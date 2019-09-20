Listen to this article

Boys

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Hall, AL/AH 15:30

Manolakes, Centennial 15:30

James, PBL 15:34

Kraatz, Uni High 15:34

Lalwani, Uni High 15:38

Lu. Sokolowski, Monticello 15:40

Baysore, Monticello 15:41

Dixon, Monticello 16:12

B. Olaivar, Centennial 16:21

Price, Iroquois West 16:29

Mattsey, St. Joseph-Ogden 16:30

Dolcos, Uni High 16:36

Tang, Uni High 16:36

Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 16:43

Ahmari, Central 16:45

Ramkumar, Uni High 16:45

Beckmier, AL/AH 16:47

Laufenberg, Uni High 16:50

Gargya, Uni High 16:51

Lambert, Urbana 16:55

Geissler, Centennial 16:57

G. Olivar, Centennial 16:57

Mitchell, Monticello 16:58

O’ Donnell, Unity 16:59

Mies, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00

Nofziger, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00

Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00

Jo. Wenke, Monticello 17:01

Miller, Monticello 17:05

Poe, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:05

Cox, Unity 17:09

Ashbrook, Uni High 17:11

Bokata, Urbana 17:11

Mitchell, Urbana 17:11

Grambert, Monticello 17:15

Oakley, Danville 17:16

Day, Tuscola 17:22

Mock, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:22

Surprenant, Danville 17:22

Wallace, Tuscola 17:26

P. Smith, Central 17:29

Gosset, Rantoul 17:30

Kolodzeiej, Central 17:32

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:34

Barker, Urbana 17:35

Green, AL/AH 17:35

Lybansky, Urbana 17:38

Demisie, Urbana 17:39

Grotelueschen, Mahomet-Seymour 17:39

Dayton, Unity 17:47

Easter, Centennial 17:47

Schnabel, PBL 17:49

Busboom, PBL 17:51

Mojonnier, BHRA 17:51

Alvarez, Iroquois West 17:52

Goss, PBL 17:52

Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:54

Hendron, Centennial 17:55

R. Jones, Uni High 17:56

Busby, PBL 17:57

Derby, Monticello 18:00

T. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 18:00

Woodruff, Argenta-Oreana 18:00

Burleson, Danville 18:01

Petty, Tri-County 18:03

Pick, Prairie Central 18:04

V. Smith, Central 18:06

Cleary, PBL 18:07

Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 18:07

Yentes, Centennial 18:08

L. Adcock, AL/AH 18:09

Mok-Chih, Uni High 18:09

Beuschlein, Centennial 18:10

Gavel, Unity 18:11

McClure, Sullivan 18:11

Rushing, Uni High 18:15

Schutte-Jibril, Iroquois West 18:16

Sweet, Central 18:17

Cler,Unity 18:20

Hendrickson, AL/AH 18:25

Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 18:25

Clapper, St. Thomas More 18:26

Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:27

Hutcherson, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:28

Kanitz, Tuscola 18:28

Seraphin, Central 18:29

McMullin, PBL 18:31

Mulanda, Urbana 18:32

Wendell, Centennial 18:33

Kuipers, Iroquois West 18:35

G. Fogarty, Prairie Central 18:37

Jamison, Unity 18:39

Moore, St. Thomas More 18:40

Hemming, Centennial 18:41

Clampitt, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:42

Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 18:42

Helmuth, Hoopeston Area 18:48

Mauer, Centennial 18:48

Dillow, Central 18:52

Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 18:50

Dowers, Mahomet-Seymour 18:53

Thorlton, BHRA 18:53

Miller, Unity 18:55

Waisath, Mahomet-Seymour 18:55

Compton, Danville 18:56

Enjambre, Danville 18:56

Blackburn, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:59

Rice, Centennial 18:59

Miller, AL/AH 19:00

Denmark-Collins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:01

Herbert, Centennial 19:03

Herrera, Uni High 19:07

Graven, Unity 19:10

Kashila, Urbana 19:10

Shaw, Urbana 19:10

Carr, Uni High 19:15

Loosa, Rantoul 19:18

Nolan, Tuscola 19:18

Lane, Unity 19:19

Wallace, Mahomet-Seymour 19:19

Demos, Central 19:21

Phillips, Uni High 19:21

J. Adcock, AL/AH 19:22

Bonn, Central 19:23

Armas, Uni High 19:24

Sikorski. Monticello 19:24

Gordon, Armstrong-Potomac 19:28

Thompson, Danville 19:33

Difanis, Mahomet-Seymour 19:38

Ogden, Unity 19:39

Fan, Mahomet-Seymour 19:40

Johnson, Chrisman 19:42

Hoewing, Centennial 19:45

Patel, Rantoul 19:45

Ando, Urbana 19:46

Kalk, Bement 19:46

Woods, Tuscola 19:46

Miller, Uni High 19:47

Slezak, Mahomet-Seymour 19:50

Andrade, Iroquois West 19:51

Hazelwood, PBL 19:51

M. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 19:51

Freese, Sullivan 19:52

Moreman, BJRA 19:53

Swift, Rantoul 19:55

Blakely, Danville 19:56

Ash, Centennial 19:58

McMichael, Tri-County 19:59

Dominique, Rantoul 20:00

Mattingly, Tuscola 20:00

Jones, Prairie Central 20:01

Hunt, Tri-County 20:02

Martin, Centennial 20:06

Espinosa, Iroquois West 20:10

C. Fogarty, Prairie Central 20:12

Ritzma, Iroquois West 20:12

Usuf Jassim, Centennial 20:12

Quick, Bement 20:13

Atkinson, Uni High 20:15

Standerfer, Sullivan 20:17

Dixon, Hoopeston Area 20:19

Bice, PBL 20:20

Pool, Sullivan 20:20

Murphy, Monticello 20:21

Rabb, Armstrong-Potomac 20:23

Trembley, Prairie Central 20:25

Phillips, Chrisman 20:26

Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 20:26

Foster, Sullivan 20:39

Goulding, Armstrong-Potomac 20:39

Torres-Mendez, Hoopeston Area 20:39

Combs, Chrisman 20:40

Allen, Danville 20:41

Bates, Sullivan 20:41

Laserohn, Urbana 20:44

Brewer, Oakwood/Salt Fork 20:49

Roberts-Seymour, Central 20:49

Williamson, St. Thomas More 20:51

Keys, Tri-County 20:53

Elston, Monticello 20:57

Imtiaz, Centennial 20:58

Wright, Urbana 20:58

Campbell, Tuscola 21:00

Girls’

RUNNER, TEAM TIME

Rosenthein, Urbana 17:47

Ahmari, Uni High 18:06

Bruhn, Monticello 18:10

Sims, Mahomet-Seymour 18:41

Koon, Monticello 18:47

Barbieri, Urbana 19:13

Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 19:22

Decker, Unity 19:25

Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 19:29

Bachert, Unity 19:32

Joop, Unity 19:38

Atkins, Unity 19:44

Ha. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:48

Brown, Monticello 19:49

Welter, Monticello 19:49

Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 19:55

Smith, Uni High 19:55

Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:56

Hulick, Unity 20:00

Knap, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:00

Scott, Urbana 20:02

Lietz, Mahomet-Seymour 20:04

Remole, Unity 20:06

Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 20:10

Mathias, Central 20:13

Choi, Uni High 20:15

Lannert, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:18

Miller, Monticello 20:18

Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:20

Hu, Uni High 20:22

Van der Donk, Uni High 20:22

Murphy, Monticello 20:24

Hogan, St. Thomas More 20:25

B. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:25

Fairbanks, Unity 20:31

Ingram, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:32

G. Talbert, Monticello 20:41

Niekerk, Central 20:44

Bunting, Mahomet-Seymour 20:45

Bednar, Mahomet-Seymour 20:50

King, Mahomet-Seymour 20:51

Turnbaugh, Sullivan 20:54

K. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:59

Kallembach, Monticello 21:01

Styan, Unity 21:03

Allen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:05

H. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 21:07

Allen, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:08

Gilbert, Urbana 21:11

Hancock, Unity 21:14

Millsap, Unity 21:14

Rudolph, Monticello 21:15

Monahan, St. Thomas More 21:16

Gerstenecker, Urbana 21:18

Minor, Uni High 21:18

Ho. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:21

Ruzich, Mahomet-Seymour 21:21

Baker, Iroquois West 21:27

Davis, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:27

Eastin, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:29

Ki. Canales, Central 21:35

Ky, Canales, Central 21:38

Jansen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:43

Riddle, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:43

Tabeling, Tuscola 21:43

Dahman, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:46

Clark, Unity 21:51

Sarnecki, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:52

Keenan, Uni High 21:53

Kite, Sullivan 21:54

Thompson, Danville 21:55

Williams , Central 21:57

Parker, Danville 21:58

Hobson, Central 22:01

Skottene, Urbana 22:05

Sweeney, Urbana 22:05

Dowling, St. Thomas More 22:08

Arnett, PBL 22:12

Pickett, Hoopeston Area 22:13

S. Hartke, Iroquois West 22:15

Sowinski, Monticello 22:15

King, Unity 22:16

Hopper, Tri-County 22:19

Stratton, Unity 22:25

Kraft, Unity 22:27

Grohler, PBL 22:28

Russell, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:30

Witte, Villa Grove/Heritage 22:32

Consisk, Prairie Central 22:37

Rauther, Uni High 22:37

Perry, Rantoul 22:42

Darby, BHRA 22:52

R. Talbert, Monticello 22:53

Fain, Monticello 23:04

K. Hartke, Iroquois West 23:04

Edwards, AL/AH 23:06

Tolman-Bronski, Uni High 23:06

Potter, Centennial 23:14

Ramrattan, Uni High 23:14

Weaver, Central 23:15

Rosenberg, Centennial 23:17

Taylor, Prairie Central 23:22

Dudley, Danville 23:25

K. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:29

Pruitt, Unity 23:32

Williamson, Unity 23:36

Putnam, PBL 23:38

Kim, Uni High 23:40

Lopez, Iroquois West 23:40

Hoganson, Uni High 23:44

Walters, Mahomet-Seymour 23:44

Zimmerman, Prairie Central 23:46

C. Bazzell, Prairie Central 23:47

Wood, Uni High 23:47

Steffes, Monticello 23:48

Stroisch, Bement 23:55

Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 23:49

Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 23:57

T. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:59

Crossin, Unity 24:00

Reedy, Unity 24:01

Morris, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:03

Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:03

Hay, Sullivan 24:09

Stierwalt, Unity 24:11

Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:13

Stilger, Centennial 24:14

Paluska, Urbana 24:15

Crozier, Armstrong-Potomac 24:18

Hofbauer, Mahomet-Seymour 24:18

Hornaday, Tuscola 24:18

Fletcher, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:21

Herschberger, Tuscola 24:24

Christensen, Mahomet-Seymour 24:30

Trilling-Hansen, Uni High 24:31

Heckler, Tuscola 24:37

Fritz, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:42

Du, Centennial 24:45

Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:47

Daugherty, Tuscola 24:49

Mesplay, Monticello 24:49

Storu, Urbana 24:51

Devore, Chrisman 24:53

Stahler, Tuscola 24:53

Parrott, Mahomet-Seymour 24:55

Smith, Central 25:54

Thorne, Iroquois West 25:57

Dallas, Urbana 25:14

Patnam, Uni High 25:14

Lemay, Tuscola 25:35

Greer, Uni High 25:36

Baker, St. Joseph-Ogden 25:45

Smith, PBL 25:46

T. Sexton, St. Joseph-Ogden 25:53

Lopez, Centennial 25:54

Penny, Monticello 25:56

Asmussen, Central 25:57

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.com.