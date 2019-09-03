Colin Likas
Prep Sports Coordinator
Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).
N-G Top 10: High school football
Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his updated weekly rankings with Week 1 in the books:RK., TEAM REC. PREV.
1. Monticello, 1-0 (1)
Sages outproduced Olympia in Illini Prairie Conference game full of offense, visit Chillicothe IVC for Week 2.
2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 1-0 (2)
Falcons overcame slow start to blitz Paxton-Buckley-Loda in opener, draw Eureka for another home matchup.
3. Tuscola, 1-0 (4)
Warriors cruised past Villa Grove/Heritage for nonconference triumph, make a trip to Arcola for tough tilt.
4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1-0 (6)
Blue Devils put up more than 70 points on Iroquois West in Week 1, welcome in Momence this week.
5. Champaign Central, 1-0 (3)
Maroons fall a bit in these rankings after stumbling at Metamora, try to rebound versus rival Centennial.
6. Arcola, 1-0 (9)
Purple Riders make biggest jump this week after thumping Argenta-Oreana, host fresh ’Cola Wars next.
7. Fisher, 1-0 (7)
Bunnies shut out Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac in season debut, make trip to Tremont this week.
8. Salt Fork, 1-0 (8)
Storm waited until Saturday to play first game, but still stalled South Beloit. A trek to Watseka next on docket.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1-0 (10)
Spartans produced 36 unanswered points in win over St. Thomas More, hit the road to face Rantoul soon.
10. Argenta-Oreana, 0-1 (5)
Bombers roughed up by Arcola to start campaign, look for better outcome with Friday visit to Cumberland.
