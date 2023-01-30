N-G men's basketball Top 25: Illini closer, but still not in
This was a week I wondered if being an Associated Press Top 25 voter was worth it. Mostly because of the Big 12. The top half of that league has proven increasingly difficult to figure out. Mostly because you can take all of those teams and get lost in a this team beat that team loop.
Like this.
Texas beat TCU which beat Kansas State which beat Baylor which beat Kansas which beat Iowa State which beat Texas. Loop complete.
So, after some frustrating deliberation, I sort of just threw up my hands and plopped them into my ballot one after another from No. 7 through No. 12 and moved on.
There were some new teams on my ballot this week. Just not Illinois. The Illini are certainly getting closer, and two wins in the last week helped. Those wins against Ohio State and Wisconsin were even of the Quad I variety. Here's the rub. They might not be for very much longer.
The Buckeyes are No. 29 in the updated NET rankings, and the Badgers check in at No. 74. If either team were to drop two more spots in the NET, which is clearly on the table given how much they're both struggling right now, those Quad I wins for the Illini drop to Quad II. Not awful, of course, but also not nearly as good for the ol' résumé.
So I went with some other teams when filling holes on my ballot. Baylor's back after a two-win week, including a victory against Kansas. Then there's the fact two of new teams, Indiana and Missouri, both beat Illinois handily. That leaves Providence, but the Friars have won three in a row and nine of their last 12 and they're also favored by some advanced metrics over the Illini.
But Illinois is close. The best way to get ranked? Keep winning.
Here's how my full ballot shook out this week ...
Beat writer Scott Richey AP Top 25 ballot
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. Tennessee
4. Arizona
5. Alabama
6. Virginia
7. Kansas State
8. Kansas
9. Iowa State
10. Texas
11. TCU
12. Baylor
13. UCLA
14. Gonzaga
15. Xavier
16. Marquette
17. Saint Mary’s
18. Florida Atlantic
19. Providence
20. UConn
21. Clemson
22. Missouri
23. Indiana
24. New Mexico
25. San Diego State
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).