RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 25-4 3 Aimee Davis’ Rockets secured the first piece of state hardware in program history when they placed fourth in the Class 2A postseason field.
2. ALAH 22-5 4 Similar to Unity, Jerry Lane’s Knights acquired their inaugural state plaque via a fourth-place showing in the Class 1A playoff bracket.
3. Tuscola 23-1 1 Lenny Sementi’s Warriors were dealt a difficult blow in the Class 2A sectional semifinals, losing to Paris 3-2 to end an unbeaten run.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 27-8 2 Larry Sparks’ Spartans reached their closing point when rival Unity avenged a regular-season loss in the Class 2A regional finals.
5. Argenta-Oreana 17-4-1 6 Jeff Hollon’s Bombers contested four nail-biting postseason games before losing a close on to ALAH in a Class 1A sectional final.
6. Mahomet-Seymour 16-8 5 Lisa Ayers’ Bulldogs couldn’t overcome a difficult draw in the Class 3A postseason, stumbling to Canton in a regional title game.
7. Urbana 10-9 7 Bill Harmon’s Tigers hoisted their first regional championship plaque since 1987, faring well in the Class 2A playoffs behind stellar pitching.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-4 9 Kelli Vaughn’s final group of Panthers rallied from early-season COVID-19 issues, romped through Sangamon Valley action.
9. Arcola 13-9 — Cara Roberts’ Purple Riders impressed in loaded Lincoln Prairie Conference, captured the team’s first Class 1A regional title since 2013.
10. LeRoy 20-12 10 Doug Hageman’s Panthers stayed busy all season long before losing a 10-inning Class 1A regional game to Warrensburg-Latham.
