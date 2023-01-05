RK., TEAM    REC.    PREV.    COMMENT

1. Tuscola    18-0    1    Izzy Wilcox and the Warriors won Holiday Hoopla. Next up: Saturday home game against Unity at 12:30 p.m.

2. Mahomet-Seymour    15-3    2    Bulldogs, led by Savannah Orgeron, carry 10-game win streak into Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. home date with Normal West.

3. Tri-County    13-6    7    Titans faced quality foes around the holidays. Josie Armstrong and Co. back at it Saturday at 1:30 p.m. versus Salt Fork.

4. Unity    12-4    6    Raegen Stringer and her fellow Rockets placed third at Blue Devil Classic, resume play at PBL at 7 p.m. Thursday.

5. St. Thomas More    10-3    3    STM won fifth straight Wednesday at Iroquois West. Emma Devocelle and Sabers host Sullivan at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

6. Champaign Central    10-11    4    Addy McLeod and Maroons were fourth at Mattoon Holiday Tournament. Central plays at Peoria at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

7. ALAH    11-5    5    Knights took second at own holiday tournament. Claire Seal and her teammates host Blue Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

8. Prairie Central    10-5    9    Chloe Sisco and her Hawks teammates return to Illini Prairie Conference play by hosting Rantoul at 7 p.m. Thursday.

9. Cissna Park    15-3    10    Sophie Duis and the Timberwolves beat South Newton (Ind.) on Wednesday after finishing second at Blue Devil Classic.

10. Watseka    11-2    NR    Warriors beat Chrisman on Wednesday night. Now,  Becca Benoit and Co. host Schlarman at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

