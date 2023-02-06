N-G men's basketball Top 25: Same No. 1, still no Illini
Don't count on Purdue being a unanimous choice for the No. 1 team in the country for a second straight week. The Boilermakers are bound to move off the top line from several ballots after Saturday's loss to Indiana.
But should they?
It's a rhetorical question. They shouldn't. Purdue lost by five on the road to a ranked team. It was just the second loss of the season for the Boilermakers and first since dropping a one-point game to Rutgers on Jan. 2.
So Purdue is 22-2 with a 9-2 record in Quad I games. Only Kansas can match the Boilermakers in terms of Quad I victories, but the Jayhawks have taken five losses so far this season (also all in Quad I games).
In short? Purdue still has a "rank me No. 1" level résumé. A single loss on the road and to a ranked team playing some of its best basketball shouldn't come with poll punishment.
That still leaves the Indiana schools as the only Big Ten teams on my ballot, though. Illinois was again on the verge of getting my vote again before Saturday's loss at Iowa. It wasn't that the Illini lost to the Hawkeyes so much, but more about how it happened. An imminently winnable game thrown away by too many fouls and too many turnovers. (And a rough showing for one of the better defenses in the country). A chance for another quality win thwarted.
That's what Illinois needs more of. There's always going to be UCLA and Texas, and those remain two of the best wins in the country. But there's not all that much to go with them at the moment. Nothing a tough final eight games can't fix, though. The Illini currently have five Quad I opportunities ahead of them. Multiple chances for a résumé booster or three before Selection Sunday.
