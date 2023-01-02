Update: Illinois received 21 votes in today's AP Top 25 poll.
How The News-Gazette voted in this week's AP Top 25 men's basketball poll:
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. Arizona
4. Kansas
5. Connecticut
6. Tennessee
7. Texas
8. Gonzaga
9. Alabama
10. UCLA
11. Miami
12. New Mexico
13. Virginia
14. LSU
15. Xavier
16. Arkansas
17. Indiana
18. Wisconsin
19. Baylor
20. TCU
21. Auburn
22. Duke
23. Missouri
24. Iowa State
25. Kansas State
Sports Editor Matt Daniels' take:
Illinois looked dominant in overwhelming an overmatched Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. But the sluggish play for much of December doesn't have the Illini looking like a Top 25 team right now. But win at Northwestern on Wednesday and then spring a mild upset against Wisconsin at home on Saturday, and the Illini should find themselves back on The News-Gazette's ballot when the next AP poll comes out Jan. 9 if some of the teams in our Top 25 this week stumble.