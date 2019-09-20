Boys
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
Hall, AL/AH 15:30
Manolakes, Centennial 15:30
James, PBL 15:34
Kraatz, Uni High 15:34
Lalwani, Uni High 15:38
Lu. Sokolowski, Monticello 15:40
Baysore, Monticello 15:41
Dixon, Monticello 16:12
B. Olaivar, Centennial 16:21
Price, Iroquois West 16:29
Mattsey, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:30
Dolcos, Uni High 16:36
Tang, Uni High 16:36
Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 16:43
Ahmari, Central 16:45
Ramkumar, Uni High 16:45
Beckmier, AL/AH 16:47
Laufenberg, Uni High 16:50
Gargya, Uni High 16:51
Lambert, Urbana 16:55
Geissler, Centennial 16:57
G. Olivar, Centennial 16:57
Mitchell, Monticello 16:58
O’ Donnell, Unity 16:59
Mies, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00
Nofziger, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00
Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00
Jo. Wenke, Monticello 17:01
Miller, Monticello 17:05
Poe, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:05
Cox, Unity 17:09
Ashbrook, Uni High 17:11
Bokata, Urbana 17:11
Mitchell, Urbana 17:11
Grambert, Monticello 17:15
Oakley, Danville 17:16
Day, Tuscola 17:22
Mock, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:22
Surprenant, Danville 17:22
Wallace, Tuscola 17:26
P. Smith, Central 17:29
Gosset, Rantoul 17:30
Kolodzeiej, Central 17:32
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:34
Barker, Urbana 17:35
Green, AL/AH 17:35
Lybansky, Urbana 17:38
Demisie, Urbana 17:39
Grotelueschen, Mahomet-Seymour 17:39
Dayton, Unity 17:47
Easter, Centennial 17:47
Schnabel, PBL 17:49
Busboom, PBL 17:51
Mojonnier, BHRA 17:51
Alvarez, Iroquois West 17:52
Goss, PBL 17:52
Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:54
Hendron, Centennial 17:55
R. Jones, Uni High 17:56
Busby, PBL 17:57
Derby, Monticello 18:00
T. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 18:00
Woodruff, Argenta-Oreana 18:00
Burleson, Danville 18:01
Petty, Tri-County 18:03
Pick, Prairie Central 18:04
V. Smith, Central 18:06
Cleary, PBL 18:07
Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 18:07
Yentes, Centennial 18:08
L. Adcock, AL/AH 18:09
Mok-Chih, Uni High 18:09
Beuschlein, Centennial 18:10
Gavel, Unity 18:11
McClure, Sullivan 18:11
Rushing, Uni High 18:15
Schutte-Jibril, Iroquois West 18:16
Sweet, Central 18:17
Cler,Unity 18:20
Hendrickson, AL/AH 18:25
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 18:25
Clapper, St. Thomas More 18:26
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:27
Hutcherson, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:28
Kanitz, Tuscola 18:28
Seraphin, Central 18:29
McMullin, PBL 18:31
Mulanda, Urbana 18:32
Wendell, Centennial 18:33
Kuipers, Iroquois West 18:35
G. Fogarty, Prairie Central 18:37
Jamison, Unity 18:39
Moore, St. Thomas More 18:40
Hemming, Centennial 18:41
Clampitt, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:42
Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 18:42
Helmuth, Hoopeston Area 18:48
Mauer, Centennial 18:48
Dillow, Central 18:52
Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 18:50
Dowers, Mahomet-Seymour 18:53
Thorlton, BHRA 18:53
Miller, Unity 18:55
Waisath, Mahomet-Seymour 18:55
Compton, Danville 18:56
Enjambre, Danville 18:56
Blackburn, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:59
Rice, Centennial 18:59
Miller, AL/AH 19:00
Denmark-Collins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:01
Herbert, Centennial 19:03
Herrera, Uni High 19:07
Graven, Unity 19:10
Kashila, Urbana 19:10
Shaw, Urbana 19:10
Carr, Uni High 19:15
Loosa, Rantoul 19:18
Nolan, Tuscola 19:18
Lane, Unity 19:19
Wallace, Mahomet-Seymour 19:19
Demos, Central 19:21
Phillips, Uni High 19:21
J. Adcock, AL/AH 19:22
Bonn, Central 19:23
Armas, Uni High 19:24
Sikorski. Monticello 19:24
Gordon, Armstrong-Potomac 19:28
Thompson, Danville 19:33
Difanis, Mahomet-Seymour 19:38
Ogden, Unity 19:39
Fan, Mahomet-Seymour 19:40
Johnson, Chrisman 19:42
Hoewing, Centennial 19:45
Patel, Rantoul 19:45
Ando, Urbana 19:46
Kalk, Bement 19:46
Woods, Tuscola 19:46
Miller, Uni High 19:47
Slezak, Mahomet-Seymour 19:50
Andrade, Iroquois West 19:51
Hazelwood, PBL 19:51
M. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 19:51
Freese, Sullivan 19:52
Moreman, BJRA 19:53
Swift, Rantoul 19:55
Blakely, Danville 19:56
Ash, Centennial 19:58
McMichael, Tri-County 19:59
Dominique, Rantoul 20:00
Mattingly, Tuscola 20:00
Jones, Prairie Central 20:01
Hunt, Tri-County 20:02
Martin, Centennial 20:06
Espinosa, Iroquois West 20:10
C. Fogarty, Prairie Central 20:12
Ritzma, Iroquois West 20:12
Usuf Jassim, Centennial 20:12
Quick, Bement 20:13
Atkinson, Uni High 20:15
Standerfer, Sullivan 20:17
Dixon, Hoopeston Area 20:19
Bice, PBL 20:20
Pool, Sullivan 20:20
Murphy, Monticello 20:21
Rabb, Armstrong-Potomac 20:23
Trembley, Prairie Central 20:25
Phillips, Chrisman 20:26
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 20:26
Foster, Sullivan 20:39
Goulding, Armstrong-Potomac 20:39
Torres-Mendez, Hoopeston Area 20:39
Combs, Chrisman 20:40
Allen, Danville 20:41
Bates, Sullivan 20:41
Laserohn, Urbana 20:44
Brewer, Oakwood/Salt Fork 20:49
Roberts-Seymour, Central 20:49
Williamson, St. Thomas More 20:51
Keys, Tri-County 20:53
Elston, Monticello 20:57
Imtiaz, Centennial 20:58
Wright, Urbana 20:58
Campbell, Tuscola 21:00
Girls’
RUNNER, TEAM TIME
Rosenthein, Urbana 17:47
Ahmari, Uni High 18:06
Bruhn, Monticello 18:10
Sims, Mahomet-Seymour 18:41
Koon, Monticello 18:47
Barbieri, Urbana 19:13
Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 19:22
Decker, Unity 19:25
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 19:29
Bachert, Unity 19:32
Joop, Unity 19:38
Atkins, Unity 19:44
Ha. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:48
Brown, Monticello 19:49
Welter, Monticello 19:49
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 19:55
Smith, Uni High 19:55
Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:56
Hulick, Unity 20:00
Knap, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:00
Scott, Urbana 20:02
Lietz, Mahomet-Seymour 20:04
Remole, Unity 20:06
Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 20:10
Mathias, Central 20:13
Choi, Uni High 20:15
Lannert, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:18
Miller, Monticello 20:18
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:20
Hu, Uni High 20:22
Van der Donk, Uni High 20:22
Murphy, Monticello 20:24
Hogan, St. Thomas More 20:25
B. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:25
Fairbanks, Unity 20:31
Ingram, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:32
G. Talbert, Monticello 20:41
Niekerk, Central 20:44
Bunting, Mahomet-Seymour 20:45
Bednar, Mahomet-Seymour 20:50
King, Mahomet-Seymour 20:51
Turnbaugh, Sullivan 20:54
K. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:59
Kallembach, Monticello 21:01
Styan, Unity 21:03
Allen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:05
H. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 21:07
Allen, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:08
Gilbert, Urbana 21:11
Hancock, Unity 21:14
Millsap, Unity 21:14
Rudolph, Monticello 21:15
Monahan, St. Thomas More 21:16
Gerstenecker, Urbana 21:18
Minor, Uni High 21:18
Ho. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:21
Ruzich, Mahomet-Seymour 21:21
Baker, Iroquois West 21:27
Davis, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:27
Eastin, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:29
Ki. Canales, Central 21:35
Ky, Canales, Central 21:38
Jansen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:43
Riddle, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:43
Tabeling, Tuscola 21:43
Dahman, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:46
Clark, Unity 21:51
Sarnecki, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:52
Keenan, Uni High 21:53
Kite, Sullivan 21:54
Thompson, Danville 21:55
Williams , Central 21:57
Parker, Danville 21:58
Hobson, Central 22:01
Skottene, Urbana 22:05
Sweeney, Urbana 22:05
Dowling, St. Thomas More 22:08
Arnett, PBL 22:12
Pickett, Hoopeston Area 22:13
S. Hartke, Iroquois West 22:15
Sowinski, Monticello 22:15
King, Unity 22:16
Hopper, Tri-County 22:19
Stratton, Unity 22:25
Kraft, Unity 22:27
Grohler, PBL 22:28
Russell, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:30
Witte, Villa Grove/Heritage 22:32
Consisk, Prairie Central 22:37
Rauther, Uni High 22:37
Perry, Rantoul 22:42
Darby, BHRA 22:52
R. Talbert, Monticello 22:53
Fain, Monticello 23:04
K. Hartke, Iroquois West 23:04
Edwards, AL/AH 23:06
Tolman-Bronski, Uni High 23:06
Potter, Centennial 23:14
Ramrattan, Uni High 23:14
Weaver, Central 23:15
Rosenberg, Centennial 23:17
Taylor, Prairie Central 23:22
Dudley, Danville 23:25
K. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:29
Pruitt, Unity 23:32
Williamson, Unity 23:36
Putnam, PBL 23:38
Kim, Uni High 23:40
Lopez, Iroquois West 23:40
Hoganson, Uni High 23:44
Walters, Mahomet-Seymour 23:44
Zimmerman, Prairie Central 23:46
C. Bazzell, Prairie Central 23:47
Wood, Uni High 23:47
Steffes, Monticello 23:48
Stroisch, Bement 23:55
Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 23:49
Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 23:57
T. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:59
Crossin, Unity 24:00
Reedy, Unity 24:01
Morris, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:03
Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:03
Hay, Sullivan 24:09
Stierwalt, Unity 24:11
Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:13
Stilger, Centennial 24:14
Paluska, Urbana 24:15
Crozier, Armstrong-Potomac 24:18
Hofbauer, Mahomet-Seymour 24:18
Hornaday, Tuscola 24:18
Fletcher, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:21
Herschberger, Tuscola 24:24
Christensen, Mahomet-Seymour 24:30
Trilling-Hansen, Uni High 24:31
Heckler, Tuscola 24:37
Fritz, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:42
Du, Centennial 24:45
Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:47
Daugherty, Tuscola 24:49
Mesplay, Monticello 24:49
Storu, Urbana 24:51
Devore, Chrisman 24:53
Stahler, Tuscola 24:53
Parrott, Mahomet-Seymour 24:55
Smith, Central 25:54
Thorne, Iroquois West 25:57
Dallas, Urbana 25:14
Patnam, Uni High 25:14
Lemay, Tuscola 25:35
Greer, Uni High 25:36
Baker, St. Joseph-Ogden 25:45
Smith, PBL 25:46
T. Sexton, St. Joseph-Ogden 25:53
Lopez, Centennial 25:54
Penny, Monticello 25:56
Asmussen, Central 25:57
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.