URBANA — Chris Mennig oversaw Urbana girls’ basketball lose 60-24 to Normal West on Dec. 5 of this season.
Afterward, on his ride home, Mennig knew a change was in order.
Not because of the size of the setback. But because the Tigers’ co-head coach hadn’t attended multiple practices leading up to the Big 12 Conference road matchup.
“The business that I manage has just continued to grow, and the demands in the wintertime become more,” said Mennig, referencing his longtime roles with national talent evaluation company Blue Star Basketball and girls’ hoops organization U.S. Junior Nationals Basketball.
“It’s not fair to anybody involved if I’m on the road for two or three days’ travel and then come back,” Mennig continued, “... and am expected to lead and coach the group.”
That is the impetus for Mennig resigning after four seasons in charge at Urbana.
He informed his athletes of this decision Monday, prior to Tuesday’s Class 3A regional semifinal game with Mahomet-Seymour. Mennig will stay on through the Tigers’ postseason run that begins at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Decatur MacArthur.
“I just felt like the connection with the kids wasn’t there as much — and it was due to no fault of theirs,” Mennig said. “In that regard, I looked in the mirror and had to be honest with myself.”
Mennig, who estimated he’s missed about six games this season, tried to alleviate the issue by sharing head coaching duties with former Southern Illinois-Edwardsville player Sydney Bauman, who is in her first year with the Tigers.
“If someone else is in the gym managing,” Mennig said, “... they should be leading on game night.”
Mennig is departing after four seasons at Urbana. Though his first in 2016-17 saw several victories wiped out by an IHSA residence violation penalty, Mennig also guided the Tigers to their first double-digit win season since 2008-09, with an 18-12 record in 2018-19, as well as this campaign’s 6-4 Big 12 standing that ranks best in program history since 2008-09.
His four-year ledger stands at 40-71 entering this year’s playoffs, and his 2019-2020 players boast a 15-14 mark
Urbana athletic director Steve Waller told The News-Gazette the Tiger girls’ coaching position will be publicly posted.
“After a period of time, a screening process that includes interviews will take place with invited candidates,” Waller said, “and, ultimately, a head coach will be selected to replace Chris.”
Mennig previously went 197-51 in eight seasons leading the St. Thomas More girls, guiding the Sabers to a Class 2A state title in 2014 and a 2A state runner-up finish in 2013 before a controversial split with STM in April 2014 following a federal financial investigation surrounding Mennig.
Mennig formerly was an assistant college coach at Arizona State, Illinois, Illinois State, St. Bonaventure and Brown as well.
“I cannot be more thankful to Mr. Waller, the school board and the administrators that allowed me the chance to come back and do what I enjoy doing,” said Mennig, who for two years was a girls’ co-head coach at Lawrenceville between being let go by STM and his April 2016 hiring by Urbana. “With that regard, I always will be indebted.”
In addition to continuing his duties with Blue Star and USJN, Mennig said he’d like to spend more time with his family as his son “is getting of an age now where he’s enjoying playing some form of ball.”
“I would expect myself somewhere down the line to find my way back on the court,” said Mennig, who added he plans to keep his position on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s all-state Class 1A/2A and 3A/4A committees. “I felt like it’s time for me to be a little selfish and take care of my village.”
Mennig expressed hope that his time with the Tigers gave outsiders a better view of a program that last won a regional title in 2009.
“We’ve been able to achieve success levels we haven’t seen at Urbana, in almost two decades in some cases,” Mennig said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to the kids, especially the seniors that have been with me from the jump and haven’t jumped ship or turned away from the challenges.”