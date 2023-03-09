What was your overall assessment of the 2022 IHSA boys' basketball state tournament, the first played at State Farm Center/Assembly Hall since 1995?
"It's mostly pros. I felt like it was a great return. The facility is fantastic with all the renovations. We felt incredibly welcomed by all parties. ... It's just a lot of support leading up to and even at the tournament. The games themselves, the crowds that showed up I felt were excellent. So, all around, I felt it was really successful. There's some seating adjustments and arrangements, where fans are going to go and season ticket-holders, that we'll continue to navigate and make adjustments on for this year. That's more (about) unfamiliarity for us. It just felt like, from a fan standpoint and from our schools that participated, that it was all very positive in our first return. And we're looking forward to more in the future."
Was seating for student fans inside State Farm Center one of those 'adjustment' talking points?
"It is. What they ordinarily consider the Orange Krush section, we designated those and tried to get supporting fans kind of behind their bench in terms of a student section. So we look to expand that and make sure it's protected for the student base for each game. We at times had some overlap of fans of the next game getting in there a little too soon and limiting some space for the fans for the game that was ongoing. You can't get them all right there because they're going in and out, but we're doing our best to provide a great atmosphere, and students are obviously a big part of that."
Did the IHSA solicit feedback from last season's state tournament participants detailing their experience?
"(Associate executive director Kurt Gibson) did a little survey with coaches and administrators of attending schools. We don't necessarily do that every year and in every tournament. But when we're in a new venue like that, especially with a team sport, it's good to know how things went. We ran a survey, and that came back very positive from both the coaching side as well as the administrators. We like to have that feedback, and that helps us guide if there were some hiccups and what areas we can improve upon."
Last season brought about the debut of the three-day basketball state tournament schedule, along with all four classes playing in the same week. How have people reacted to that since?
"We're still navigating the new format change, and we did gather some input from coaches. While there aren't any changes in the schedule for this year ... that's us creating a new schedule and then looking to navigate that, as it relates to timing of when certain games are being played. We wanted to have two years of that feel of what we created initially. Our basketball advisory committee and, I'm sure, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association groups will kind of weigh in (with) thoughts on the current format in terms of schedule of games and order of contests, timing, that kind of thing. Everything's really tight, so it's difficult to change too many timing things. But that's something on us, not on anybody locally there, that we'll navigate with our schools.
"Generally it's been pretty good (feedback). One thing that came up from the coaches is the consolation games being in the evenings both Thursday night and Friday night, and typically your evenings would be more prime time. That was something that we heard about. The showcase on Saturday of all four championships went over extremely well. The feedback that we heard in the celebration of our state championship games on that final Saturday of our season was very well celebrated, and people were excited about that. But it's other parts of it that we'll have to navigate. Still obviously looking into different things.
"Travel plays into it. The 1A and 2A teams that are going to make it to the championship, that they have a day off (is noteworthy) — not that that's a bad thing, necessarily. Teams from 1A and 2A schools that played both of their games on the same day, while they obviously had a path (to play on two days), (we hope) they could come in and be part of the rest of the tournament. ... But that part's unique. It's different that those that play in the consolation have both games in one day and then nothing else in the remainder of the tournament. What makes sense and is best suited for the tournament are things that we're navigating.
"The basketball advisory (committee) ... there was a way they were making some movements so that the evening games would have the semifinal games as opposed to consolation games in the evenings. That was something that was prepared last year by the basketball advisory committee, made it to our board. The (IHSA Board of Directors) did not approve of the change, thinking along the lines of we've only done this for one year, let's at least have two years of this same format and then see if there might be a reason to modify it."
Editor's note: Per the April 26, 2022, minutes of the IHSA basketball advisory committee, the committee submitted a state tournament schedule recommendation to the IHSA board that would see the below schedule implemented.
— Class 1A, 2A and 3A semifinal games played on Thursday;
— Class 1A, 2A and 3A consolation games played on Friday, followed by the Class 1A championship game and the Class 4A semifinals later that day;
— Class 4A consolation game played on Saturday, followed by the Class 2A, 3A and 4A championship games later that day.
How do IHSA officials feel about the remainder of the IHSA basketball state series schedule, prior to state?
"It's a lot on our girls' and boys' basketball administrators to have all four classes going at once. Just the number of games going on, the assignment of officials is a lot. There's just a lot of activity going on. Now we do like, for the most part, that schedule was created to allow fan bases to follow both their girls and their boys throughout the tournaments. And with the exception of Friday sectional championships for the boys would coincide with the Friday of our girls' basketball state finals, other than that we navigate with alternating nights of girls and boys so fan bases can get out and support their teams. That's been a good thing. I'm seeing some sellouts in some regional championship games for the boys. I'm hearing the same about sectional semifinals for the boys. Anytime we can keep those separated and allow those fan bases to follow both programs, that's a positive. ... Generally, our schools have found it to be OK.
"We've got one more year on our contract, because we made it a three-year contract originally to navigate this new format. So we'll have to decide in the coming year if we're going to keep the format, all classes played on the same schedule, or look at some modification of that. That will have to be decided. But at this point, I anticipate we'll remain on the schedule that we created. I really haven't heard about a desire to go back to keeping 1A/2A and 3A/4A separated, both on boys and girls. Having four weekends of basketball championships as opposed to two, we haven't heard that concern."
How do people feel about the third-place games at this point, based on feedback the IHSA has received?
"We get opinions both ways. I'd say from our schools, what we hear from them is that the schools that are there deserve a right to play two games and have an opportunity to get a place finish when they're at the state tournament. Obviously the schools are the ones that we're responsible for. The general fan may not have as much interest in the consolation games, and you kind of see that in attendance at those games. But we're here for the students, and as long as our schools continue to tell us that those are key parts, it's for the students and that's who we want to make sure has a fulfilling state tournament experience. So that's our primary objective.
"To say that conversation hasn't come up would be wrong. It has. All of our team-bracketed sports generally have that consolation continue to be part of our state finals. It's bigger than just the boys' basketball tournament and consolation games, or the girls' basketball tournament. It's baseball, softball. It's volleyball. We have to look at all of those. And, currently, I think they're of value. Our consolation games do help celebrate those student-athletes and their accomplishments throughout the season to make it to the state finals. To be able to play at least twice, I think, respects what they've done throughout the year, and to be able to showcase their talents twice at the state tournament.
"We've struggled for years and seen it happen across all sports, attendance and people returning (for consolation games). Part of our thought process for having the consolation games be played the same day as the semifinals is the thought maybe more folks would stick around and be in attendance and support their students when they were already there that day. ... As opposed to having consolations on a different day, where now they're headed home if they don't have a hotel room, and then do they get up and travel all the way back from wherever they're coming from to support a team in a consolation game. Definitely a conversation to think about, how we could somehow increase attendance. We do have a reduced ticket for the consolation as opposed to the championship sessions, so we've tried to give some consideration and encouragement ... to maybe have folks return."
Has there been any conversation about future contracts for IHSA boys' basketball state hosting duties once the current State Farm Center contract ends following the 2024 season?
"We haven't had formal conversations with anyone internally. We'll start talking about that once we conclude this tournament. On occasions, when we're comfortable with the host site, we may look at extending it to a five-year contract on renewal and we may or may not put it out for bid, unless there's clearly some interest from somewhere in the state. Those are the types of things we'll start to navigate before we head into the last year. But I would say we found State Farm Center to be very welcoming. The facility is awesome. We've been there for other events.
"Barring something crazy happening ... I think both the convention and visitors' bureau and the U of I athletic department, collectively we all saw this potentially being something beyond just a three-year agreement. It'll just be a matter of navigating that. But it could be reopened for bidding, because we are at the end of the contract, or it could be a renewal and our board of directors will weigh into that."
Are there any discussions ongoing about bringing back the three-point shootouts that formerly accompanied the boys' and girls' state tournaments?
"There hasn't been. I've heard from a couple parents of some basketball players that are disappointed that we let that go. I honestly haven't heard from any schools, for the additional hosting responsibilities put on our schools that are hosting preliminary lead-up rounds. I haven't heard from anybody that really is pushing us to resume that. If the basketball advisory committee has a desire for us to reconsider that, I'm sure we'll listen to them. They meet again after our tournament this year. But I think it's probably going to stay away for a little while, and we'll look to the future if there's any desire from the membership to bring that back again."
What update can you provide on the future of the shot clock in IHSA basketball?
"There really isn't (any news). I think it was well known that we were experimenting and we were surveying those that used it. Obviously with the busyness of preparing for the state series, we really haven't dove into that data and feedback that we got. So that'll be a step that we'll take. The basketball advisory committee will provide some recommendations if they have any. This will be a board decision, if we would ever go to a full adoption or we're looking ahead to adopt on some timeline — should we create that now or should we wait a little while.
"The few number of shot clocks that are currently in our high school facilities leads me to think that we would give our schools a time, make an announcement with the future year at which we would expect a full adoption — if that is even recommended, and if our board would even consider it. ... Just talking to people who played in it, they officiated it, the people I talked to generally said they didn't feel like it made a significant difference in the game other than some of the late-game coaching decisions about fouling versus letting the time run and then getting the ball back after a defensive possession. That I did hear from a couple different groups.
"In short answer, I don't know what that future timeline might look like."
But it's safe to say there wouldn't be a shot clock implemented in IHSA basketball postseason action before it's fully adopted in regular-season competition.
"Correct. We would mandate it in the regular season before instituting it in the postseason. We'd want to require schools to use it in the regular season at the varsity level before we would have it be used in the state series."
What are your thoughts on the ongoing butting of heads between proponents of public schools and those of private schools when it comes to IHSA ventures?
"I can share with you that we have talked about it at the board level, coming out of the fall championships. There were a couple different sports where there was significant private-school success at the state final level. It's caused us to go and look at and create some history and data for our board to review.
"Depending upon how you piece it out, if we just look at championships or winning trophies at the state finals and look at it broadly across all of our sports, the winning percentages of public schools and private or non-boundaried schools has come very close to the percentages of public schools versus non-boundaried schools in our membership. Now if you single that into just a particular sport on some history, then that fluctuates a little bit. There may be some sports private schools are having more success than public schools. And I say more, just in a different percentage than what our membership is represented. And on the public school argument, that would be a concern if the number of trophies being won is significantly different than the percentage of representation by the membership.
"We've honestly, for about the last three or four board meetings, just had it as a standing agenda item so that we could look at the data. The board has asked us to categorize or review a different set of data, so we go back in history, bring back new data. So right now, I would say that there's no changes on the table that the board has brought, that seems to be something that's going to be a change.
"I'll share from my perspective that the COVID year ... leading into the last two years of our (current) classification cycle caused no schools to be success-factored. Because private and non-boundaried schools are only success-factored when a school would win two state-final trophies the previous two years. In those previous two years, each sport went without a state championship. And then our non-boundaried schools are eligible for a waiver based on a criteria of not winning regionals, sectionals or super-sectionals at a certain level. In general teams, because of the lack of a state series in each sport, there was only one year of state series data to consider and we still worked off the two-year requirements. And, as a result, fewer schools had the multiplier. More received the waiver than is typical.
"This 2022-23 school year is the second year of a two-year classification cycle, and now we're moving into a new classification cycle of which we will have schools success-factored and we will have more schools that are classified according to their multiplied enrollment — talking, of course, about non-boundaried schools. It will allow those adjustments to be made. Schools are going to have some movement into classifications that they maybe should be based upon their success.
"The discussion is happening. Nothing is on the table. We're just looking at data, we're analyzing, and we'll have more things to analyze once we conclude this winter sports season. We can now look at a similar comparison of the success in the state series, even in earlier rounds of the state series.
"I'm sure the discussion is going to continue. I don't know if this topic will ever go away, which is fine. It creates a little debate. And our policy that we work on with classification, even in my time, has seen three or four modifications to it. Other states nationally face similar types of challenges, so unfortunately nobody's had the correct answer to how to adjust and bring schools and teams into the right (classification)."