RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 18-0 1 Izzy Wilcox and the Warriors won Holiday Hoopla. Next up: Saturday home game against Unity at 12:30 p.m.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 15-3 2 Bulldogs, led by Savannah Orgeron, carry 10-game win streak into Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. home date with Normal West.
3. Tri-County 13-6 7 Titans faced quality foes around the holidays. Josie Armstrong and Co. back at it Saturday at 1:30 p.m. versus Salt Fork.
4. Unity 12-4 6 Raegen Stringer and her fellow Rockets placed third at Blue Devil Classic, resume play at PBL at 7 p.m. Thursday.
5. St. Thomas More 10-3 3 STM won fifth straight Wednesday at Iroquois West. Emma Devocelle and Sabers host Sullivan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
6. Champaign Central 10-11 4 Addy McLeod and Maroons were fourth at Mattoon Holiday Tournament. Central plays at Peoria at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
7. ALAH 11-5 5 Knights took second at own holiday tournament. Claire Seal and her teammates host Blue Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
8. Prairie Central 10-5 9 Chloe Sisco and her Hawks teammates return to Illini Prairie Conference play by hosting Rantoul at 7 p.m. Thursday.
9. Cissna Park 15-3 10 Sophie Duis and the Timberwolves beat South Newton (Ind.) on Wednesday after finishing second at Blue Devil Classic.
10. Watseka 11-2 NR Warriors beat Chrisman on Wednesday night. Now, Becca Benoit and Co. host Schlarman at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.