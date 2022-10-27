RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 9-0 1 Bulldogs overwhelmed Bloomington and drew a No. 1 seed in Class 5A. They’ll host 16th-seeded Ottawa on Friday night.
2. Prairie Central 9-0 2 Hawks raced past Bloomington Central Catholic and to a Class 3A No. 1 seed. Paxton-Buckley-Loda visits in round one.
3. BHRA 9-0 4 Blue Devils took down Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac and are a Class 2A No. 2 seed, opening with rival Westville.
4. Centennial 7-2 3 Chargers took a narrow loss to Normal West to cap the regular season, travel to Crete-Monee as a Class 6A No. 10 seed.
5. Unity 8-1 5 Rockets shut out Monticello, carry an eight-game win streak plus a Class 3A No. 4 seed into the playoffs, hosting Harrisburg.
6. Danville 6-3 6 Vikings accepted a forfeit win in Week 9 and have garnered a No. 14 seed in Class 6A, starting with a trip to Normal West.
7. Tuscola 7-2 8 Warriors trumped Meridian ahead of the playoff seeds reveal, which gave them a No. 4 in Class 1A. Brown County will visit.
8. ALAH 7-2 10 Knights are winners of five in a row, last over Argenta-Oreana, before Class 2A playoff opener as No. 10 seed at Vandalia.
9. Salt Fork 6-3 NR Storm silenced Oakwood for third consecutive victory, landed a No. 9 seed in Class 1A and a first-ever road trip to Red Hill.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-3 NR Spartans beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda to surpass five wins for first time since 2015, open playoffs as No. 7 seed versus Robinson.