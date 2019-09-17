Listen to this article

Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 3 action wrapped up:

RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.    COMMENT

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    3-0    1    Falcons permitted fewer than 10 points once again in beating Heyworth, face stiff test this week with Fieldcrest.

2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin    3-0    3    Blue Devils beat Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac to open Vermilion Valley play, visit Georgetown-RF next.

3. Tuscola    2-1    2    Warriors were thumped by good Central A&M outfit, and things don’t get easier with St. Teresa in Week 4.

4. Monticello    2-1    5    Sages back on track after upending St. Thomas More, try to keep good Illini Prairie vibes going at Rantoul.

5. Arcola    2-1    6    Purple Riders trumped Villa Grove/Heritage, return home to welcome Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

6. Unity    2-1    —    Rockets enter rankings after second consecutive shutout, this one of Prairie Central. They host rival SJ-O next.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden    3-0    8    Spartans downed Bloomington Central Catholic to get within two wins of playoff qualification, visit Unity soon.

8. Fisher    2-1    9    Bunnies outlasted Tri-Valley in Heart of Illinois crossover game, host non-league Madison in Saturday tilt.

9. Watseka    3-0    10    Warriors started Sangamon Valley action with blasting of Momence, visit Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville next.

10. Champaign Central    1-2    4    Maroons couldn’t pull ahead in slugfest with Peoria Notre Dame, keep up Big 12 play this week at Urbana.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

