RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 26-3 1 Cade Starrick and the Bulldogs earned a win Wednesday over a quality Maroa-Forsyth team, are on a 13-game run of success.
2. Monticello 19-4 3 Logan Chupp and the Sages worked around Clinton to extend their win streak to eight, are set to host Mt. Zion on Friday.
3. Champaign Central 18-7 2 Carter Bleakney and the Maroons are headed to Springfield on Thursday to face both Southeast and Sacred Heart-Griffin.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 25-7 4 Connor Hale and the Spartans dispatched Mt. Zion and face another team from the Apollo Conference next in Mattoon.
5. Oakwood 23-6-1 8 Matthew Miller and the Comets secured the outright Vermilion Valley Conference title with a triumph versus Westville.
6. Westville 24-4 5 Matthew Darling and the Tigers bounced back from their loss to Oakwood by staving off Le Roy in a one-run decision.
7. Unity 22-7-1 6 Brady Parr and the Rockets had a three-game win streak stopped cold by Chillicothe IVC. They visit Charleston next.
8. BHRA 15-9 NR Tuff Elson and the Blue Devils capped their regular season with a lopsided victory versus Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
9. Salt Fork 19-9 9 Jameson Remole and the Storm took one-run losses to BHRA and Unity before rattling off four triumphs in a row.
10. GCMS 14-11 NR David Hull and the Falcons are on a five-game hot streak, including victories against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Milford.