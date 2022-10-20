RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 8-0 1 Bulldogs topped Mattoon to finish Apollo Conference play unbeaten. Beating Bloomington secures a perfect regular season.
2. Prairie Central 8-0 3 Hawks overcame Monticello for yet another Illini Prairie Conference triumph, end with Bloomington Central Catholic.
3. Centennial 7-1 2 Chargers dropped a heartbreaking game at Collinsville in overtime, but can win Big 12 title if they defeat Normal West.
4. BHRA 8-0 4 Blue Devils thumped Westville to remain unblemished in Vermilion Valley South, visit Hoopeston Area/A-P on Friday.
5. Unity 7-1 5 Rockets contested a close victory at Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Week 8, host rival Monticello at Hicks Field in Week 9.
6. Danville 5-3 7 Vikings romped past Peoria Richwoods for important fifth win, will take forfeit victory from Urbana and not play this week.
7. Monticello 5-3 6 Sages couldn’t slow Prairie Central for first loss in last four games, close with a trip to Tolono’s Hicks Field to meet Unity.
8. Tuscola 6-2 9 Warriors shut out Warrensburg-Latham to improve to 4-2 in Central Illinois Conference, stop by Meridian on Friday.
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-3 8 Panthers’ third consecutive loss was a closer one versus Unity. Will they end skid this week during visit to St. Joseph-Ogden?
10. ALAH 6-2 10 Knights are winners of four in a row after defeating Sangamon Valley, host struggling Argenta-Oreana to cap regular season.