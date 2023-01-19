01132023 bkbHSgTUSC 3

Tuscola’s Izzy Wilcox (23) and Clinton’s Avery Smith (12) in a prep girls basketball game at Tuscola on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Tuscola 23-0 1 Izzy Wilcox (far right) and the Warriors visit Meridian next, then open the Central Illinois tournament versus the Hawks.

2. Tri-County 16-6 3 Titans are holding firm as Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament’s top seed, will battle Cumberland in the semifinal round.

3. Prairie Central 14-5 6 Hawks have rattled off five wins in a row, with four of those in Illini Prairie action. They’ll visit Unity, Peotone this week.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 17-6 2 Bulldogs came up short to good teams from Sacred Heart-Griffin and Morton, will make a trip to Chatham Glenwood soon.

5. St. Thomas More 14-5 4 Sabers stumbled against Bloomington CC and St. Joseph-Ogden, can get back on track Thursday against Normal Calvary.

6. Watseka 18-2 9 Warriors dispatched Momence for a 12th win in a row. No. 13 will be tough to come by, as they face St. Thomas More.

7. Champaign Central 11-12 8 Maroons bested Bloomington to get back in the win column, but challenges continue Thursday with Peoria Richwoods.

8. ALAH 14-6 5 Knights were upset in the Lincoln Prairie tournament’s first round by Cumberland, took care of Argenta-Oreana afterward.

9. Salt Fork 13-7 10 Storm booked spot in the Vermilion County Tournament championship game with Wednesday’s win over Georgetown-RF.

10. Unity 14-7 7 Rockets have lost three of their last four games, could recover in a big way Thursday when hosting quality Prairie Central.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos