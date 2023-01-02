Update: Illinois received 21 votes in today's AP Top 25 poll.

How The News-Gazette voted in this week's AP Top 25 men's basketball poll:

1. Purdue

2. Houston

3. Arizona

4. Kansas

5. Connecticut

6. Tennessee

7. Texas

8. Gonzaga

9. Alabama

10. UCLA

11. Miami

12. New Mexico

13. Virginia

14. LSU

15. Xavier

16. Arkansas

17. Indiana

18. Wisconsin

19. Baylor

20. TCU

21. Auburn

22. Duke

23. Missouri

24. Iowa State

25. Kansas State

Sports Editor Matt Daniels' take:

Illinois looked dominant in overwhelming an overmatched Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. But the sluggish play for much of December doesn't have the Illini looking like a Top 25 team right now. But win at Northwestern on Wednesday and then spring a mild upset against Wisconsin at home on Saturday, and the Illini should find themselves back on The News-Gazette's ballot when the next AP poll comes out Jan. 9 if some of the teams in our Top 25 this week stumble.

