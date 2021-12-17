RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Urbana 19-1-2 1 Tigers made deepest postseason run of any local team, pushing to a Class 2A super-sectional before falling in penalty kicks to Triad.
2. Champaign Central 16-7-2 2 Maroons only area team to consistently hang with Urbana, but lost to Tigers for third time in Class 2A regional championship match.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 14-8-1 3 Bulldogs took Class 2A sectional finalist Normal West to double overtime regional semifinal, finished with 9-2 Apollo Conference record.
4. Monticello 19-6-1 5 Sages won their second regional crown in the last three years before being slowed by Normal U-High in a Class 1A sectional semifinal.
5. Uni High 11-8 8 Illineks avenged an earlier loss to Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley by dispatching the Bunnies during a Class 1A regional title match.
6. Fisher/GCMS 19-1-1 4 Bunnies had a campaign to remember, winning 18 consecutive matches before losing to Uni High in Class 1A regional final match.
7. Oakwood/Salt Fork 18-8 6 Comets impressed in the postseason, stunning St. Thomas More and nearly knocking off Monticello in a Class 1A regional final.
8. St. Thomas More 16-6 7 Sabers had a difficult final stretch of their season, losing six of their last eight matches. But they started season on 14-match win streak.
9. Hoopeston Area 19-6-1 9 Cornjerkers won Vermilion Valley Conference and advanced to Class 1A regional final before losing to Bloomington Central Catholic.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 13-9-1 — Spartans, with many young players, finished above .500 in Illini Prairie Conference action and won a Class 1A regional match.