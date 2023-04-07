RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 9-1 1 Carter Johnson and the Bulldogs are unbeaten in their last nine outings, winning their last three by a combined 46-3 total.
2. Monticello 6-1 2 Jack Buckalew and the Sages opened Illini Prairie Conference play with a shutout of Prairie Central, then defeated Olympia.
3. Unity 7-0-1 3 Brock Suding and the Rockets took down Pontiac to improve to 2-0 in the Illini Prairie Conference, also topping Rantoul.
4. Champaign Central 5-2 4 T.J. Pipkins and the Maroons followed a loss to Monticello by rocking Peoria Richwoods. They’ll host Normal West next.
5. Westville 10-2 5 Cade Schaumburg and the Tigers are on a roll after a loss to Maroa-Forsyth, posting a victory in four consecutive games.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 7-4 6 Luke Landrus and the Spartans bounced back from a close defeat versus Pleasant Plains by besting Rantoul on Thursday.
7. Salt Fork 8-2 7 Blake Norton and the Storm handled Villa Grove after shutting out Milford and topping Armstrong-Potomac in extra innings.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6-2 9 Aiden Johnson and the Panthers stretched their win streak to six by securing a road win over Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
9. Oakwood 7-2-1 NR Joshua Ruch and the Comets are winners in their four most recent games, besting Casey-Westfield their last time out.
10. Arcola 2-0 NR Tanner Thomas and the Purple Riders haven’t played often yet but have looked good in their wins over Le Roy, Heritage.