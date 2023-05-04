RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 21-3 1 Carter Selk and the Bulldogs are undefeated in their last eight games, fending off Rochester for a one-run win recently.
2. Champaign Central 16-5 2 Kevin Lehr and the Maroons have played in four consecutive one-run decisions, last topping rival Centennial on Tuesday.
3. Monticello 16-4 6 Colton Vance and the Sages secured a significant victory over St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday, their fourth in a row overall.
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 22-6 3 Nolan Earley and the Spartans ended a two-game skid by handling Milford on Wednesday, host rival Unity on Thursday.
5. Westville 21-3 4 Kamden Maddox and the Tigers dispatched Salt Fork and Schlarman, now face a major test via Oakwood on Friday.
6. Unity 19-5-1 5 Austin Langendorf and the Rockets will try to halt their losing run at three games when they visit St. Joseph-Ogden.
7. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-10 8 Noah Steiner and the Panthers kept things close with Bloomington Central Catholic before outlasting Rantoul in IPC play.
8. Oakwood 16-4-1 7 Alec Harrison and the Comets dropped a doubleheader to Reed-Custer, recovered by shutting out Armstrong-Potomac.
9. Salt Fork 15-7 9 Blake Hettmansberger and the Storm were tripped up by Westville, which is the team’s only loss in its last five games.
10. Sullivan 14-9 NR Jake Stewart and his pals largely have traded wins and losses over their last nine games, visit Warrensburg-Latham next.