Wednesday night that ended a three-game losing streak).

“When is Minnesota playing?” Gensler follows up.

McEntire responds: “Thursday night.” (The Gophers lost 65-59 to Rutgers in Minneapolis).

Green — after scrolling and typing on her phone for the past few minutes — leans forward in her seat and reenters the discussion with her arms now folded.

They talk about two girls’ basketball tournaments that start on Saturday — the Classic in the Country Challenge in Berlin, Ohio, and the Classic in the City in Pickerington, Ohio. The plan is to have Gensler start the weekend recruiting on Saturday before flying to Minneapolis on Sunday morning and rejoining the team with the Illini set for a mid-afternoon tip at Minnesota.

With the topics all covered, the meeting adjourns.

9:45 a.m.-10:16 a.m. Wednesday

During the next 31 minutes, the women’s practice floor at Ubben becomes more and more of a bustling place. Genesis Bryant is getting up shots — the North Carolina State transfer guard is typically one of the first players to show up at practice.

It’s working, too, with Bryant pouring in a team-best 42 three-pointers this season and shooting 49.4 percent from beyond the arc. Illinois, in fact, has the second-highest success rate on three-pointers nationally at 41.3 percent. Boston University is first at 42 percent.

The men’s practice players arrive as a group. Beasley is getting a workout in on the exercise bike along the sideline. The rest of Green’s Illini players walk into the gym almost one-by-one. Makira Cook — who’s nicknamed “cookie” by the coaching staff — is getting mic’d up for practice, warning her teammates afterward to watch what they say.

10:23 a.m. Wednesday

The players and coaches form a circle locking arms at mid-court with Green leading the meeting. A shout of “one way” breaks up the brief talk.

The opening portion of the two-hour practice is lively. Sean Paul’s “Temperature” is blasting through the speakers.

McEntire draws a laugh from Adalia McKenzie when the niece of country music legend Reba McEntire informs the Illinois sophomore guard Paul’s song, which was released in 2005, was once McEntire’s ringtone.

“Oh, yeah,” McKenzie, the self-described best dancer on the team, says.

Green, now with an orange whistle and clipped-on black pen, which are both attached to an orange lanyard around her neck, is moving about the painted area that lines the outside of the Ubben main court, watching as Gensler (forwards), Beasley (wing players) and McEntire (guards) work with their individualized groups.

The music has stopped. It won’t return for the rest of practice.

With her assistants running the show and working with their player groups, Green will pick her moments to give instructions to her team. Like when the players fail to call out a screen.

“Talk. Say something,” Green shouts. “She just ran into a wall because we didn’t communicate.”

Green is very much hands-off in segments of practice. It’s all for a reason.

“I try to give (my assistants) a big voice and let them be hands-on,” Green says in her office after practice. “(The players) hear my voice so much that I want to give (my assistants) ownership and a major voice. That’s important to me. We have a really good flow to what we do.”

The Illini switch between half-court and full-court drills. Green is always in motion, whistle in her left hand. When Green does take a break to “rest her legs,” she’ll crouch into a stance.

11:16 a.m. Wednesday

Bryant is on the court after the 5-foot-6 junior guard collides with graduate assistant Caleb Samson while on transition defense.

“I’ve never seen someone fly through the air, land and get right back up like you can,” Green quips at Bryant.

That Bryant was OK after taking another charge in practice had Green in a joking mood. Bryant’s countenance reveals a smile in response.

Hours later, in the hallway of the women’s basketball offices after practice, Bryant would sarcastically remind Samson “you almost killed me.”

In an 80-62 home win against Rutgers on Dec 7, Bryant took a charge from Scarlet Knights wing Erica Lafayette. Bryant had a large white bandage covering her entire left eye lid for the rest of the game after the nasty collision. Bryant still sported a shiner underneath that eye for a week or so.

11:30 a.m. Wednesday

Back to practice, Illinois has shifted to working on specific half-court offensive sets. Green stands behind her team on the half-court “I” logo with Gensler and McEntire on opposite sidelines and Beasley with hands on knees and a foot on the baseline.

Green calls the play “power ball.” The players echo it back to her with Cook, the team’s starting point guard, making a hand motion and initiating the set.

Noon Wednesday

The final 30 minutes of Wednesday’s practice feature everything from references between coaches to Velociraptors — the “Jurassic Park” kind — to a vocal Green.

There’s a “slide your feet, don’t retreat” from Green.

Green later interjects, “Good board, K.B.” — referring to forward Kendall Bostic, who’s averaging 10.4 rebounds per game this season.

Green’s biggest compliment to her players is the percussive sound of clapping.

The last segment of practice is a game called baseball.

The Illini are divided into teams of six. Bostic, Bryant, Cook, McKenzie, Lopes and Brynn Shoup-Hill are in blue jerseys, while Oden, Samantha Dewey, Camille Jackson, Jada Peebles, Kam’Ren Rhodes and Liisa Taponen are in gray uniforms.

The blue team starts on offense, while the gray team is on defense. The goal is to get three stops on defense — or three outs, like a baseball half-inning — to switch to offense, where you score runs.

The blue team — made up of five of Illinois’ starters — gets the better of the gray team through two innings of play.

1 p.m. Wednesday

It’s lunch time.

A food lineup of pasta, roast potatoes, corn on the cob, shrimp, grilled chicken and bread with “amazing” butter — according to McKenzie — has the Illini players in a good mood.

McKenzie later has a leadership council meeting to attend with Green back in the conference room across from Green’s office. Bostic, Bryant, Cook, Peebles and McKenzie are the five players on the council.

2:30 p.m. Wednesday

The rest of Green’s day is of the free-flowing variety.

A post-practice breakdown among the coaches is part of it, but Green also spends some time unwinding.

That usually involves the Illinois coach getting in a cardio workout at Ubben. It’s these “mental breaks” that Green says are important for her “sanity.”

“I need it,” Green says. “I’m like that all the time but, especially in season. I have to get some sort of workout in. I need some time, too, where I am away from my office and I can do my thing and be locked in.”

With a week in between Illinois’ 87-81 loss at No. 3 Ohio State and Sunday’s Big Ten game at Minnesota, Green is able to get home “at a normal hour.”

Wednesday’s plan was to walk in the door around 6 p.m. Andy and Matteo will have been home for a few hours by then.

Green takes her iPad home with her. That’s how she’ll watch Minnesota film. Green is also known to watch film while on an exercise bike. What does she look for?

“There’s so much,” Green said. “I remember my first couple years coaching and it would take me hours and hours to break down film. It’s something that you can get used to. You can see tendencies. You can see what they do, pick up offenses. How we’re going to guard you and what we need to do to score on them. You are looking at everything, really. There’s so many different things that go into game prep.”

Even Matteo likes spending time with mom during at-home film sessions.

The balance between Division I coach and mom is one of the challenges Green faces from November through March. Green has made a conscientious effort to improve in that regard. She’s not there yet. It’s why talking about Matteo as a game-film critic causes Green’s face to light up.

“He’ll sit and watch,” Green says. “He always has been like, ‘Let me watch.’ Early in the season, he did it a lot. He’d sit with me and watch it. I like that he’s into it. He’ll hear me say what we need to do and then he thinks he knows what’s going on after games. He’ll tell me, ‘You should have done this. You should have done that.’

“I have a critic at home. Critics everywhere.”

The remainder of Green’s week was a full one.

Thursday — an off day for the players, the second one of the week with Monday also a chance to rest — had four interviews with various media outlets as some of top items on Green’s to-do list. Promoting the program comes with the territory for Green, and something the Illinois coach embraces fully. Friday will start Illinois’ two-day prep for the matchup with Minnesota before the Illini charter a flight out of the University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy to Minneapolis.

The task of getting to play meaningful games in March is the goal Green’s Illinois team will chase during the next month and a half.

Set in motion all by having days like the one on Wednesday.