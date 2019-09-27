Boys
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
Hall, ALAH 15:18
Manolakes, Centennial 15:30
James, PBL 15:34
Kraatz, Uni High 15:34
Lalwani, Uni High 15:38
Lu. Sokolowski, Monticello 15:40
Baysore, Monticello 15:41
Nofziger, Mahomet-Seymour 15:51
Dixon, Monticello 16:12
Bokata, Urbana 16:17
Hale, Clinton 16:18
B. Olaivar, Centennial 16:21
Lambert, Urbana 16:23
Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 16:26
Price, Iroquois West 16:29
Mattsey, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:30
Ahmari, Central 16:33
Dolcos, Uni High 16:36
Tang, Uni High 16:36
Mitchell, Monticello 16:37
Black, Clinton 16:39
Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 16:43
Grambert, Monticello 16:44
Ramkumar, Uni High 16:45
Poe, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:46
Beckmier, ALAH 16:47
Mitchell, Urbana 16:47
Laufenberg, Uni High 16:50
Gargya, Uni High 16:51
Oakley, Danville 16:55
Geissler, Centennial 16:57
G. Olivar, Centennial 16:57
O’ Donnell, Unity 16:59
Mies, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00
Burleson, Danville 17:01
Jo. Wenke, Monticello 17:01
Brennan, Clinton 17:03
Kolodzeiej, Central 17:03
Miller, Monticello 17:03
Gosset, Rantoul 17:06
Cox, Unity 17:09
Mock, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:10
Ashbrook, Uni High 17:11
Grotelueschen, Mahomet-Seymour 17:13
P. Smith, Central 17:21
Day, Tuscola 17:22
Surprenant, Danville 17:22
McClure, Sullivan 17:23
Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 17:23
Wallace, Tuscola 17:26
Lybansky, Urbana 17:31
Shanks, Clinton 17:31
Wolfe, Clinton 17:33
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:34
Barker, Urbana 17:35
Green, ALAH 17:35
Stauffer, Clinton 17:37
Demisie, Urbana 17:39
Petty, Tri-County 17:40
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 17:40
Dayton, Unity 17:47
Easter, Centennial 17:47
Schnabel, PBL 17:49
Busboom, PBL 17:51
Mojonnier, BHRA 17:51
Alvarez, Iroquois West 17:52
Goss, PBL 17:52
Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:54
Moore, St. Thomas More 17:54
Dowers, Mahomet-Seymour 17:55
Hendron, Centennial 17:55
R. Jones, Uni High 17:56
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:56
Busby, PBL 17:57
Sweet, Central 17:59
Derby, Monticello 18:00
T. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 18:00
Woodruff, Argenta-Oreana 18:00
V. Smith, Central 18:03
Pick, Prairie Central 18:04
Hutcherson, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:05
Cleary, PBL 18:07
Singer, Mahomet-Seymour 18:08
Yentes, Centennial 18:08
L. Adcock, ALAH 18:09
Fan, Mahomet-Seymour 18:09
Mok-Chih, Uni High 18:09
Beuschlein, Centennial 18:10
Gavel, Unity 18:11
Mulanda, Urbana 18:14
Rushing, Uni High 18:14
Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 18:15
Schutte-Jibril, Iroquois West 18:16
Clampitt, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:17
Cler,Unity 18:20
Loosa, Rantoul 18:20
Shaw, Urbana 18:21
Compton, Danville 18:23
O’Daniell, Clinton 18:24
Hendrickson, ALAH 18:25
Clapper, St. Thomas More 18:26
Kanitz, Tuscola 18:28
Seraphin, Central 18:28
McMullin, PBL 18:31
Wendell, Centennial 18:33
Kuipers, Iroquois West 18:35
G. Fogarty, Prairie Central 18:37
Jamison, Unity 18:39Phillips, Clinton 18:39
Wallace, Mahomet-Seymour 18:39
Hemming, Centennial 18:41
Kalk, Bement 18:42
Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 18:42
Waisath, Mahomet-Seymour 18:44
Herrera, Uni High 18:46
Kashila, Urbana 18:46
Sikorski. Monticello 18:46
Helmuth, Hoopeston Area 18:48
Mauer, Centennial 18:48
Dillow, Central 18:52
Enjambre, Danville 18:53
Thorlton, BHRA 18:53
Blackburn, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:55
Miller, Unity 18:55
Patel, Rantoul 18:55
Rice, Centennial 18:59
McMichael, Tri-County 19:00
Miller, ALAH 19:00
Denmark-Collins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:01
Herbert, Centennial 19:03
Thompson, Danville 19:06
Graven, Unity 19:10
Hunt, Tri-County 19:13
Carr, Uni High 19:15
Nolan, Tuscola 19:18
Lane, Unity 19:19
Demos, Central 19:21
Phillips, Uni High 19:21
J. Adcock, ALAH 19:22
Bonn, Central 19:23
Armas, Uni High 19:24
Blakely, Danville 19:24
Gordon, Armstrong-Potomac 19:28
N. Bates, Sullivan 19:29
Quick, Bement 19:37
Difanis, Mahomet-Seymour 19:38
Ogden, Unity 19:39Pool, Sullivan 19:40
Johnson, Chrisman 19:42
Swift, Rantoul 19:43
Hoewing, Centennial 19:45
Ando, Urbana 19:46
Woods, Tuscola 19:46
Cloninger, Rantoul 19:57
Miller, Uni High 19:47
Foster, Sullivan 19:50
Slezak, Mahomet-Seymour 19:50
Andrade, Iroquois West 19:51
Hazelwood, PBL 19:51
M. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 19:51
Freese, Sullivan 19:52
Kisantear, Rantoul 19:53
Lasersohn, Urbana 19:53
Moreman, BJRA 19:53
Murphy, Mont 19:54
Ash, Centennial 19:58
Girls
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
Bruhn, Monticello 17:47
Rosenthein, Urbana 17:47
Ahmari, Uni High 18:06
Turney, Clinton 18:08
Koon, Monticello 18:21
Sims, Mahomet-Seymour 18:41
Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 18:52
Barbieri, Urbana 18:56
Decker, Unity 19:25
Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:26
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 19:29
Bachert, Unity 19:32
Brown, Monticello 19:35
G. Talbert, Monticello 19:35
Welter, Monticello 19:35
Joop, Unity 19:38
Atkins, Unity 19:44
Ha. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:48
Murphy, Monticello 19:50
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 19:55
Smith, Uni High 19:55
Knap, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:56
Hulick, Unity 20:00
Scott, Urbana 20:02
Lietz, Mahomet-Seymour 20:04
Remole, Unity 20:06
Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 20:10
Mathias, Central 20:13
Choi, Uni High 20:15
Hogan, St. Thomas More 20:18
Lannert, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:18
Miller, Monticello 20:18
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:20
Hu, Uni High 20:22
Van der Donk, Uni High 20:22
Eastin, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:23
B. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:25
Ingram, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:29
Fairbanks, Unity 20:31
Allen, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:43
Niekerk, Central 20:44
Bunting, Mahomet-Seymour 20:45
K. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:47
Sarnecki, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:48
Bednar, Mahomet-Seymour 20:50
King, Mahomet-Seymour 20:51
Gilbert, Urbana 20:53
Turnbaugh, Sullivan 20:54
Kallembach, Monticello 21:01
Rudolph, Monticello 21:01
Styan, Unity 21:03
Allen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:05
H. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 21:07
Hancock, Unity 21:14
Millsap, Unity 21:14
Monahan, St. Thomas More 21:16
Dahman, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:17
Gerstenecker, Urbana 21:18
Minor, Uni High 21:18
Ho. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:21
Ruzich, Mahomet-Seymour 21:21
Baker, Iroquois West 21:27
Davis, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:27
Ki. Canales, Central 21:35
Dowling, St. Thomas More 21:37
Ky, Canales, Central 21:38
Skottene, Urbana 21:39
Fain, Monticello 21:40
Kite, Sullivan 21:42
Jansen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:43
Riddle, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:43
Tabeling, Tuscola 21:43
Clark, Unity 21:51
Keenan, Uni High 21:53
Thompson, Danville 21:55
Williams , Central 21:57
Parker, Danville 21:58
Perry, Rantoul 21:59
Hobson, Central 22:01
Sowinski, Monticello 22:01
Sweeney, Urbana 22:01
Rauther, Uni High 22:05
Arnett, PBL 22:12
Pickett, Hoopeston Area 22:13
S. Hartke, Iroquois West 22:15
King, Unity 22:16
Hopper, Tri-County 22:19
Scott, Clinton 22:19
Stratton, Unity 22:25
Kraft, Unity 22:27
Grohler, PBL 22:28
Russell, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:30
Witte, Villa Grove/Heritage 22:32
R. Talbert, Monticello 22:36
Consisk, Prairie Central 22:37
Storu, Urbana 22:48
Darby, BHRA 22:52
Barth, Clinton 22:54
Stroisch, Bement 22:56
K. Hartke, Iroquois West 23:04
Edwards, ALAH 23:06
Tolman-Bronski, Uni High 23:06
Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:09
Potter, Centennial 23:14
Ramrattan, Uni High 23:14
Weaver, Central 23:15
Rosenberg, Centennial 23:17
Taylor, Prairie Central 23:22
Dudley, Danville 23:25
K. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:29
Pruitt, Unity 23:32
Wertz, Clinton 23:33
Baker, St. Joseph-Ogden 23:35
Paluska, Urbana 23:35
Williamson, Unity 23:36
Putnam, PBL 23:38
Steffes, Monticello 23:39
Kim, Uni High 23:40
Lopez, Iroquois West 23:40
Hoganson, Uni High 23:44
Walters, Mahomet-Seymour 23:44
Zimmerman, Prairie Central 23:46
C. Bazzell, Prairie Central 23:47
Wood, Uni High 23:47
Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 23:49
Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 23:57
T. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:59
Crossin, Unity 24:00
Reedy, Unity 24:01
Morris, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:03
Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:03
Hay, Sullivan 24:09
Stierwalt, Unity 24:11
Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:13
Stilger, Centennial 24:14
Crozier, Armstrong-Potomac 24:18
Hofbauer, Mahomet-Seymour 24:18
Hornaday, Tuscola 24:18
Fletcher, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:21
Herschberger, Tuscola 24:24
Christensen, Mahomet-Seymour 24:30
Trilling-Hansen, Uni High 24:31
Heckler, Tuscola 24:37
Fritz, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:42
Du, Centennial 24:45
Daugherty, Tuscola 24:49
Mesplay, Monticello 24:49
Devore, Chrisman 24:53
Stahler, Tuscola 24:53
Parrott, Mahomet-Seymour 24:55
Sexton, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:55
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.