RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 20-0 1 Warriors are No. 3 in the Class 1A girls’ statewide poll. They’ll face Clinton for the second time this season on Thursday.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 17-4 2 Bulldogs stumbled to strong Lincoln team but recovered by outlasting Mattoon. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin is on deck.
3. Tri-County 15-6 3 Titans bested Salt Fork and Argenta-Oreana in their most recent games, have No. 1 seed in Lincoln Prairie tournament.
4. St. Thomas More 14-3 5 Sabers are in the midst of a nine-game win streak that includes rival Unity. They host Bloomington Central Catholic soon.
5. ALAH 13-5 7 Knights possess the No. 2 seed for the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament, open event with Okaw Valley on Monday.
6. Prairie Central 12-5 8 Hawks are winners in eight of their last nine games, with a narrow win versus St. Joseph-Ogden the last of the bunch.
7. Unity 13-6 4 Rockets are in a bit of a skid, losing three times in their previous five tries. They visit Illini Prairie foe Rantoul on Thursday.
8. Champaign Central 10-12 6 Maroons are laboring through the difficult Big 12 Conference, get a non-league matchup next when Charleston visits.
9. Watseka 14-2 10 Warriors have prevailed each of last eight times they’ve taken the floor. No. 9 could be Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
10. Salt Fork 10-7 NR Storm bounces back into these rankings after a 25-point victory over Cissna Park, will face Westville twice in next five days.