RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 14-3 1 Mason Orton threw a strong game in Tuesday’s one-run win over Pontiac. Bulldogs will visit St. Thomas More on Friday.
2. Champaign Central 12-3 4 Charlie Hobbs and the Maroons have captured victories in eight of their last nine games, last knocking off St. Thomas More.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 15-4 6 Tanner Jacob and the Spartans continue to blitz their competition. Their nine-game win streak will be tested by Pontiac.
4. Westville 16-2 5 Drew Wichtowski and the Tigers are undefeated in their last 10 games, travel to South Vermillion (Ind.) on Thursday.
5. Monticello 11-3 2 Jacob Trusner and the Sages ended a two-game skid — with each loss by one run — with a non-league victory at Salt Fork.
6. Unity 15-1-1 3 Tre Hoggard and the Rockets recovered from a narrow loss to Monticello by winning each of their next five matchups.
7. Oakwood 12-4-1 7 Dalton Hobick and the Comets won three consecutive games between setbacks to Mahomet-Seymour, St. Joseph-Ogden.
8. Salt Fork 11-5 8 Hayden Prunkard and the Storm fell short to Monticello but have a big Vermilion Valley game with Oakwood looming.
9. Sullivan 10-5 10 Dawson Foster and Sullivan shook off a loss to Warrensburg-Latham by dispatching Clinton in Central Illinois action.
10. Arcola 6-2 NR Braden Shonkwiler and the Purple Riders will carry a three-game win streak into Friday’s showdown with Cumberland.