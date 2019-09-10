centralfb4
Centennial's Kenny Tran (1) and Centennial's Deshane Johnson (23) go after Central's Tarell Evans (3) in a prep football game at Tommy Stewart Field in Champaign on Friday, September 6, 2019.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 2 action wrapped up:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2-0 (2)

Falcons used a big second half to blow past Eureka, start two-game road trip at Heyworth, then hit Fieldcrest.

2. Tuscola 2-0 (3)

Warriors won instant classic versus Arcola in Week 2, and things stay tough with talented Central A&M in town.

3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2-0 (4)

Blue Devils disposed of Momence to stay unbeaten, enter Vermilion Valley play against Hoopeston Area/A-P.

4. Champaign Central 1-1 (5)

Maroons rebounded from Week 1 defeat by dumping Centennial, welcome Peoria Notre Dame to C-U next.

5. Monticello 1-1 (1)

Sages stumbled in road loss to Chillicothe IVC, try to get on track with home debut against St. Thomas More.

6. Arcola 1-1 (6)

Purple Riders narrowly fell to Tuscola at home, return to Lincoln Prairie action at Villa Grove/Heritage.

7. Prairie Central 2-0 (—)

Hawks fly into these rankings after taking out Bloomington Central Catholic, get good test in Week 3 with Unity.

8. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 (9)

Spartans outlasted Rantoul on the road, now prepare for Bloomington Central Catholic on Friday in St. Joseph.

9. Fisher 1-1 (7)

Bunnies couldn’t pull through in defensive battle at Tremont, host a Tri-Valley team seeking its first win.

10. Watseka 2-0 (—)

Warriors also new to this poll after opening year with wins over Oakwood and Salt Fork. Momence is next.

