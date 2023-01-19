RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 23-0 1 Izzy Wilcox (far right) and the Warriors visit Meridian next, then open the Central Illinois tournament versus the Hawks.
2. Tri-County 16-6 3 Titans are holding firm as Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament’s top seed, will battle Cumberland in the semifinal round.
3. Prairie Central 14-5 6 Hawks have rattled off five wins in a row, with four of those in Illini Prairie action. They’ll visit Unity, Peotone this week.
4. Mahomet-Seymour 17-6 2 Bulldogs came up short to good teams from Sacred Heart-Griffin and Morton, will make a trip to Chatham Glenwood soon.
5. St. Thomas More 14-5 4 Sabers stumbled against Bloomington CC and St. Joseph-Ogden, can get back on track Thursday against Normal Calvary.
6. Watseka 18-2 9 Warriors dispatched Momence for a 12th win in a row. No. 13 will be tough to come by, as they face St. Thomas More.
7. Champaign Central 11-12 8 Maroons bested Bloomington to get back in the win column, but challenges continue Thursday with Peoria Richwoods.
8. ALAH 14-6 5 Knights were upset in the Lincoln Prairie tournament’s first round by Cumberland, took care of Argenta-Oreana afterward.
9. Salt Fork 13-7 10 Storm booked spot in the Vermilion County Tournament championship game with Wednesday’s win over Georgetown-RF.
10. Unity 14-7 7 Rockets have lost three of their last four games, could recover in a big way Thursday when hosting quality Prairie Central.