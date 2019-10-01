N-G Top 10: High school football
Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 5 action wrapped up:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4-1 (1)
Falcons put up 35 first-half points on Fisher en route to shutout victory, visit Tri-Valley next for HOIC Large action.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5-0 (2)
Blue Devils still flawless after roughing up Westville, draw steep test Friday against Chicago Hope Academy.
3. Unity 4-1 (3)
Rockets came away from Stanford with easy win over Olympia last week, host Monticello for Week 6 bout.
4. Monticello 4-1 (4)
Sages outlasted Bloomington Central Catholic for third straight triumph, bus to Tolono for this Friday’s event.
5. Tuscola 3-2 (5)
Warriors blew past Clinton to end two-game losing streak, start road trip this week with Sullivan/Okaw Valley.
6. Watseka 5-0 (8)
Warriors overcame Dwight to stay perfect, open tough stretch of action by visiting Clifton Central in Week 6.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 4-1 (9)
Spartans shut out Pontiac in Week 5 endeavor, roll into Fairbury this week to face slumping Prairie Central.
8. Champaign Central 3-2 (10)
Maroons doubled up Peoria Richwoods in critical victory, open two-game road run at Danville this week.
9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4-1 (—)
Panthers debut in these rankings after blitzing Momence, leave Sangamon Valley play with Salt Fork next.
10. Arcola 3-2 (6)
Purple Riders were stunned by Cumberland, stay out of Arcola in Week 6 by stopping at Sangamon Valley.