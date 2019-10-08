unityfb13
 Unity's Jared Routh (12) and Monticello's Jacob Tackett (44) in a prep football game at Unity High School in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 6 action wrapped up:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5-1 (1)

Falcons overcame Tri-Valley for a Heart of Illinois Large victory, return to crossover play versus LeRoy this week.

2. Unity 5-1 (3)

Rockets outlasted Monticello in thrilling matchup, look for sixth consecutive victory at St. Thomas More next.

3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-1 (2)

Blue Devils couldn’t stop Chicago Hope, hop back into Vermilion Valley Conference action at Oakwood in Week 7.

4. Tuscola 4-2 (5)

Warriors blitzed Sullivan/Okaw Valley, look for another Central Illinois Conference win at Warrensburg-Latham.

5. Monticello 4-2 (4)

Sages couldn’t snag enough points at Unity, play two of next three at home, including this week with Pontiac.

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-1 (9)

Panthers shut out Salt Fork to run win streak to five, face rugged challenge this week at 6-0 Clifton Central.

7. Danville 4-2 (—)

Vikings roll into rankings after big second half versus Champaign Central, host tough Normal Community next.

8. Watseka 5-1 (6)

Warriors were stumped by Clifton Central, attempt to get back on track with Sangamon Valley opponent Seneca.

9. Arcola 4-2 (10)

Purple Riders worked around Sangamon Valley, spend Week 7 hosting a Tri-County squad that’s played well.

10. Prairie Central 4-2 (—)

Hawks return to this poll after dispatching St. Joseph-Ogden, trek to Stanford for Week 7 IPC bout with Olympia.

News-Gazette

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).