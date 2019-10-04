Boys Leaders
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
James, PBL 14:55
Hall, AL/AH 15:02
Lalwani, Uni High 15:02
Kraatz, Uni High 15:21
Manolakes, Centennial 15:30
Baysore, Monticello 15:31
Lu. Sokolowski, Monticello 15:40
Mattsey, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:41
Nofziger, Mahomet-Seymour 15:51
Cox, Unity 16:04
Miller, Monticello 16:05
Mojonnier, BHRA 16:05
Halligan, LaSalette 16:06
Mitchell, Monticello 16:10
Grambert, Monticello 16:11
Beckmier, AL/AH 16:12
Dixon, Monticello 16:12
Dolcos, Uni High 16:14
Bokata, Urbana 16:17
Hale, Clinton 16:18
B. Olaivar, Centennial 16:21
Poe, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:21
Lambert, Urbana 16:23
Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26
O’ Donnell, Unity 16:28
Price, Iroquois West 16:29
Ahmari, Central 16:33
Tang, Uni High 16:36
Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:38
Black, Clinton 16:39
Day, Tuscola 16:41
Mock, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:41
Laufenberg, Uni High 16:42
Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 16:43
Ramkumar, Uni High 16:45
Mitchell, Urbana 16:47
Schnabel, PBL 16:47
Jo. Wenke, Monticello 16:47
Gargya, Uni High 16:51
Oakley, Danville 16:55
Brauner, LaSalette 16:57
Geissler, Centennial 16:57
Kracht, LaSalette 16:57
G. Olivar, Centennial 16:57
Goss, PBL 17:00
Mies, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00
Burleson, Danville 17:01
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:02
Brennan, Clinton 17:03
Kolodzeiej, Central 17:03
Gosset, Rantoul 17:06
Crouse, LaSalette 17:09
Busby, PBL 17:10
Ashbrook, Uni High 17:11
Dayton, Unity 17:11
Grotelueschen, Mahomet-Seymour 17:13
McClure, Sullivan 17:13
Dvorak, LaSalette 17:19
Wallace, Tuscola 17:19
P. Smith, Central 17:21
Surprenant, Danville 17:22
Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 17:23
Thorlton, BHRA 17:26
Mawhinney, LaSalette 17:28
Lybansky, Urbana 17:31
Shanks, Clinton 17:31
Wolfe, Clinton 17:33
Barker, Urbana 17:35
Green, AL/AH 17:35
Beauregard, LaSalette 17:36
Kanitz, Tuscola 17:37
Stauffer, Clinton 17:37
Derby, Monticello 17:38
Demisie, Urbana 17:39
Jamison, Unity 17:40
Petty, Tri-County 17:40
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 17:40
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:42
Cleary, PBL 17:43
Barfield, PBL 17:46
Easter, Centennial 17:47
Hutcherson, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:50
Busboom, PBL 17:51
Alvarez, Iroquois West 17:52
Cler,Unity 17:52
Johnson, Chrisman 17:52
Miller, Unity 17:53
L. Adcock, AL/AH 17:54
Moore, St. Thomas More 17:54
Schutte-Jibril, Iroquois West 17:54
Dowers, Mahomet-Seymour 17:55
Hendron, Centennial 17:55
R. Jones, Uni High 17:56
Miller, AL/AH 17:57
Sweet, Central 17:59
T. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 18:00
Hendrickson, AL/AH 18:00
Woodruff, Argenta-Oreana 18:00
Graven, Unity 18:02
V. Smith, Central 18:03
Pick, Prairie Central 18:04
Gordon, Armstrong-Potomac 18:07
Phipps, Chrisman 18:08
Singer, Mahomet-Seymour 18:08
Yentes, Centennial 18:08
Fan, Mahomet-Seymour 18:09
Mok-Chih, Uni High 18:09
Beuschlein, Centennial 18:10
Gavel, Unity 18:11
Mulanda, Urbana 18:14
Rushing, Uni High 18:14
Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 18:15
Clampitt, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:17
Loosa, Rantoul 18:20
G. Fogarty, Prairie Central 18:21
Shaw, Urbana 18:21
Compton, Danville 18:23
O’Daniell, Clinton 18:24
Clapper, St. Thomas More 18:26
Woods, Tuscola 18:27
Seraphin, Central 18:28
McMullin, PBL 18:31
Coombs, Chrisman 18:33
Wendell, Centennial 18:33
Kuipers, Iroquois West 18:35
Nolan, Tuscola 18:37
Phillips, Clinton 18:39
Wallace, Mahomet-Seymour 18:39
Sikorski. Monticello 18:40
Hemming, Centennial 18:41
Pool, Sullivan 18:41
Kalk, Bement 18:42
Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 18:42
Waisath, Mahomet-Seymour 18:44
N. Bates, Sullivan 18:46
Herrera, Uni High 18:46
Kashila, Urbana 18:46
Helmuth, Hoopeston Area 18:48
Mauer, Centennial 18:48
Dillow, Central 18:52
Enjambre, Danville 18:53
Moreman, BHRA 18:53
Blackburn, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:55
Patel, Rantoul 18:55
J. Adcock, AL/AH 18:56
Rice, Centennial 18:59
McMichael, Tri-County 19:00
Denmark-Collins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:01
Herbert, Centennial 19:03
Thompson, Danville 19:06
Rabb, Armstrong-Potomac 19:11
Hunt, Tri-County 19:13
Carr, Uni High 19:15
G. Jones, Prairie Central 19:15
Lane, Unity 19:19
Demos, Central 19:21
Phillips, Uni High 19:21
Bonn, Central 19:23
Armas, Uni High 19:24
Blakely, Danville 19:24
Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:26
M. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 19:27
Ritzma, Iroquois West 19:28
Foster, Sullivan 19:29
Standerfer, Sullivan 19:30
Bates, Sullivan 19:32
Quick, Bement 19:37
Difanis, Mahomet-Seymour 19:38
Freese, Sullivan 19:38
Mattingly, Tuscola 19:39
Ogden, Unity 19:39
Swift, Rantoul 19:43
Hoewing, Centennial 19:45
Ando, Urbana 19:46
Spinosa, Iroquois West 19:46
Cloninger, Rantoul 19:47
Miller, Uni High 19:47
Slezak, Mahomet-Seymour 19:50
Andrade, Iroquois West 19:51
Hazelwood, PBL 19:51
Kisantear, Rantoul 19:53
Lasersohn, Urbana 19:53
Moreman, BJRA 19:53
Murphy, Mont 19:54
Ash, Centennial 19:58
Trembley, Prairie Central 19:58
Girls’ Leaders
(3-mile courses)
RUNNER, TEAM TIME
Bruhn, Monticello 17:27
Ahmari, Uni High 17:37
Rosenthein, Urbana 17:47
Koon, Monticello 17:52
Turney, Clinton 18:08
Decker, Unity 18:18
Atkins, Unity 18:20
Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:29
Joop, Unity 18:32
Sims, Mahomet-Seymour 18:41
Hulick, Unity 18:51
Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 18:52
Bachert, Unity 18:53
Brown, Monticello 18:55
Barbieri, Urbana 18:56
Ha. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:03
Fairbanks, Unity 19:05
Hancock, Unity 19:06
Welter, Monticello 19:10
G. Talbert, Monticello 19:13
Murphy, Monticello 19:21
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 19:29
Knap, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:34
K. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 19:35
Lannert, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:38
Smith, Uni High 19:43
Hogan, St. Thomas More 19:45
Ingram, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:45
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 19:45
Turnbaugh, Sullivan 19:46
Choi, Uni High 19:50
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:55
Kite, Sullivan 20:02
Scott, Urbana 20:02
Lietz, Mahomet-Seymour 20:04
Remole, Unity 20:06
Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 20:10
Mathias, Central 20:13
Miller, Monticello 20:18
Royer, PBL 20:18
Hu, Uni High 20:22
Van der Donk, Uni High 20:22
Eastin, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:23
B. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:25
Tabeling, Tuscola 20:28
Minor, Uni High 20:33
Davis, Oakwood/Salt Fork 20:42
Allen, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:43
Niekerk, Central 20:44
Bunting, Mahomet-Seymour 20:45
Sarnecki, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:48
Bednar, Mahomet-Seymour 20:50
King, Mahomet-Seymour 20:51
Gilbert, Urbana 20:53
S. Hartke, Iroquois West 20:55
Kallembach, Monticello 21:01
Rudolph, Monticello 21:01
Styan, Unity 21:03
Allen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:05
Ho. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:06
H. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 21:07
Millsap, Unity 21:14
Monahan, St. Thomas More 21:16
Dahman, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:17
Gerstenecker, Urbana 21:18
Arnett, PBL 21:20
Ruzich, Mahomet-Seymour 21:21
Dowling, St. Thomas More 21:23
Baker, Iroquois West 21:27
Ki. Canales, Central 21:35
Ky, Canales, Central 21:38
Skottene, Urbana 21:39
Fain, Monticello 21:40
Jansen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:43
Riddle, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:43
Clark, Unity 21:51
Keenan, Uni High 21:53
Thompson, Danville 21:55
Consisk, Prairie Central 21:57
Williams , Central 21:57
Parker, Danville 21:58
Perry, Rantoul 21:59
Hobson, Central 22:01
Sowinski, Monticello 22:01
Sweeney, Urbana 22:01
Putnam, PBL 22:03
Rauther, Uni High 22:05
Darby, BHRA 22:12
Pickett, Hoopeston Area 22:13
King, Unity 22:16
Hopper, Tri-County 22:19
Scott, Clinton 22:19
Morris, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:23
Stratton, Unity 22:25
Kraft, Unity 22:27
Grohler, PBL 22:28
Russell, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:30
Witte, Villa Grove/Heritage 22:32
R. Talbert, Monticello 22:36
Devore, Chrisman 22:40
Lopez, Iroquois West 22:48
Storu, Urbana 22:48
Crozier, Armstrong-Potomac 22:49
K. Hartke, Iroquois West 22:52
Barth, Clinton 22:54
G. Smith, PBL 22:54
K. Fehr, Prairie Central 22:56
Stroisch, Bement 22:56
Edwards, AL/AH 23:06
Tolman-Bronski, Uni High 23:06
Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:09
Stahler, Tuscola 23:10
Potter, Centennial 23:14
Ramrattan, Uni High 23:14
C. Bazzell, Prairie Central 23:15
Weaver, Central 23:15
Rosenberg, Centennial 23:17
Taylor, Prairie Central 23:20
Dudley, Danville 23:25
Herschberger, Tuscola 23:25
Zimmerman, Prairie Central 23:25
Pruitt, Unity 23:32
Wertz, Clinton 23:33
Hornaday, Tuscola 23:34
Baker, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:35
Paluska, Urbana 23:35
Williamson, Unity 23:36
T. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:39
Steffes, Monticello 23:39
Kim, Uni High 23:40
Fritz, Oakwood/Salt Fork 23:41
Hoganson, Uni High 23:44
Walters, Mahomet-Seymour 23:44
Wood, Uni High 23:47
Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 23:49
Thorne, Iroquois West 23:54
Daugherty, Tuscola 23:56
Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 23:57
Crossin, Unity 24:00
Reedy, Unity 24:01
Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:03
Hay, Sullivan 24:08
Stierwalt, Unity 24:11
Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:13
Stilger, Centennial 24:14
Hofbauer, Mahomet-Seymour 24:18
Pinacho, Danville 24:20
Fletcher, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:21
Christensen, Mahomet-Seymour 24:30
Clevenger, Judah Christian 24:31
Trilling-Hansen, Uni High 24:31
Heckler, Tuscola 24:37
Campbell, Chrisman 24:41
Du, Centennial 24:45
Mesplay, Monticello 24:49
Parrott, Mahomet-Seymour 24:55
Sexton, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:55
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.