Monticello's Jacob Tackett (44) takes a hand off from Monticello's Nic Tackels (12) in a prep football game at Monticello High School on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
N-G Top 10: High school football

Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 3 action wrapped up:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3-0 (1)

Falcons permitted fewer than 10 points once again in beating Heyworth, face stiff test this week with Fieldcrest.

2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3-0 (3)

Blue Devils beat Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac to open Vermilion Valley play, visit Georgetown-RF next.

3. Tuscola 2-1 (2)

Warriors were thumped by good Central A&M outfit, and things don’t get easier with St. Teresa in Week 4.

4. Monticello 2-1 (5)

Sages back on track after upending St. Thomas More, try to keep good Illini Prairie vibes going at Rantoul.

5. Arcola 2-1 (6)

Purple Riders trumped Villa Grove/Heritage, return home to welcome Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.

6. Unity 2-1 (—)

Rockets enter rankings after second consecutive shutout, this one of Prairie Central. They host rival SJ-O next.

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-0 (8)

Spartans downed Bloomington Central Catholic to get within two wins of playoff qualification, visit Unity soon.

8. Fisher 2-1 (9)

Bunnies outlasted Tri-Valley in Heart of Illinois crossover game, host non-league Madison in Saturday tilt.

9. Watseka 3-0 (10)

Warriors started Sangamon Valley action with blasting of Momence, visit Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville next.

10. Champaign Central 1-2 (4)

Maroons couldn’t pull ahead in slugfest with Peoria Notre Dame, keep up Big 12 play this week at Urbana.

