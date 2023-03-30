RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 5-1 1 Blake Wolters and the Bulldogs are on a five-game win streak entering a fun big-small matchup with Armstrong-Potomac.
2. Monticello 4-1 2 Biniam Lienhart and the Sages have won each of their last two outings, visit Prairie Central on Thursday afternoon.
3. Unity 3-0-1 7 Dylan Moore and the Rockets have won some high-scoring games, with nonconference decisions of 15-12 and 17-10.
4. Champaign Central 4-2 4 Kendall Crawford and the Maroons were silenced by Monticello on Wednesday, ending a three-game win streak.
5. Westville 6-2 NR Ethan McMasters and the Tigers own a quality, albeit rain-shortened, win over Monticello. One of their losses is to Unity.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 4-3 3 Adam Price and the Spartans got back above .500 by topping Centennial, will duke it out with St. Thomas More next.
7. Salt Fork 5-1 NR Deegan Albert and the Storm split back-to-back games with St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Thomas More, visit Danville soon.
8. St. Thomas More 3-1 5 Wilson Kirby and the Sabers bested Schlarman on Wednesday to begin three-game homestand that continues with SJ-O.
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4-2 NR Jeremiah Ager and the Panthers have rattled off three consecutive triumphs, including road wins over Milford, Oakwood.
10. Armstrong-Potomac 4-0 NR Kollin Asbury and the Trojans got past Fisher to keep their undefeated run going. Mahomet-Seymour ought to test that.