Listen to this article

Boys Leaders

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

James, PBL 14:55

Hall, AL/AH 15:02

Lalwani, Uni High 15:02

Kraatz, Uni High 15:21

Manolakes, Centennial 15:30

Baysore, Monticello 15:31

Lu. Sokolowski, Monticello 15:40

Mattsey, St. Joseph-Ogden 15:41

Nofziger, Mahomet-Seymour 15:51

Cox, Unity 16:04

Miller, Monticello 16:05

Mojonnier, BHRA 16:05

Halligan, LaSalette 16:06

Mitchell, Monticello 16:10

Grambert, Monticello 16:11

Beckmier, AL/AH 16:12

Dixon, Monticello 16:12

Dolcos, Uni High 16:14

Bokata, Urbana 16:17

Hale, Clinton 16:18

B. Olaivar, Centennial 16:21

Poe, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:21

Lambert, Urbana 16:23

Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26

O’ Donnell, Unity 16:28

Price, Iroquois West 16:29

Ahmari, Central 16:33

Tang, Uni High 16:36

Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:38

Black, Clinton 16:39

Day, Tuscola 16:41

Mock, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:41

Laufenberg, Uni High 16:42

Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 16:43

Ramkumar, Uni High 16:45

Mitchell, Urbana 16:47

Schnabel, PBL 16:47

Jo. Wenke, Monticello 16:47

Gargya, Uni High 16:51

Oakley, Danville 16:55

Brauner, LaSalette 16:57

Geissler, Centennial 16:57

Kracht, LaSalette 16:57

G. Olivar, Centennial 16:57

Goss, PBL 17:00

Mies, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00

Burleson, Danville 17:01

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:02

Brennan, Clinton 17:03

Kolodzeiej, Central 17:03

Gosset, Rantoul 17:06

Crouse, LaSalette 17:09

Busby, PBL 17:10

Ashbrook, Uni High 17:11

Dayton, Unity 17:11

Grotelueschen, Mahomet-Seymour 17:13

McClure, Sullivan 17:13

Dvorak, LaSalette 17:19

Wallace, Tuscola 17:19

P. Smith, Central 17:21

Surprenant, Danville 17:22

Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 17:23

Thorlton, BHRA 17:26

Mawhinney, LaSalette 17:28

Lybansky, Urbana 17:31

Shanks, Clinton 17:31

Wolfe, Clinton 17:33

Barker, Urbana 17:35

Green, AL/AH 17:35

Beauregard, LaSalette 17:36

Kanitz, Tuscola 17:37

Stauffer, Clinton 17:37

Derby, Monticello 17:38

Demisie, Urbana 17:39

Jamison, Unity 17:40

Petty, Tri-County 17:40

Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 17:40

Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:42

Cleary, PBL 17:43

Barfield, PBL 17:46

Easter, Centennial 17:47

Hutcherson, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:50

Busboom, PBL 17:51

Alvarez, Iroquois West 17:52

Cler,Unity 17:52

Johnson, Chrisman 17:52

Miller, Unity 17:53

L. Adcock, AL/AH 17:54

Moore, St. Thomas More 17:54

Schutte-Jibril, Iroquois West 17:54

Dowers, Mahomet-Seymour 17:55

Hendron, Centennial 17:55

R. Jones, Uni High 17:56

Miller, AL/AH 17:57

Sweet, Central 17:59

T. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 18:00

Hendrickson, AL/AH 18:00

Woodruff, Argenta-Oreana 18:00

Graven, Unity 18:02

V. Smith, Central 18:03

Pick, Prairie Central 18:04

Gordon, Armstrong-Potomac 18:07

Phipps, Chrisman 18:08

Singer, Mahomet-Seymour 18:08

Yentes, Centennial 18:08

Fan, Mahomet-Seymour 18:09

Mok-Chih, Uni High 18:09

Beuschlein, Centennial 18:10

Gavel, Unity 18:11

Mulanda, Urbana 18:14

Rushing, Uni High 18:14

Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 18:15

Clampitt, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:17

Loosa, Rantoul 18:20

G. Fogarty, Prairie Central 18:21

Shaw, Urbana 18:21

Compton, Danville 18:23

O’Daniell, Clinton 18:24

Clapper, St. Thomas More 18:26

Woods, Tuscola 18:27

Seraphin, Central 18:28

McMullin, PBL 18:31

Coombs, Chrisman 18:33

Wendell, Centennial 18:33

Kuipers, Iroquois West 18:35

Nolan, Tuscola 18:37

Phillips, Clinton 18:39

Wallace, Mahomet-Seymour 18:39

Sikorski. Monticello 18:40

Hemming, Centennial 18:41

Pool, Sullivan 18:41

Kalk, Bement 18:42

Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 18:42

Waisath, Mahomet-Seymour 18:44

N. Bates, Sullivan 18:46

Herrera, Uni High 18:46

Kashila, Urbana 18:46

Helmuth, Hoopeston Area 18:48

Mauer, Centennial 18:48

Dillow, Central 18:52

Enjambre, Danville 18:53

Moreman, BHRA 18:53

Blackburn, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:55

Patel, Rantoul 18:55

J. Adcock, AL/AH 18:56

Rice, Centennial 18:59

McMichael, Tri-County 19:00

Denmark-Collins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:01

Herbert, Centennial 19:03

Thompson, Danville 19:06

Rabb, Armstrong-Potomac 19:11

Hunt, Tri-County 19:13

Carr, Uni High 19:15

G. Jones, Prairie Central 19:15

Lane, Unity 19:19

Demos, Central 19:21

Phillips, Uni High 19:21

Bonn, Central 19:23

Armas, Uni High 19:24

Blakely, Danville 19:24

Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:26

M. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 19:27

Ritzma, Iroquois West 19:28

Foster, Sullivan 19:29

Standerfer, Sullivan 19:30

Bates, Sullivan 19:32

Quick, Bement 19:37

Difanis, Mahomet-Seymour 19:38

Freese, Sullivan 19:38

Mattingly, Tuscola 19:39

Ogden, Unity 19:39

Swift, Rantoul 19:43

Hoewing, Centennial 19:45

Ando, Urbana 19:46

Spinosa, Iroquois West 19:46

Cloninger, Rantoul 19:47

Miller, Uni High 19:47

Slezak, Mahomet-Seymour 19:50

Andrade, Iroquois West 19:51

Hazelwood, PBL 19:51

Kisantear, Rantoul 19:53

Lasersohn, Urbana 19:53

Moreman, BJRA 19:53

Murphy, Mont 19:54

Ash, Centennial 19:58

Trembley, Prairie Central 19:58

Girls’ Leaders

(3-mile courses)

RUNNER, TEAM TIME

Bruhn, Monticello 17:27

Ahmari, Uni High 17:37

Rosenthein, Urbana 17:47

Koon, Monticello 17:52

Turney, Clinton 18:08

Decker, Unity 18:18

Atkins, Unity 18:20

Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:29

Joop, Unity 18:32

Sims, Mahomet-Seymour 18:41

Hulick, Unity 18:51

Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 18:52

Bachert, Unity 18:53

Brown, Monticello 18:55

Barbieri, Urbana 18:56

Ha. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:03

Fairbanks, Unity 19:05

Hancock, Unity 19:06

Welter, Monticello 19:10

G. Talbert, Monticello 19:13

Murphy, Monticello 19:21

Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 19:29

Knap, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:34

K. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 19:35

Lannert, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:38

Smith, Uni High 19:43

Hogan, St. Thomas More 19:45

Ingram, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:45

Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 19:45

Turnbaugh, Sullivan 19:46

Choi, Uni High 19:50

Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:55

Kite, Sullivan 20:02

Scott, Urbana 20:02

Lietz, Mahomet-Seymour 20:04

Remole, Unity 20:06

Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 20:10

Mathias, Central 20:13

Miller, Monticello 20:18

Royer, PBL 20:18

Hu, Uni High 20:22

Van der Donk, Uni High 20:22

Eastin, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:23

B. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:25

Tabeling, Tuscola 20:28

Minor, Uni High 20:33

Davis, Oakwood/Salt Fork 20:42

Allen, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:43

Niekerk, Central 20:44

Bunting, Mahomet-Seymour 20:45

Sarnecki, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:48

Bednar, Mahomet-Seymour 20:50

King, Mahomet-Seymour 20:51

Gilbert, Urbana 20:53

S. Hartke, Iroquois West 20:55

Kallembach, Monticello 21:01

Rudolph, Monticello 21:01

Styan, Unity 21:03

Allen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:05

Ho. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:06

H. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 21:07

Millsap, Unity 21:14

Monahan, St. Thomas More 21:16

Dahman, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:17

Gerstenecker, Urbana 21:18

Arnett, PBL 21:20

Ruzich, Mahomet-Seymour 21:21

Dowling, St. Thomas More 21:23

Baker, Iroquois West 21:27

Ki. Canales, Central 21:35

Ky, Canales, Central 21:38

Skottene, Urbana 21:39

Fain, Monticello 21:40

Jansen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:43

Riddle, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:43

Clark, Unity 21:51

Keenan, Uni High 21:53

Thompson, Danville 21:55

Consisk, Prairie Central 21:57

Williams , Central 21:57

Parker, Danville 21:58

Perry, Rantoul 21:59

Hobson, Central 22:01

Sowinski, Monticello 22:01

Sweeney, Urbana 22:01

Putnam, PBL 22:03

Rauther, Uni High 22:05

Darby, BHRA 22:12

Pickett, Hoopeston Area 22:13

King, Unity 22:16

Hopper, Tri-County 22:19

Scott, Clinton 22:19

Morris, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:23

Stratton, Unity 22:25

Kraft, Unity 22:27

Grohler, PBL 22:28

Russell, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:30

Witte, Villa Grove/Heritage 22:32

R. Talbert, Monticello 22:36

Devore, Chrisman 22:40

Lopez, Iroquois West 22:48

Storu, Urbana 22:48

Crozier, Armstrong-Potomac 22:49

K. Hartke, Iroquois West 22:52

Barth, Clinton 22:54

G. Smith, PBL 22:54

K. Fehr, Prairie Central 22:56

Stroisch, Bement 22:56

Edwards, AL/AH 23:06

Tolman-Bronski, Uni High 23:06

Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:09

Stahler, Tuscola 23:10

Potter, Centennial 23:14

Ramrattan, Uni High 23:14

C. Bazzell, Prairie Central 23:15

Weaver, Central 23:15

Rosenberg, Centennial 23:17

Taylor, Prairie Central 23:20

Dudley, Danville 23:25

Herschberger, Tuscola 23:25

Zimmerman, Prairie Central 23:25

Pruitt, Unity 23:32

Wertz, Clinton 23:33

Hornaday, Tuscola 23:34

Baker, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:35

Paluska, Urbana 23:35

Williamson, Unity 23:36

T. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:39

Steffes, Monticello 23:39

Kim, Uni High 23:40

Fritz, Oakwood/Salt Fork 23:41

Hoganson, Uni High 23:44

Walters, Mahomet-Seymour 23:44

Wood, Uni High 23:47

Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 23:49

Thorne, Iroquois West 23:54

Daugherty, Tuscola 23:56

Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 23:57

Crossin, Unity 24:00

Reedy, Unity 24:01

Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:03

Hay, Sullivan 24:08

Stierwalt, Unity 24:11

Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:13

Stilger, Centennial 24:14

Hofbauer, Mahomet-Seymour 24:18

Pinacho, Danville 24:20

Fletcher, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:21

Christensen, Mahomet-Seymour 24:30

Clevenger, Judah Christian 24:31

Trilling-Hansen, Uni High 24:31

Heckler, Tuscola 24:37

Campbell, Chrisman 24:41

Du, Centennial 24:45

Mesplay, Monticello 24:49

Parrott, Mahomet-Seymour 24:55

Sexton, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:55

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

News-Gazette