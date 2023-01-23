There's exactly one Big Ten team on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot this week. It's Purdue at the top — a new No. 1 after both Houston and Kansas lost — and that's it. Rutgers made it last week, but the Scarlet Knights were a bit of a fringe choice near the bottom and didn't have a great game in a road loss at Michigan State.
So Purdue stands alone. Just like the Boilermakers do in the Big Ten standings. It's Matt Painter's squad and then everybody else. It's really a three-tiered arrangement right now. Purdue is 8-1 at the top, Minnesota is 1-7 at the bottom and the gap from No. 2 to No. 13 is just 2 1/2 games. The current projections from Bart Torvik have eight — EIGHT! — Big Ten teams going 10-10 in the conference.
Illinois is one of those eight. While the Illini were trending up in the AP Top 25 voting last week, that's not as much the case this week. Certainly not for me after a 15-point home loss to Indiana where Trayce Jackson-Davis did whatever he wanted and dropped a game-high 35 points.
It's a bit of a head-scratching résumé for Illinois. Great wins against UCLA and Texas. Then basically non-competitive losses to Penn State, Missouri, Northwestern and Indiana. It all factors into the mix, and that's why the 13-6 Illini again didn't factor into my ballot decision making this week.
Here's how it all shook out ...
Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot
1. Purdue
2. Alabama
3. Houston
4. Arizona
5. Kansas State
6. Kansas
7. UCLA
8. Tennessee
9. Virginia
10. Iowa State
11. Texas
12. TCU
13. Gonzaga
14. Xavier
15. Auburn
16. Marquette
17. Charleston
18. New Mexico
19. Saint Mary’s
20. Florida Atlantic
21. UConn
22. Clemson
23. Duke
24. Miami
25. San Diego State