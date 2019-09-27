Listen to this article

Boys

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Hall, ALAH 15:18

Manolakes, Centennial 15:30

James, PBL 15:34

Kraatz, Uni High 15:34

Lalwani, Uni High 15:38

Lu. Sokolowski, Monticello 15:40

Baysore, Monticello 15:41

Nofziger, Mahomet-Seymour 15:51

Dixon, Monticello 16:12

Bokata, Urbana 16:17

Hale, Clinton 16:18

B. Olaivar, Centennial 16:21

Lambert, Urbana 16:23

Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26

Price, Iroquois West 16:29

Mattsey, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:30

Ahmari, Central 16:33

Dolcos, Uni High 16:36

Tang, Uni High 16:36

Mitchell, Monticello 16:37

Black, Clinton 16:39

Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 16:43

Grambert, Monticello 16:44

Ramkumar, Uni High 16:45

Poe, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:46

Beckmier, ALAH 16:47

Mitchell, Urbana 16:47

Laufenberg, Uni High 16:50

Gargya, Uni High 16:51

Oakley, Danville 16:55

Geissler, Centennial 16:57

G. Olivar, Centennial 16:57

O’ Donnell, Unity 16:59

Mies, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00

Burleson, Danville 17:01

Jo. Wenke, Monticello 17:01

Brennan, Clinton 17:03

Kolodzeiej, Central 17:03

Miller, Monticello 17:03

Gosset, Rantoul 17:06

Cox, Unity 17:09

Mock, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:10

Ashbrook, Uni High 17:11

Grotelueschen, Mahomet-Seymour 17:13

P. Smith, Central 17:21

Day, Tuscola 17:22

Surprenant, Danville 17:22

McClure, Sullivan 17:23

Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 17:23

Wallace, Tuscola 17:26

Lybansky, Urbana 17:31

Shanks, Clinton 17:31

Wolfe, Clinton 17:33

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:34

Barker, Urbana 17:35

Green, ALAH 17:35

Stauffer, Clinton 17:37

Demisie, Urbana 17:39

Petty, Tri-County 17:40

Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 17:40

Dayton, Unity 17:47

Easter, Centennial 17:47

Schnabel, PBL 17:49

Busboom, PBL 17:51

Mojonnier, BHRA 17:51

Alvarez, Iroquois West 17:52

Goss, PBL 17:52

Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:54

Moore, St. Thomas More 17:54

Dowers, Mahomet-Seymour 17:55

Hendron, Centennial 17:55

R. Jones, Uni High 17:56

Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:56

Busby, PBL 17:57

Sweet, Central 17:59

Derby, Monticello 18:00

T. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 18:00

Woodruff, Argenta-Oreana 18:00

V. Smith, Central 18:03

Pick, Prairie Central 18:04

Hutcherson, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:05

Cleary, PBL 18:07

Singer, Mahomet-Seymour 18:08

Yentes, Centennial 18:08

L. Adcock, ALAH 18:09

Fan, Mahomet-Seymour 18:09

Mok-Chih, Uni High 18:09

Beuschlein, Centennial 18:10

Gavel, Unity 18:11

Mulanda, Urbana 18:14

Rushing, Uni High 18:14

Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 18:15

Schutte-Jibril, Iroquois West 18:16

Clampitt, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:17

Cler,Unity 18:20

Loosa, Rantoul 18:20

Shaw, Urbana 18:21

Compton, Danville 18:23

O’Daniell, Clinton 18:24

Hendrickson, ALAH 18:25

Clapper, St. Thomas More 18:26

Kanitz, Tuscola 18:28

Seraphin, Central 18:28

McMullin, PBL 18:31

Wendell, Centennial 18:33

Kuipers, Iroquois West 18:35

G. Fogarty, Prairie Central 18:37

Jamison, Unity 18:39Phillips, Clinton 18:39

Wallace, Mahomet-Seymour 18:39

Hemming, Centennial 18:41

Kalk, Bement 18:42

Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 18:42

Waisath, Mahomet-Seymour 18:44

Herrera, Uni High 18:46

Kashila, Urbana 18:46

Sikorski. Monticello 18:46

Helmuth, Hoopeston Area 18:48

Mauer, Centennial 18:48

Dillow, Central 18:52

Enjambre, Danville 18:53

Thorlton, BHRA 18:53

Blackburn, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:55

Miller, Unity 18:55

Patel, Rantoul 18:55

Rice, Centennial 18:59

McMichael, Tri-County 19:00

Miller, ALAH 19:00

Denmark-Collins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:01

Herbert, Centennial 19:03

Thompson, Danville 19:06

Graven, Unity 19:10

Hunt, Tri-County 19:13

Carr, Uni High 19:15

Nolan, Tuscola 19:18

Lane, Unity 19:19

Demos, Central 19:21

Phillips, Uni High 19:21

J. Adcock, ALAH 19:22

Bonn, Central 19:23

Armas, Uni High 19:24

Blakely, Danville 19:24

Gordon, Armstrong-Potomac 19:28

N. Bates, Sullivan 19:29

Quick, Bement 19:37

Difanis, Mahomet-Seymour 19:38

Ogden, Unity 19:39Pool, Sullivan 19:40

Johnson, Chrisman 19:42

Swift, Rantoul 19:43

Hoewing, Centennial 19:45

Ando, Urbana 19:46

Woods, Tuscola 19:46

Cloninger, Rantoul 19:57

Miller, Uni High 19:47

Foster, Sullivan 19:50

Slezak, Mahomet-Seymour 19:50

Andrade, Iroquois West 19:51

Hazelwood, PBL 19:51

M. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 19:51

Freese, Sullivan 19:52

Kisantear, Rantoul 19:53

Lasersohn, Urbana 19:53

Moreman, BJRA 19:53

Murphy, Mont 19:54

Ash, Centennial 19:58

Girls

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Bruhn, Monticello 17:47

Rosenthein, Urbana 17:47

Ahmari, Uni High 18:06

Turney, Clinton 18:08

Koon, Monticello 18:21

Sims, Mahomet-Seymour 18:41

Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 18:52

Barbieri, Urbana 18:56

Decker, Unity 19:25

Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:26

Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 19:29

Bachert, Unity 19:32

Brown, Monticello 19:35

G. Talbert, Monticello 19:35

Welter, Monticello 19:35

Joop, Unity 19:38

Atkins, Unity 19:44

Ha. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:48

Murphy, Monticello 19:50

Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 19:55

Smith, Uni High 19:55

Knap, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:56

Hulick, Unity 20:00

Scott, Urbana 20:02

Lietz, Mahomet-Seymour 20:04

Remole, Unity 20:06

Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 20:10

Mathias, Central 20:13

Choi, Uni High 20:15

Hogan, St. Thomas More 20:18

Lannert, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:18

Miller, Monticello 20:18

Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:20

Hu, Uni High 20:22

Van der Donk, Uni High 20:22

Eastin, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:23

B. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:25

Ingram, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:29

Fairbanks, Unity 20:31

Allen, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:43

Niekerk, Central 20:44

Bunting, Mahomet-Seymour 20:45

K. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:47

Sarnecki, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:48

Bednar, Mahomet-Seymour 20:50

King, Mahomet-Seymour 20:51

Gilbert, Urbana 20:53

Turnbaugh, Sullivan 20:54

Kallembach, Monticello 21:01

Rudolph, Monticello 21:01

Styan, Unity 21:03

Allen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:05

H. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 21:07

Hancock, Unity 21:14

Millsap, Unity 21:14

Monahan, St. Thomas More 21:16

Dahman, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:17

Gerstenecker, Urbana 21:18

Minor, Uni High 21:18

Ho. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:21

Ruzich, Mahomet-Seymour 21:21

Baker, Iroquois West 21:27

Davis, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:27

Ki. Canales, Central 21:35

Dowling, St. Thomas More 21:37

Ky, Canales, Central 21:38

Skottene, Urbana 21:39

Fain, Monticello 21:40

Kite, Sullivan 21:42

Jansen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:43

Riddle, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:43

Tabeling, Tuscola 21:43

Clark, Unity 21:51

Keenan, Uni High 21:53

Thompson, Danville 21:55

Williams , Central 21:57

Parker, Danville 21:58

Perry, Rantoul 21:59

Hobson, Central 22:01

Sowinski, Monticello 22:01

Sweeney, Urbana 22:01

Rauther, Uni High 22:05

Arnett, PBL 22:12

Pickett, Hoopeston Area 22:13

S. Hartke, Iroquois West 22:15

King, Unity 22:16

Hopper, Tri-County 22:19

Scott, Clinton 22:19

Stratton, Unity 22:25

Kraft, Unity 22:27

Grohler, PBL 22:28

Russell, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:30

Witte, Villa Grove/Heritage 22:32

R. Talbert, Monticello 22:36

Consisk, Prairie Central 22:37

Storu, Urbana 22:48

Darby, BHRA 22:52

Barth, Clinton 22:54

Stroisch, Bement 22:56

K. Hartke, Iroquois West 23:04

Edwards, ALAH 23:06

Tolman-Bronski, Uni High 23:06

Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:09

Potter, Centennial 23:14

Ramrattan, Uni High 23:14

Weaver, Central 23:15

Rosenberg, Centennial 23:17

Taylor, Prairie Central 23:22

Dudley, Danville 23:25

K. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:29

Pruitt, Unity 23:32

Wertz, Clinton 23:33

Baker, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:35

Paluska, Urbana 23:35

Williamson, Unity 23:36

Putnam, PBL 23:38

Steffes, Monticello 23:39

Kim, Uni High 23:40

Lopez, Iroquois West 23:40

Hoganson, Uni High 23:44

Walters, Mahomet-Seymour 23:44

Zimmerman, Prairie Central 23:46

C. Bazzell, Prairie Central 23:47

Wood, Uni High 23:47

Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 23:49

Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 23:57

T. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:59

Crossin, Unity 24:00

Reedy, Unity 24:01

Morris, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:03

Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:03

Hay, Sullivan 24:09

Stierwalt, Unity 24:11

Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:13

Stilger, Centennial 24:14

Crozier, Armstrong-Potomac 24:18

Hofbauer, Mahomet-Seymour 24:18

Hornaday, Tuscola 24:18

Fletcher, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:21

Herschberger, Tuscola 24:24

Christensen, Mahomet-Seymour 24:30

Trilling-Hansen, Uni High 24:31

Heckler, Tuscola 24:37

Fritz, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:42

Du, Centennial 24:45

Daugherty, Tuscola 24:49

Mesplay, Monticello 24:49

Devore, Chrisman 24:53

Stahler, Tuscola 24:53

Parrott, Mahomet-Seymour 24:55

Sexton, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:55

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.

