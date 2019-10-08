Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 6 action wrapped up:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5-1 (1)
Falcons overcame Tri-Valley for a Heart of Illinois Large victory, return to crossover play versus LeRoy this week.
2. Unity 5-1 (3)
Rockets outlasted Monticello in thrilling matchup, look for sixth consecutive victory at St. Thomas More next.
3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-1 (2)
Blue Devils couldn’t stop Chicago Hope, hop back into Vermilion Valley Conference action at Oakwood in Week 7.
4. Tuscola 4-2 (5)
Warriors blitzed Sullivan/Okaw Valley, look for another Central Illinois Conference win at Warrensburg-Latham.
5. Monticello 4-2 (4)
Sages couldn’t snag enough points at Unity, play two of next three at home, including this week with Pontiac.
6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5-1 (9)
Panthers shut out Salt Fork to run win streak to five, face rugged challenge this week at 6-0 Clifton Central.
7. Danville 4-2 (—)
Vikings roll into rankings after big second half versus Champaign Central, host tough Normal Community next.
8. Watseka 5-1 (6)
Warriors were stumped by Clifton Central, attempt to get back on track with Sangamon Valley opponent Seneca.
9. Arcola 4-2 (10)
Purple Riders worked around Sangamon Valley, spend Week 7 hosting a Tri-County squad that’s played well.
10. Prairie Central 4-2 (—)
Hawks return to this poll after dispatching St. Joseph-Ogden, trek to Stanford for Week 7 IPC bout with Olympia.