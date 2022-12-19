Good Morning, Illini Nation: Getting on the same page Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

To subscribe, click here.

You'd think a 21-point win against Alabama A&M would have meant Illinois simply held its place on my Associated Press Top 25 ballot this week. The Illini might not have covered, but it was still a substantial margin of victory in a game they were supposed to win.

Here's the deal, though. (And be honest with yourself). Has Illinois looked like a top 20 caliber team the last two times it's taken the floor?

The answer has to be a no.

Illinois does have wins against UCLA and Texas this season. Plus competitive losses to Virginia on a neutral court and at Maryland. But as much as the big picture and overall résumé matter, there's still a bit of "What have you done for me lately?" that seeps into the ranking process.

Lately for Illinois has included a 15-point home loss to Penn State and, save for a Matthew Mayer takeover in the final eight-plus minutes, what looked like it might be another one to Alabama A&M.

The predictive metrics aren't doing Illinois any favors either. The Illini have dropped in both KenPom and Torvik with a defensive hit first and now an even bigger blow to their adjusted offensive efficiency numbers. That's left Illinois just inside the top 25 in both those rankings. Right where I've got them this week.

Here's how the rest of my ballot shook out:

Scott Richey AP Top 25 ballot

TEAM PRV.

1. UConn 1

2. Purdue 2

3. Houston 6

4. Arizona 9

5. Kansas 7

6. Virginia 3

7. Tennessee 5

8. Texas 8

9. Alabama 4

10. Arkansas 10

11. Baylor 11

12. Duke 12

13. Gonzaga 18

14. UCLA 20

15. Mississippi State 16

16. Virginia Tech 21

17. Miami 22

18. New Mexico 25

19. Indiana 14

20. Xavier NR

21. West Virginia NR

22. Kentucky 19

23. Maryland 15

24. Illinois 17

25. Charleston 23