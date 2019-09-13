Listen to this article

Boys

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Hall, ALAH 15:34

James, PBL 15:34

Ryder, PBL 15:34

Kraatz, Uni High 15:39

Manolakes, Centennial 15:40

Lu. Sokolowski, Monticello 15:40

Baysore, Monticello 15:41

Lalwani, Uni High 16:09

Dixon, Monticello 16:20

Dolac, Uni High 16:36

Price, Iroquois West 16:37

Tang, Uni High 16:37

Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 16:43

B. Olaivar, Centennial 16:45

Beckmier, ALAH 16:47

Lambert, Urbana 16:55

Mitchell, Monticello 16:58

Mies, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00

Nofziger, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00

Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00

Jo. Wenke, Monticello 17:01

Ramkumar, Uni High 17:07

Laufenberg, Uni High 17:09

Bokata, Urbana 17:11

Mitchell, Urbana 17:11

Ahmari, Central 17:13

Grambert, Monticello 17:15

Mattsey, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:17

Geissler, Centennial 17:22

G. Olivar, Centennial 17:22

Surprenant, Danville 17:22

Poe, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:28

Miller, Monticello 17:29

Gosset, Rantoul 17:30

Barker, Urbana 17:35

Green, ALAH 17:35

Oakley, Danville 17:35

Lybansky, Urbana 17:38

Demisie, Urbana 17:39

Grotelueschen, Mahomet-Seymour 17:39

Kolodzeiej, Central 17:41

P. Smith, Central 17:41

Mock, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:46

Schnabel, PBL 17:49

Busboom, PBL 17:51

Alvarez, Iroquois West 17:52

Goss, PBL 17:52

R. Jones, Uni High 17:56

Busby, PBL 17:57

Derby, Monticello 18:00

T. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 18:00

Woodruff, Argenta-Oreana 18:00

Burleson, Danville 18:01

Gargya, Uni High 18:02

Ashbrook, Uni High 18:03

Cleary, PBL 18:07

Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 18:07

McClure, Sullivan 18:11

Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:12

Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:13

L. Adcock, ALAH 18:14

Schutte-Jibril, Iroquois West 18:16

Day, Tuscola 18:18

Easter, Centennial 18:25

Hendrickson, ALAH 18:25

Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 18:25

Clapper, St. Thomas More 18:26

Mok-Chih, Uni High 18:28

Yentes, Centennial 18:28

Rushing, Uni High 18:29

Hendron, Centennial 18:30

McMullin, PBL 18:31

Mulanda, Urbana 18:32

Kuipers, Iroquois West 18:35

G. Fogarty, Prairie Central 18:37

Wallace, Tuscola 18:38

Moore, St. Thomas More 18:40

Herrera, Uni High 18:42

Wendell, Centennial 18:46

Hutcherson, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:47

V. Smith, Central 18:47

Helmuth, Hoopeston Area 18:48

Dillow, Central 18:52

Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 18:50

Waisath, Mahomet-Seymour 18:55

Beuschlein, Centennial 18:56

Compton, Danville 18:56

Hemming, Centennial 18:56

Clampitt, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:00

Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 19:01

Enjambre, Danville 19:08

Mauer, Centennial 19:08

Sweet, Central 19:09

Kashila, Urbana 19:10

Shaw, Urbana 19:10

Loosa, Rantoul 19:18

Miller, ALAH 19:19

Wallace, Mahomet-Seymour 19:19

Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:19

Pick, Prairie Central 19:21

Bonn, Central 19:23

Kanitz, Tuscola 19:23

Armas, Uni High 19:24

Sikorski. Monticello 19:24

J. Adcock, ALAH 19:25

Gordon, Armstrong-Potomac 19:28

Herbert, Centennial 19:32Blackburn, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:33

Thompson, Danville 19:33

Denmark-Collins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:38

Difanis, Mahomet-Seymour 19:38

Rice, Centennial 19:39

Demos, Central 19:41Hoewing, Centennial 19:45

Patel, Rantoul 19:45

Ando, Urbana 19:46

Kalk, Bement 19:46

Thompson, Danville 19:48

Andrade, Iroquois West 19:51

Hazelwood, PBL 19:51

M. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 19:51

Freese, Sullivan 19:52

Carr, Uni High 19:55

Swift, Rantoul 19:55

Blakely, Danville 19:56

Petty, Tri-County 19:57

Ash, Centennial 19:58

Dominique, Rantoul 20:00

Nolan, Tuscola 20:05

Martin, Centennial 20:06

Espinosa, Iroquois West 20:10

Miller, Uni High 20:10

C. Fogarty, Prairie Central 20:12

Ritzma, Iroquois West 20:12

Phillips, Uni High 20:13

Dowers, Mahomet-Seymour 20:16

Slezak, Mahomet-Seymour 20:16

Standerfer, Sullivan 20:17

Pool, Sullivan 20:20

Jones, Prairie Central 20:21

Murphy, Monticello 20:21

Bice, PBL 20:23

Rabb, Armstrong-Potomac 20:23

Woods, Tuscola 20:36Foster, Sullivan 20:39

Goulding, Armstrong-Potomac 20:39

Trembley, Prairie Central 20:40

Usuf Jassim, Centennial 20:40

Allen, Danville 20:41

Bates, Sullivan 20:41

Hunt, Tri-County 20:41

Laserohn, Urbana 20:44Roberts-Seymour, Central 20:49

Williamson, St. Thomas More 20:51

Keys, Tri-County 20:53

Quick, Bement 20:55

Elston, Monticello 20:57

Atkinson, Uni High 20:58

Wright, Urbana 20:58

Misenheimer, Mahomet-Seymour 21:00

Mattingly, Tuscola 21:02

Wilson, Central 21:08

Torres-Mendez, Hoopeston Area 21:12

Volle, Argenta-Oreana 21:12

Imtiaz, Centennial 21:14

A. Smith, Central 21:14

West, Sullivan 21:21

Cloninger, Rantoul 21:22

Tender, Mahomet-Seymour 21:23

Bates, Sullivan 21:32

Robinson, Monticello 21:32

Schultz, Judah Christian 21:33

Ulozas, St. Thomas More 21:34

Li. Sokolowski, Monticello 21:36

Ferrell, Prairie Central 21:42

Sun, Uni High 21:43

McMichael, Tri-County 21:46

Brewer, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:47

Lokango, Urbana 21:54

Girls

RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME

Rosenthein, Urbana 17:47

Bruhn, Monticello 18:14

Ahmari, Uni High 18:37

Sims, Mahomet-Seymour 18:41

Koon, Monticello 19:02

Barbieri, Urbana 19:13

Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 19:22

Decker, Unity 19:25

Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 19:29

Brown, Monticello 19:49

Welter, Monticello 19:49

Smith, Uni High 19:55

Scott, Urbana 20:02

Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:07

Choi, Uni High 20:15

Miller, Monticello 20:18

Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 20:19

Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 20:20

Mathias, Central 20:21

Remole, Unity 20:22

Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:23

B. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:25

Van der Donk, Uni High 20:35

Joop, Unity 20:36

Fairbanks, Unity 20:37

Hogan, St. Thomas More 20:37

Hu, Uni High 20:38

Ha. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:38

Atkins, Unity 20:40

Hulick, Unity 20:41

Murphy, Monticello 20:41

Niekerk, Central 20:44

Bunting, Mahomet-Seymour 20:45

G. Talbert, Monticello 20:47

Bednar, Mahomet-Seymour 20:50

King, Mahomet-Seymour 20:51

Knap, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:51

Turnbaugh, Sullivan 20:54

K. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:59

Kallembach, Monticello 21:01

Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:02

Styan, Unity 21:03

H. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 21:07

Allen, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:08

Gilbert, Urbana 21:11

Hancock, Unity 21:14

Monahan, St. Thomas More 21:16

Rudolph, Monticello 21:17

Gerstenecker, Urbana 21:18

Minor, Uni High 21:18

Millsap, Unity 21:20

Ruzich, Mahomet-Seymour 21:21

Davis, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:27

Ho. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:32

Ingram, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:34

Ki. Canales, Central 21:35

Allen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:37

Ky, Canales, Central 21:38

Tabeling, Tuscola 21:45

Clark, Unity 21:51

Sarnecki, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:52

Kite, Sullivan 21:54

Williams , Central 21:59

Hobson, Central 22:01

Skottene, Urbana 22:05

Sweeney, Urbana 22:05

Jansen, Mahomet-Seymour 22:08

Thompson, Danville 22:08

Dahman, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:11

Arnett, PBL 22:12

Lannert, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:15

Riddle, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:15

Sowinski, Monticello 22:15

Pickett, Hoopeston Area 22:18

Stratton, Unity 22:25

Grohler, PBL 22:28

Parker, Danville 22:36

King, Unity 22:37

Russell, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:40

Keenan, Uni High 22:42

Dowling, St. Thomas More 22:44

Rauther, Uni High 22:45

Consisk, Prairie Central 22:46

Kraft, Unity 22:46

Hopper, Tri-County 22:51

Darby, BHRA 22:52

R. Talbert, Monticello 22:53

S. Hartke, Iroquois West 23:01

Perry, Rantoul 23:01

Fain, Monticello 23:04

Edwards, ALAH 23:06

Tolman-Bronski, Uni High 23:06

Potter, Centennial 23:14

Rosenberg, Centennial 23:17

Weaver, Central 23:24

Dudley, Danville 23:25

K. Hartke, Iroquois West 23:25

Baker, Iroquois West 23:31

Williamson, Unity 23:36

Putnam, PBL 23:38

Lopez, Iroquois West 23:40

Hoganson, Uni High 23:44

Kim, Uni High 23:45

K. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:47

Steffes, Monticello 23:48

Stroisch, Bement 23:55

Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 23:49

Ramrattan, Uni High 24:00

Morris, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:03

Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:03

Hay, Sullivan 24:09

Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:13

Stilger, Centennial 24:14

Paluska, Urbana 24:15

Crozier, Armstrong-Potomac 24:18

Wood, Uni High 24:18Reedy, Unity 24:20

Fletcher, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:21

Pruitt, Unity 24:21

Taylor, Prairie Central 24:24

Walters, Mahomet-Seymour 24:25

Crossin, Unity 24:32

Christensen, Mahomet-Seymour 24:35

Eastin, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:44

Stierwalt, Unity 24:44

Zimmerman, Prairie Central 24:45

Mesplay, Monticello 24:49

Storu, Urbana 24:51

Stahler, Tuscola 24:53

T. Fehr, Prairie Central 24:54

Smith, Central 25:54

Fritz, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:56

Hofbauer, Mahomet-Seymour 24:57

Thorne, Iroquois West 25:57

Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:58

Trilling-Hansen, Uni High 24:59

Parrott, Mahomet-Seymour 25:09

Dallas, Urbana 25:14

Herschberger, Tuscola 25:19

C. Bazzell, Prairie Central 25:23

Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 25:27

Daugherty, Tuscola 25:31

Smith, PBL 25:46

Lopez, Centennial 25:54

Penny, Monticello 25:56

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.media.

News-Gazette