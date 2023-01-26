RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 25-0 1 Ella Boyer and the Warriors vie for a Central Illinois Conference Tournament title tonight against St. Teresa.
2. Tri-County 19-6 2 Josie Armstrong and the Titans are on cusp of 20-win season. Could get there tonight against Cumberland.
3. Prairie Central 16-6 3 Chloe Sisco and the Hawks carry perfect Illini Prairie Conference record into home game tonight against PBL.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 18-7 4 Abby Bunting and Bulldogs should get back on winning track tonight with home game against Charleston.
5. St. Thomas More 17-5 5 Ruari Quarnstrom and the Sabers have won their last three games before playing at Rantoul tonight.
6. Salt Fork 15-7 9 Alexa Jamison and Storm, fresh off Vermilion County Tournament title, are off until Monday against Watseka.
7. Watseka 19-4 6 Ava Swartz and Warriors try to get 20 wins against a good Armstrong-Potomac team tonight in Watseka.
8. Cissna Park 20-5 NR If Mikayla Knake and Timberwolves get to 25 wins before postseason play, that wouldn’t be a surprise.
9. Arcola 15-6 NR Jacey Kessler and Purple Riders have gone 7-2 since Dec. 28. Play at nearby Arthur Christian tonight.
10. ALAH 15-7 8 Kailee Otto and the Knights have tough Lincoln Prairie Conference test tonight at Cerro Gordo/Bement.