Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Matthew Mayer

Illinois wing Matthew Mayer turns the corner against Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell in Saturday’s 69-60 Illini win at State Farm Center in Champaign.

 Courtney Bay photos/Illinois athletics

This was basically a case of putting my money where my mouth is. If you're a regular listener of the "Inside Illini Basketball" podcast, you'll be aware of my feelings about Rutgers and how Steve Pikiell has turned around that program.

So Illinois getting a 69-60 win against the then No. 24 Scarlet Knights on Saturday had to be a factor when my Associated Press Top 25 ballot came together Sunday night. Particularly considering that 10-minute stretch the Illini forced where Rutgers didn't score. It was a much-needed Quad I win for Illinois even if the top of the Illini's résumé still leaves something to be desired after the UCLA and Texas wins. Those remain elite.

But Illinois wasn't the only new team I considered on my ballot. Northwestern knocked off No. 1 Purdue for its first ever win against the top-ranked team in the country. Missouri also got a top 10 win against Tennessee, although the Vols, as CBS Sports' Gary Parrish has put it, might be "computer trickers" in terms of their ranking in the various advanced metrics. Still a notable win, though.

And both Northwestern and Missouri have a win against Illinois. Head-to-head matchups at this point of the season aren't a huge factor when it comes to AP Top 25 voting, but they can't be forgotten either. 

In the end, all three made it on my ballot in what was a fairly substantial shakeup. Except at the top. Purdue's loss in Evanston was still just its third of the season, and the Boilemakers still have more Quad I wins than the other two teams (Houston and Alabama) I was considering for the top spot. We'll see how many other voters agree.

Meanwhile, here's how my full ballot shook out this week:

1. Purdue

2. Houston

3. Alabama

4. Kansas

5. Virginia

6. Texas

7. UCLA

8. Arizona

9. Baylor

10. Kansas State

11. Marquette

12. Creighton

13. Xavier

14. Indiana

15. Tennessee

16. Miami

17. UConn

18. Saint Mary’s

19. Gonzaga

20. Florida Atlantic

21. Iowa State

22. TCU

23. Northwestern

24. Missouri

25. Illinois

