Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 2 action wrapped up:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2-0 (2)
Falcons used a big second half to blow past Eureka, start two-game road trip at Heyworth, then hit Fieldcrest.
2. Tuscola 2-0 (3)
Warriors won instant classic versus Arcola in Week 2, and things stay tough with talented Central A&M in town.
3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2-0 (4)
Blue Devils disposed of Momence to stay unbeaten, enter Vermilion Valley play against Hoopeston Area/A-P.
4. Champaign Central 1-1 (5)
Maroons rebounded from Week 1 defeat by dumping Centennial, welcome Peoria Notre Dame to C-U next.
5. Monticello 1-1 (1)
Sages stumbled in road loss to Chillicothe IVC, try to get on track with home debut against St. Thomas More.
6. Arcola 1-1 (6)
Purple Riders narrowly fell to Tuscola at home, return to Lincoln Prairie action at Villa Grove/Heritage.
7. Prairie Central 2-0 (—)
Hawks fly into these rankings after taking out Bloomington Central Catholic, get good test in Week 3 with Unity.
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 (9)
Spartans outlasted Rantoul on the road, now prepare for Bloomington Central Catholic on Friday in St. Joseph.
9. Fisher 1-1 (7)
Bunnies couldn’t pull through in defensive battle at Tremont, host a Tri-Valley team seeking its first win.
10. Watseka 2-0 (—)
Warriors also new to this poll after opening year with wins over Oakwood and Salt Fork. Momence is next.