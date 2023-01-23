Matt Painter

There's exactly one Big Ten team on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot this week. It's Purdue at the top — a new No. 1 after both Houston and Kansas lost — and that's it. Rutgers made it last week, but the Scarlet Knights were a bit of a fringe choice near the bottom and didn't have a great game in a road loss at Michigan State. 

So Purdue stands alone. Just like the Boilermakers do in the Big Ten standings. It's Matt Painter's squad and then everybody else. It's really a three-tiered arrangement right now. Purdue is 8-1 at the top, Minnesota is 1-7 at the bottom and the gap from No. 2 to No. 13 is just 2 1/2 games. The current projections from Bart Torvik have eight — EIGHT! — Big Ten teams going 10-10 in the conference.

Illinois is one of those eight. While the Illini were trending up in the AP Top 25 voting last week, that's not as much the case this week. Certainly not for me after a 15-point home loss to Indiana where Trayce Jackson-Davis did whatever he wanted and dropped a game-high 35 points. 

It's a bit of a head-scratching résumé for Illinois. Great wins against UCLA and Texas. Then basically non-competitive losses to Penn State, Missouri, Northwestern and Indiana. It all factors into the mix, and that's why the 13-6 Illini again didn't factor into my ballot decision making this week. 

Here's how it all shook out ...

Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot

1. Purdue

2. Alabama

3. Houston

4. Arizona

5. Kansas State

6. Kansas

7. UCLA

8. Tennessee

9. Virginia

10. Iowa State

11. Texas

12. TCU

13. Gonzaga

14. Xavier

15. Auburn

16. Marquette

17. Charleston

18. New Mexico

19. Saint Mary’s

20. Florida Atlantic

21. UConn

22. Clemson

23. Duke

24. Miami

25. San Diego State

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

