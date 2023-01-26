RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.    COMMENT

1. Tuscola    25-0    1    Ella Boyer and the Warriors vie for a Central Illinois Conference Tournament title tonight against St. Teresa.

2. Tri-County    19-6    2    Josie Armstrong and the Titans are on cusp of 20-win season. Could get there tonight against Cumberland.

3. Prairie Central    16-6    3    Chloe Sisco and the Hawks carry perfect Illini Prairie Conference record into home game tonight against PBL.

4. Mahomet-Seymour    18-7    4    Abby Bunting and Bulldogs should get back on winning track tonight with home game against Charleston.

5. St. Thomas More    17-5    5    Ruari Quarnstrom and the Sabers have won their last three games before playing at Rantoul tonight.

6. Salt Fork    15-7    9    Alexa Jamison and Storm, fresh off Vermilion County Tournament title, are off until Monday against Watseka.

7. Watseka    19-4    6    Ava Swartz and Warriors try to get 20 wins against a good Armstrong-Potomac team tonight in Watseka.

8. Cissna Park    20-5    NR    If Mikayla Knake and Timberwolves get to 25 wins before postseason play, that wouldn’t be a surprise.

9. Arcola    15-6    NR    Jacey Kessler and Purple Riders have gone 7-2 since Dec. 28. Play at nearby Arthur Christian tonight.

10. ALAH    15-7    8    Kailee Otto and the Knights have tough Lincoln Prairie Conference test tonight at Cerro Gordo/Bement.

