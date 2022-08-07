1. Can the Mahomet-Seymour defense improve?
Unless a defensive unit allows zero points in an entire season, the answer to this question always will be "yes," by default.
But Jon Adkins' Bulldogs did a darn good job stopping opposing offenses en route to an 11-1 record last fall, permitting 14.8 points per game on average.
And that number jumped quite a bit because of a Class 5A quarterfinal loss to Morton, in which M-S surrendered 40 points. Entering that event, the Bulldogs' points-allowed-per-game average was 12.5.
"Let's say the defense goes out and makes a great play. The offense will make a great drive and score (afterward)," junior defensive tackle Mateo Casillas said. "And the defense builds from that. ... We just take a good team and take it to the next level and make it a great team."
And — to answer the above question — there's reason to believe M-S can become even more potent on defense.
The Bulldogs plan to send nine seniors and two juniors on the field to shut down enemy offenses. Among that group are two reigning News-Gazette All-Area defense first-teamers — senior linebacker Nick Golden and junior lineman Jack Gallier. Casillas garnered second-team defense recognition last fall as well.
"We're returning a lot on that defense," Golden said. "This defense has the potential to be even better than last year. We're going to fly around, make plays, be aggressive, and I really think it'll be one of the focal points of our team this year."
Adkins projects seniors Ryan Yancy, Brennan Houser, Ben Wagner, Dayten Eisenmann, Jake Waldinger, Kale Schweighart and Braden Houchin plus junior Donovan Lewis will round out his starting defense.
"We are able to benefit from that and do more," Adkins said of the unit's collective age. "This has been the first year in my career where it was through June and we were already doing stuff I'm not used to have to get into until Week 3. That's all a testament to our kids."
Senior Quenton Rogers gets to enjoy watching the M-S defense from the sideline, serving the Bulldogs as a wide receiver. He's certainly glad he doesn't have to run routes against those teammates.
"We build off each other's energy," Rogers said. "This team is just so unreal. ... They're all bringing something to the team, and it's really special to have and it's going to keep making us better."
COLIN LIKAS
2. How will Centennial handle its fall 2021 success?
Kyle Jackson has overseen an impressive turnaround for Chargers football since becoming the program's coach in 2019.
From going 0-9 that season to earning a Class 5A postseason berth in the fall of 2021 — securing that spot with a Week 9 win over rival Champaign Central, no less — Centennial had reached a new high under Jackson.
Then the Chargers upset Chicago Kenwood as a No. 14 seed in a first-round playoff contest. And they stayed competitive with a powerful Washington team in the second round before falling short.
"When we pulled off the win against Kenwood, it was like no one believed it. It was crazy," senior defensive back Dontrell Dugar said. "We all wanted it. ... We were all locked in."
That hasn't changed now that Centennial has experienced its first taste of postseason triumph since 2006.
"For me, it's exciting," senior tailback/linebacker Brandon Harvey said. "It's exciting every Friday night to show what we can do as a team, put together a show for everybody. Our brotherhood has come together more ever since Coach Jackson got here."
Brotherhood has led to winning. And winning has developed a swagger among the Chargers' athletes.
"You say Centennial football, I think excitement," said Harvey, a defending News-Gazette All-Area second-team selection. "We're a pretty exciting team to watch. You paid money to see us play, so I say keep doing it."
Centennial graduated some important talent from its previous roster. But the Chargers also gained a player whom Jackson said he's "ecstatic" to see return to the fold.
Senior Jacai Merriweather projects as a starting offensive and defensive lineman after missing each of Centennial's last two seasons for reasons Jackson said were out of the young man's control.
Merriweather said it truly hurt him to be away from the Chargers, especially as they began finding success.
"We want more this year," Merriweather said. "Just keep building off of our accomplishment. Keep on getting better as a team, keep on growing as a team, and that's how we become a better overall team."
Dugar said Centennial is embracing the challenges that come with contesting a Big 12 Conference schedule, after going 5-3 in league play last season.
"We know the competition ahead of us," he said. "After beating Kenwood ... our confidence went through the roof. But we know there's still more work that we've got to give, and we can still get better."
COLIN LIKAS
3. Can Champaign Central get back on track?
The debate over where Champaign Central and Urbana will play their Week 5 game in mid-September has been the talk of the offseason.
Coach Tim Turner's Maroons favor McKinley Field, their current practice facility that has undergone myriad renovations in recent years. Others would prefer the game remain at Tommy Stewart Field, a space the Maroons share with Centennial for home games.
Regardless of where Central-Urbana takes place, the game represents the halfway mark for a Maroons team that has ambitions of going back to the postseason for the first time since 2018.
"I'm very confident in our juniors and sophomores coming in," senior center Seth Bowers said. "Our seniors have seen it and are excited to finally hit and be ready to go this season."
Bowers' class hasn't made the playoffs yet, but the Maroons' underclassmen may help change that.
Sophomore quarterback George Rouse is one of four second-year players that Turner currently has in the starting lineup, with at least four more in position to battle for spots in practice.
"They don't consider themselves underdogs. They don't consider themselves babies," Turner said. "They feel ready. They feel confident. Sometimes what you don't know is better than what you do know."
When the Maroons canvassed the neighborhood around McKinley Field on July 19, attempting to gain support for playing a game at the facility, it was a tangible example of the unity that characterizes the program.
"I'll take an hour of my practice and our practice plan for character development and not be on the field," Turner said.
The approach has paid dividends among the Maroons, who view practices as a chance to get to know one another just as much as a chance to learn plays and formations.
Football is almost secondary among such a tight-knit group.
"We're football players, but then we're also like student-athletes, we're also friends," senior linebacker Derrick Cooper said. "We've learned that you don't just have to come play football. You can also socialize. You have a good time."
JOEY WRIGHT
4. Is Tuscola being overlooked?
The calendar year 2021 was filled with pandemic-related concessions for every IHSA football team, and Tuscola felt the heat more than most local squads.
The Warriors played just three games in the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season, while COVID-19 protocols forced coach Andy Romine's squad to forfeit two games in the fall.
The team ultimately finished at 4-3, dashing its hopes of a playoff appearance and ending the Warriors' season shy of Week 10 for only the second time since 1994.
"It was really hard for me, especially because I knew that the older guys were not going to be guaranteed a playoffs at all," senior Hunter Branca said. "It was really kind of upsetting to see them lose that way."
Now, the Central Illinois Conference title is in the Warriors' sights as Branca and a strong group of returnees aim to bounce back.
Senior center John Claxon will anchor the offensive line with fellow senior Chris Boyd. Talented senior receiver Ben Hornaday will provide an option for junior quarterback Jordan Quinn to target.
On the defensive side of the ball, Quinn will be an imposing figure for opposing offenses to contend with.
"We're going to prove everybody wrong," Sanchez said. "We've been working so hard this year, and knowing that we didn't make the playoffs last year, we really have a hunch on our back to make it this year."
Playoffs might be the talk of the locker room come November, but the focus now is squarely on bitter rival Arcola.
The 2022 edition of Cola Wars kicks off the season at Tuscola's Memorial Field on Aug. 26.
"The energy level is just insane," Branca said. "There's sirens blaring, it's just loud all around you and you start to feel numb and you're shaking. It's just completely different."
JOEY WRIGHT
5. Is the Illini Prairie Conference the best area league?
Considering what happened in the Illini Prairie last fall, it's hard to say no right now.
In its last season as a closed football conference for the time being, all five postseason bids went to a local program.
Unity led the way at 9-0 and earned Class 3A's state runner-up trophy, while Prairie Central, Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda each won a playoff game. St. Joseph-Ogden also booked a postseason spot.
"Since we have a tough conference, it's really fun when we do beat these big teams or if we have a tough game and we barely sneak by with a win," Prairie Central senior Camden Palmore said. "It's a lot of fun seeing we're beating the teams that are tough."
Postseason qualification streaks are common to local programs in the Illini Prairie.
Unity's famed run of the past lasted between 1994 and 2017, while SJ-O has cracked the playoff field in every season but one since 1991.
Monticello has advanced to the playoffs in each of the last 12 possible seasons. PBL's current postseason streak sits at seven consecutive seasons, and Prairie Central's ongoing run is four seasons in a row.
"It's a challenge that we're going to overcome, and we do overcome," Monticello senior Tylor Bundy said of repeatedly making the playoffs. "We're going to keep going, and it's going to be amazing when we do it."
"I see it more as a fun thing," Prairie Central junior Tyler Curl added. "That's one of our goals, to get there. ... We don't feel pressure to be getting that goal, and I feel like we have a team that can be able to make a playoff run again."
The Illini Prairie was founded prior to the 2017 football season, but it's already undergone a fair bit of change. St. Thomas More shifted to 8-man football in 2020, PBL joined the league prior to last fall's campaign and Olympia moved out to the Sangamo Conference ahead of this fall.
It's still been easy for Illini Prairie athletes to forge rivalries and lasting memories.
The battles between Monticello and Unity fall into both categories. Especially true for last fall's Week 9 matchup, in which the Rockets earned a 33-27 overtime victory on the Sages' field.
"The Unity game, that's probably my second favorite (of my prep career)," Monticello senior Jack Brown said. "I couldn't tell you how many people were there. Like thousands. Two-thousand. ... Win or lose that, you will remember that forever."
COLIN LIKAS
6. Can Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin get over the playoff hump?
Anyone who knows Blue Devils football won't be surprised when they hear Hunter Wilson's response to a question about the team's primary goal this fall.
"Hoping to make it past the second round of the playoffs," the senior lineman said, "like every year."
Qualifying for the IHSA postseason hasn't been difficult in coach Mark Dodd's tenure. Since BHRA missed in his first two seasons of 2007 and 2008, the program has earned a playoff berth in each season since.
But getting past the second round is the elephant in the room.
The Blue Devils have fallen short at that exact point in the postseason during each of their last six attempts. Not since 2014 has BHRA extended its playoff run to the quarterfinal stage.
"With all the seniors we lost, it'll be a mission to get there," Wilson said. "But anything is possible."
Among the 11 outgoing athletes from last season's team are 2021 News-Gazette All-Area first-teamers Dawson Dodd and Mason Hackman. Dodd played at quarterback and defensive back, while Hackman was a receiver and defensive back.
"We're a younger team now. We had a bunch of seniors graduate," senior offensive lineman/linebacker Nathaniel Gnaden said. "But we have a great coaching staff. ... As long as we listen to the coaches, they know their stuff, so we're going to be OK."
That staff includes former Blue Devils athlete Murad Abbed. Also a member of the BHRA boys' basketball program, Abbed is improving the football players' fitness through the school's revamped weight room.
"That's the biggest game changer," Mark Dodd said. "We allocated $25,000 for new equipment that he specifically wanted to design his room (with). That just is going to make our program continue being top-notch. He's one of the best."
As far as personnel goes, junior Karson Stevenson will be leaned on at quarterback.
"He's good. He's fast," Gnaden said. "He's able to hand that ball off pretty fast and throw decently well."
Senior Michael Hackman will handle many of the backfield duties. Senior tight end Owen Miller said the club's offensive line also should be stout, led by guys such as Wilson and fellow seniors Jacob Hall and Cameron Tucker.
But BHRA will need to see its defense click in the playoffs if it desires an extended run.
The Blue Devils have allowed an average of 36.2 points across their last six postseason losses. Dodd projects six seniors — Gnaden, Wilson and Miller among them — and five juniors to start on defense.
"It'll be just like any other year," Miller said. "We're going to dominate."
COLIN LIKAS
7. How will Oakwood look under new management?
Incoming Oakwood coach Cameron Lee was a standout offensive lineman for the Comets before graduating in 2012.
It was the start of an accomplished playing career that continued at Illinois State and eventually led to a brief stint with the Chicago Bears in 2017.
His alma mater was the perfect landing spot all along.
"As cheesy as it is, it's almost a dream come true,” said Lee, who was hired last February to replace Al Craig. “I always wanted to be in this position, not just to be a high school football coach, but to be the high school football coach at Oakwood High School. It's something I've thought about for a very long time. It's very exciting for me.”
Not every program can boast a coach who has played for the likes of Gary Denhart, Brock Spack and John Fox.
Lee is taking things one day at a time as he inherits the Oakwood program.
“Coming off of a 2-7 season, being a first-year head coach, I'm not going to come out here and make bold proclamations about where we're going to go, or what we're going to do,” Lee said. “We have great guys in our room, in our locker room and on our field.”
Still, it wouldn’t shock Lee if the Comets can rebound from a tough fall 2021 season and qualify for the playoffs in a strong Vermilion Valley Conference.
Senior quarterback Dalton Hobick leads a group of seniors that includes Tanner Pichon and Bryson Myers. Sophomore lineman Kam Acord is expected to have a good season as well.
Perhaps the biggest key player for the young Comets roster is still an unknown commodity.
“Just some guys that you may not have even heard of that could come on the scene and raise some eyebrows,” Lee said.
So far, Lee’s return has been a hit with the roster.
“I feel a lot more connected with him than I have with other coaches in the past,” Pichon said. “He's all in, and he just wants a lot from his team. And we're here to do the work.”
Lee is one of three coaches with ties to Illinois State beginning his first season as a high school head coach, along with Max Fransen at Watseka and Nick Meyer at Fieldcrest.
JOEY WRIGHT
8. How is Iroquois West handling increased attention?
Iroquois West football is on right now.
The Raiders are on track for a second consecutive postseason berth after qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2006 last fall.
After graduating in May, lineman Clayton Leonard is on the roster at Illinois after serving as a key piece of the program’s turnaround.
His younger brother, Cannon, is on track to play in the Big Ten as well. The senior lineman is committed in June to play for Kirk Ferentz at Iowa.
Thanks to talent like the Leonard brothers, college scouts have the Iroquois West program — which pulls from a school enrollment of 310 individuals — on their radars.
"It's really exciting," senior running back John Ahlden said. "It really, really makes me happy that it's like that. Even (in the offseason) we had a lot of coaches come to the weight room, come to the school. I've seen coaches in the hallways and talking to players, and stuff like that is super exciting.”
Ahlden was a key part of the Raiders’ 8-3 record in the fall of 2021, which stands as the program’s most successful season since a 13-1 mark in 2003 that ended with a Class 2A state championship.
A win over Monmouth United in the first round of last year's Class 1A playoffs was the Raiders’ first postseason win in a decade and a half. Energy was quick to return to John Boma Field, as Gilman turned out to support the rejuvenated program.
The groundwork for the win was laid earlier that season and became especially evident when Iroquois West toppled rival Clifton Central 13-6 on a rainy evening in Week 7.
“It's really when you saw everything, all the pieces come together,” Cannon Leonard said. “Everybody is playing together, and then to be backed by the community (was great). … It was a muddy game. It was really just a dominant football game.”
JOEY WRIGHT
9. Can Rantoul get back in the win column?
The seniors on first-year Eagles coach Scott Quinlan's roster never have experienced a varsity football victory.
Nine losses in 2019. Three in the condensed spring season of 2021. And nine more in the fall of 2021.
And yet, when Rantoul seniors Kam Glover, Zeus Brundage and Mytrell Bush walked into The News-Gazette's Champaign office for last week's media days event, they carried ample positivity about their upcoming season.
"Ever since we started in the summer, it's been a whole different, new look of the team and attitudes," said Glover, a receiver and cornerback. "Us seniors here, we have a big chance of getting that first win in I want to say five or six years, and that'd be a big thing for our community."
It hasn't been quite that long since the Eagles booked a varsity triumph. But it has been a while, last occurring when then-coach Tom Hess' club defeated Bloomington Central Catholic 42-28 on Oct. 5, 2018.
"I think about all the teams, especially our football program, the track program, the wrestling program ... most of us have been losing. Besides track. Track is good," said Bush, a senior offensive lineman. "But still, we still want more wins."
So why is this the year in which Rantoul football will be able to celebrate victory once again?
According to this trio, mentality is a big reason.
"This is the group of seniors that's more of a positive year," Bush said. "Less arguing, more of a, 'Let's go, let's do this, I'm going to teach you this.' More of an up-spirit type of team."
Glover wants these Eagles to avoid a pitfall he's seen damage the program for the previous three seasons.
"If we make a bad play, we don't argue about it," Glover said. "That was our biggest thing last year. We made one (bad) play, and we'd get in the huddle and everybody (would be) arguing. ... So as long as we can put that in our past, we'll be good this season."
Quinlan, a Rantoul product who previously served as an assistant coach under Hess, plans to utilize seven seniors, three juniors and one sophomore on offense while turning to nine seniors and two juniors on defense.
Brundage will be asked to handle quarterback duties.
"My mindset is making sure everybody knows what they're doing and being there for them," Brundage said. "We're all together. We work together, especially better than last year."
Brundage and Bush gushed over the number of newcomers the Eagles picked up this offseason.
"We've got a lot of freshmen," Brundage said. "Like 30 at least."
"At least 40," Bush countered.
That topic speaks to another reason these seniors are itching to post a win this fall, with their first opportunity to obtain one coming Aug. 26 with their home opener versus Peotone.
Yes, they'd like to graduate from Rantoul with at least one football victory to their names.
But they're also thinking about the Eagles' future.
"It would be very important ... (to) get the community behind them, show them what it feels like to win," Brundage said. "Because, high school, haven't seen a win."
COLIN LIKAS
10. How is 8-man football looking locally?
The News-Gazette's coverage area will continue to field four 8-man football programs, from Blue Ridge, Milford/Cissna Park, St. Thomas More and Schlarman. Judah Christian is not fielding a team this season after previously doing so.
None of the quartet lit the world on fire last fall. Clint Schwartz's Bearcats finished 7-4 after a 1-3 start and nearly knocked off eventual state champion Polo in the playoffs' second round, while Nathan Watson's Sabers wound up at 5-5 and exited the playoffs in the first round.
Blue Ridge put up a 1-8 mark, and Schlarman didn't field a team because of low athlete turnout. The Knights will be led by second-year coach Matt Schubert this fall, and the Hilltoppers will be guided by former Westville coach Bob Lehmann.
What sort of splash could this collective make in the 8-man scene this year?
M/CP seniors Mason Blanck and Sawyer Laffoon are feeling good about the Bearcats' direction.
"We had a lot of younger guys come up, and they're really learning a lot," said Blanck, a running back and linebacker. "They're really working hard."
"We're going to be physical. We're a pretty big group," added Laffoon, the M/CP quarterback. "So I'm looking forward to running the ball down teams' throats, smacking them hard on defense."
STM junior Peace Bumba doesn't lack confidence in his program, either.
"We are all so different on the field. Our whole demeanor changes," the running back and defensive lineman said. "We're all just so aggressive. We just love the game. So when you see us, you can't forget it."
The Bearcats won the state's 8-man championship in 2018, the inaugural year it was awarded. Local squads have been chasing that title ever since, with Polo earning each of the last two crowns.
They'll need to work hard to get to the mountaintop as well. According to the IHSA website, 29 programs are expected to compete in the 8-man field this fall. They're listed in five divisions, with all four local units occupying the Central 1 Division along with Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland.
"The first season, we had to travel pretty far to get to teams," STM junior offensive lineman Robbie Vavrik said. "It's a lot to be driving two hours, there and back, every couple weeks. So to know more people are joining in with us, maybe it will become more normal for people.
"Because I know some people look down on 8-man football. ... It's a better alternative for smaller schools."
It'd be reckless to project which other local schools might consider joining 8-man football in the future. That said, canceling games is becoming increasingly common locally for smaller programs.
Argenta-Oreana, Sullivan/Okaw Valley and Watseka were unable to finish their fall 2021 varsity schedules, and Fisher has canceled its 2022 slate. Illinois 8-Man Football Association bylaws currently limit participation to schools with an enrollment of 325 students or fewer.
"There are a lot of kids out there that don't get the chance to play football," Blanck said. "It's really cool that schools are finally realizing they still can have a program."
COLIN LIKAS