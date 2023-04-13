RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 11-2 1 Alex McHale and the Bulldogs turned aside Oakwood on Wednesday in preparation for hosting Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
2. Monticello 9-1 2 Ike Young and the Sages haven’t lost in their last seven attempts. Number eight will be tough, with Unity coming to town.
3. Unity 10-0-1 3 Easton Cunningham and the Rockets held off Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Monday to keep the squad’s no-loss standing intact.
4. Champaign Central 8-2 4 Kevin Lehr and the Maroons are sitting at 3-0 in Big 12 Conference action heading into Thursday’s road tilt with Danville.
5. Westville 13-2 5 Landen Haurez and the Tigers overcame St. Thomas More in a quality bout. Rival Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin is next.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 11-4 6 Jared Altenbaumer and the Spartans eclipsed Villa Grove for their fifth consecutive win. They visit Paxton-Buckley-Loda soon.
7. Oakwood 9-3-1 9 Grant Powell and the Comets couldn’t slow Mahomet-Seymour, but still have won six of their last seven games overall.
8. Salt Fork 10-3 7 Brayden Maskel and the Storm have come out on top in five of their previous six events, visit Effingham St. Anthony next.
9. Centennial 6-8 NR Brody Stonecipher and the Chargers jump into the rankings with a 4-1 run in their last five, including a win at Normal West.
10. Sullivan 8-4 NR Tristan Ruppert and Sullivan used a big seventh inning to pull away from Arcola, next head to Macon to face Meridian.