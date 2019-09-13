Boys
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
Hall, ALAH 15:34
James, PBL 15:34
Ryder, PBL 15:34
Kraatz, Uni High 15:39
Manolakes, Centennial 15:40
Lu. Sokolowski, Monticello 15:40
Baysore, Monticello 15:41
Lalwani, Uni High 16:09
Dixon, Monticello 16:20
Dolac, Uni High 16:36
Price, Iroquois West 16:37
Tang, Uni High 16:37
Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 16:43
B. Olaivar, Centennial 16:45
Beckmier, ALAH 16:47
Lambert, Urbana 16:55
Mitchell, Monticello 16:58
Mies, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00
Nofziger, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00
Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 17:00
Jo. Wenke, Monticello 17:01
Ramkumar, Uni High 17:07
Laufenberg, Uni High 17:09
Bokata, Urbana 17:11
Mitchell, Urbana 17:11
Ahmari, Central 17:13
Grambert, Monticello 17:15
Mattsey, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:17
Geissler, Centennial 17:22
G. Olivar, Centennial 17:22
Surprenant, Danville 17:22
Poe, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:28
Miller, Monticello 17:29
Gosset, Rantoul 17:30
Barker, Urbana 17:35
Green, ALAH 17:35
Oakley, Danville 17:35
Lybansky, Urbana 17:38
Demisie, Urbana 17:39
Grotelueschen, Mahomet-Seymour 17:39
Kolodzeiej, Central 17:41
P. Smith, Central 17:41
Mock, St. Joseph-Ogden 17:46
Schnabel, PBL 17:49
Busboom, PBL 17:51
Alvarez, Iroquois West 17:52
Goss, PBL 17:52
R. Jones, Uni High 17:56
Busby, PBL 17:57
Derby, Monticello 18:00
T. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 18:00
Woodruff, Argenta-Oreana 18:00
Burleson, Danville 18:01
Gargya, Uni High 18:02
Ashbrook, Uni High 18:03
Cleary, PBL 18:07
Taylor, Mahomet-Seymour 18:07
McClure, Sullivan 18:11
Stegall, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:12
Mabry, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:13
L. Adcock, ALAH 18:14
Schutte-Jibril, Iroquois West 18:16
Day, Tuscola 18:18
Easter, Centennial 18:25
Hendrickson, ALAH 18:25
Wilcoski, Mahomet-Seymour 18:25
Clapper, St. Thomas More 18:26
Mok-Chih, Uni High 18:28
Yentes, Centennial 18:28
Rushing, Uni High 18:29
Hendron, Centennial 18:30
McMullin, PBL 18:31
Mulanda, Urbana 18:32
Kuipers, Iroquois West 18:35
G. Fogarty, Prairie Central 18:37
Wallace, Tuscola 18:38
Moore, St. Thomas More 18:40
Herrera, Uni High 18:42
Wendell, Centennial 18:46
Hutcherson, St. Joseph-Ogden 18:47
V. Smith, Central 18:47
Helmuth, Hoopeston Area 18:48
Dillow, Central 18:52
Williams, Mahomet-Seymour 18:50
Waisath, Mahomet-Seymour 18:55
Beuschlein, Centennial 18:56
Compton, Danville 18:56
Hemming, Centennial 18:56
Clampitt, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:00
Wisdom, Hoopeston Area 19:01
Enjambre, Danville 19:08
Mauer, Centennial 19:08
Sweet, Central 19:09
Kashila, Urbana 19:10
Shaw, Urbana 19:10
Loosa, Rantoul 19:18
Miller, ALAH 19:19
Wallace, Mahomet-Seymour 19:19
Wolfersberger, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:19
Pick, Prairie Central 19:21
Bonn, Central 19:23
Kanitz, Tuscola 19:23
Armas, Uni High 19:24
Sikorski. Monticello 19:24
J. Adcock, ALAH 19:25
Gordon, Armstrong-Potomac 19:28
Herbert, Centennial 19:32Blackburn, St. Joseph-Ogden 19:33
Thompson, Danville 19:33
Denmark-Collins, Villa Grove/Heritage 19:38
Difanis, Mahomet-Seymour 19:38
Rice, Centennial 19:39
Demos, Central 19:41Hoewing, Centennial 19:45
Patel, Rantoul 19:45
Ando, Urbana 19:46
Kalk, Bement 19:46
Thompson, Danville 19:48
Andrade, Iroquois West 19:51
Hazelwood, PBL 19:51
M. Gudauskas, Armstrong-Potomac 19:51
Freese, Sullivan 19:52
Carr, Uni High 19:55
Swift, Rantoul 19:55
Blakely, Danville 19:56
Petty, Tri-County 19:57
Ash, Centennial 19:58
Dominique, Rantoul 20:00
Nolan, Tuscola 20:05
Martin, Centennial 20:06
Espinosa, Iroquois West 20:10
Miller, Uni High 20:10
C. Fogarty, Prairie Central 20:12
Ritzma, Iroquois West 20:12
Phillips, Uni High 20:13
Dowers, Mahomet-Seymour 20:16
Slezak, Mahomet-Seymour 20:16
Standerfer, Sullivan 20:17
Pool, Sullivan 20:20
Jones, Prairie Central 20:21
Murphy, Monticello 20:21
Bice, PBL 20:23
Rabb, Armstrong-Potomac 20:23
Woods, Tuscola 20:36Foster, Sullivan 20:39
Goulding, Armstrong-Potomac 20:39
Trembley, Prairie Central 20:40
Usuf Jassim, Centennial 20:40
Allen, Danville 20:41
Bates, Sullivan 20:41
Hunt, Tri-County 20:41
Laserohn, Urbana 20:44Roberts-Seymour, Central 20:49
Williamson, St. Thomas More 20:51
Keys, Tri-County 20:53
Quick, Bement 20:55
Elston, Monticello 20:57
Atkinson, Uni High 20:58
Wright, Urbana 20:58
Misenheimer, Mahomet-Seymour 21:00
Mattingly, Tuscola 21:02
Wilson, Central 21:08
Torres-Mendez, Hoopeston Area 21:12
Volle, Argenta-Oreana 21:12
Imtiaz, Centennial 21:14
A. Smith, Central 21:14
West, Sullivan 21:21
Cloninger, Rantoul 21:22
Tender, Mahomet-Seymour 21:23
Bates, Sullivan 21:32
Robinson, Monticello 21:32
Schultz, Judah Christian 21:33
Ulozas, St. Thomas More 21:34
Li. Sokolowski, Monticello 21:36
Ferrell, Prairie Central 21:42
Sun, Uni High 21:43
McMichael, Tri-County 21:46
Brewer, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:47
Lokango, Urbana 21:54
Girls
RUNNER, SCHOOL TIME
Rosenthein, Urbana 17:47
Bruhn, Monticello 18:14
Ahmari, Uni High 18:37
Sims, Mahomet-Seymour 18:41
Koon, Monticello 19:02
Barbieri, Urbana 19:13
Hendrickson, St. Thomas More 19:22
Decker, Unity 19:25
Powell, Mahomet-Seymour 19:29
Brown, Monticello 19:49
Welter, Monticello 19:49
Smith, Uni High 19:55
Scott, Urbana 20:02
Plotner, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:07
Choi, Uni High 20:15
Miller, Monticello 20:18
Kaplan-Hartnett, Uni High 20:19
Scott, Mahomet-Seymour 20:20
Mathias, Central 20:21
Remole, Unity 20:22
Pettit, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:23
B. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:25
Van der Donk, Uni High 20:35
Joop, Unity 20:36
Fairbanks, Unity 20:37
Hogan, St. Thomas More 20:37
Hu, Uni High 20:38
Ha. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:38
Atkins, Unity 20:40
Hulick, Unity 20:41
Murphy, Monticello 20:41
Niekerk, Central 20:44
Bunting, Mahomet-Seymour 20:45
G. Talbert, Monticello 20:47
Bednar, Mahomet-Seymour 20:50
King, Mahomet-Seymour 20:51
Knap, St. Joseph-Ogden 20:51
Turnbaugh, Sullivan 20:54
K. Ramshaw, St. Thomas More 20:59
Kallembach, Monticello 21:01
Monk, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:02
Styan, Unity 21:03
H. Heldt, Argenta-Oreana 21:07
Allen, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:08
Gilbert, Urbana 21:11
Hancock, Unity 21:14
Monahan, St. Thomas More 21:16
Rudolph, Monticello 21:17
Gerstenecker, Urbana 21:18
Minor, Uni High 21:18
Millsap, Unity 21:20
Ruzich, Mahomet-Seymour 21:21
Davis, Oakwood/Salt Fork 21:27
Ho. Rajlich, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:32
Ingram, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:34
Ki. Canales, Central 21:35
Allen, Mahomet-Seymour 21:37
Ky, Canales, Central 21:38
Tabeling, Tuscola 21:45
Clark, Unity 21:51
Sarnecki, St. Joseph-Ogden 21:52
Kite, Sullivan 21:54
Williams , Central 21:59
Hobson, Central 22:01
Skottene, Urbana 22:05
Sweeney, Urbana 22:05
Jansen, Mahomet-Seymour 22:08
Thompson, Danville 22:08
Dahman, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:11
Arnett, PBL 22:12
Lannert, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:15
Riddle, St. Joseph-Ogden 22:15
Sowinski, Monticello 22:15
Pickett, Hoopeston Area 22:18
Stratton, Unity 22:25
Grohler, PBL 22:28
Parker, Danville 22:36
King, Unity 22:37
Russell, Oakwood/Salt Fork 22:40
Keenan, Uni High 22:42
Dowling, St. Thomas More 22:44
Rauther, Uni High 22:45
Consisk, Prairie Central 22:46
Kraft, Unity 22:46
Hopper, Tri-County 22:51
Darby, BHRA 22:52
R. Talbert, Monticello 22:53
S. Hartke, Iroquois West 23:01
Perry, Rantoul 23:01
Fain, Monticello 23:04
Edwards, ALAH 23:06
Tolman-Bronski, Uni High 23:06
Potter, Centennial 23:14
Rosenberg, Centennial 23:17
Weaver, Central 23:24
Dudley, Danville 23:25
K. Hartke, Iroquois West 23:25
Baker, Iroquois West 23:31
Williamson, Unity 23:36
Putnam, PBL 23:38
Lopez, Iroquois West 23:40
Hoganson, Uni High 23:44
Kim, Uni High 23:45
K. Fehr, Prairie Central 23:47
Steffes, Monticello 23:48
Stroisch, Bement 23:55
Anderson, Argenta-Oreana 23:49
Ramrattan, Uni High 24:00
Morris, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:03
Price, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:03
Hay, Sullivan 24:09
Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:13
Stilger, Centennial 24:14
Paluska, Urbana 24:15
Crozier, Armstrong-Potomac 24:18
Wood, Uni High 24:18Reedy, Unity 24:20
Fletcher, Villa Grove/Heritage 24:21
Pruitt, Unity 24:21
Taylor, Prairie Central 24:24
Walters, Mahomet-Seymour 24:25
Crossin, Unity 24:32
Christensen, Mahomet-Seymour 24:35
Eastin, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:44
Stierwalt, Unity 24:44
Zimmerman, Prairie Central 24:45
Mesplay, Monticello 24:49
Storu, Urbana 24:51
Stahler, Tuscola 24:53
T. Fehr, Prairie Central 24:54
Smith, Central 25:54
Fritz, Oakwood/Salt Fork 24:56
Hofbauer, Mahomet-Seymour 24:57
Thorne, Iroquois West 25:57
Davis, St. Joseph-Ogden 24:58
Trilling-Hansen, Uni High 24:59
Parrott, Mahomet-Seymour 25:09
Dallas, Urbana 25:14
Herschberger, Tuscola 25:19
C. Bazzell, Prairie Central 25:23
Scheele, Mahomet-Seymour 25:27
Daugherty, Tuscola 25:31
Smith, PBL 25:46
Lopez, Centennial 25:54
Penny, Monticello 25:56
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches did not submit information. Questions? Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.media.