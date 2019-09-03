Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Listen to this article

Prep Football: SJ-O vs. STM

N-G Top 10: High school football

Preps coordinator Colin Likas unveils his updated weekly rankings with Week 1 in the books:RK., TEAM REC. PREV.

1. Monticello, 1-0 (1)

Sages outproduced Olympia in Illini Prairie Conference game full of offense, visit Chillicothe IVC for Week 2.

2. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 1-0 (2)

Falcons overcame slow start to blitz Paxton-Buckley-Loda in opener, draw Eureka for another home matchup.

3. Tuscola, 1-0 (4)

Warriors cruised past Villa Grove/Heritage for nonconference triumph, make a trip to Arcola for tough tilt.

4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 1-0 (6)

Blue Devils put up more than 70 points on Iroquois West in Week 1, welcome in Momence this week.

5. Champaign Central, 1-0 (3)

Maroons fall a bit in these rankings after stumbling at Metamora, try to rebound versus rival Centennial.

6. Arcola, 1-0 (9)

Purple Riders make biggest jump this week after thumping Argenta-Oreana, host fresh ’Cola Wars next.

7. Fisher, 1-0 (7)

Bunnies shut out Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac in season debut, make trip to Tremont this week.

8. Salt Fork, 1-0 (8)

Storm waited until Saturday to play first game, but still stalled South Beloit. A trek to Watseka next on docket.

9. St. Joseph-Ogden, 1-0 (10)

Spartans produced 36 unanswered points in win over St. Thomas More, hit the road to face Rantoul soon.

10. Argenta-Oreana, 0-1 (5)

Bombers roughed up by Arcola to start campaign, look for better outcome with Friday visit to Cumberland.

