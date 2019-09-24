unity14

N-G Top 10: High school football

Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 4 action wrapped up:

RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3-1 (1)

Falcons couldn’t top Fieldcrest in state-ranked battle, prepare for another tough test Friday at home versus Fisher.

2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4-0 (2)

Blue Devils blew past Georgetown-Ridge Farm to stay perfect, make a Vermilion Valley trip to Westville next.

3. Unity 3-1 (6)

Rockets notched their third consecutive shutout by downing St. Joseph-Ogden, visit Olympia for Week 5 tilt.

4. Monticello 3-1 (4)

Sages worked around Rantoul on the road, welcome in Bloomington Central Catholic for homecoming game.

5. Tuscola 2-2 (3)

Warriors fell short against quality foe in St. Teresa, try to get back on track against undefeated Clinton next.

6. Arcola 3-1 (5)

Purple Riders eased past Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, square off with fellow 3-1 team Cumberland.

7. Fisher 3-1 (8)

Bunnies routed Madison in Saturday afternoon showcase, look to avenge last year’s loss to GCMS on Friday.

8. Watseka 4-0 (9)

Warriors kept Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville off the scoreboard, host winless Dwight in Sangamon Valley game.

9. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-1 (7)

Spartans couldn’t find offense against Unity, hope for better outcome Friday versus Illini Prairie foe Pontiac.

10. Champaign Central 2-2 (10)

Maroons overcame mistakes to stall Urbana, try to get above .500 versus Peoria Richwoods in home game.

