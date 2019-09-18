N-G Top 10: High school football
Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 3 action wrapped up:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3-0 (1)
Falcons permitted fewer than 10 points once again in beating Heyworth, face stiff test this week with Fieldcrest.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3-0 (3)
Blue Devils beat Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac to open Vermilion Valley play, visit Georgetown-RF next.
3. Tuscola 2-1 (2)
Warriors were thumped by good Central A&M outfit, and things don’t get easier with St. Teresa in Week 4.
4. Monticello 2-1 (5)
Sages back on track after upending St. Thomas More, try to keep good Illini Prairie vibes going at Rantoul.
5. Arcola 2-1 (6)
Purple Riders trumped Villa Grove/Heritage, return home to welcome Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
6. Unity 2-1 (—)
Rockets enter rankings after second consecutive shutout, this one of Prairie Central. They host rival SJ-O next.
7. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-0 (8)
Spartans downed Bloomington Central Catholic to get within two wins of playoff qualification, visit Unity soon.
8. Fisher 2-1 (9)
Bunnies outlasted Tri-Valley in Heart of Illinois crossover game, host non-league Madison in Saturday tilt.
9. Watseka 3-0 (10)
Warriors started Sangamon Valley action with blasting of Momence, visit Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville next.
10. Champaign Central 1-2 (4)
Maroons couldn’t pull ahead in slugfest with Peoria Notre Dame, keep up Big 12 play this week at Urbana.