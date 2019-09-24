N-G Top 10: High school football
Preps coordinator Colin Likas updates his weekly rankings after Week 4 action wrapped up:
RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3-1 (1)
Falcons couldn’t top Fieldcrest in state-ranked battle, prepare for another tough test Friday at home versus Fisher.
2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4-0 (2)
Blue Devils blew past Georgetown-Ridge Farm to stay perfect, make a Vermilion Valley trip to Westville next.
3. Unity 3-1 (6)
Rockets notched their third consecutive shutout by downing St. Joseph-Ogden, visit Olympia for Week 5 tilt.
4. Monticello 3-1 (4)
Sages worked around Rantoul on the road, welcome in Bloomington Central Catholic for homecoming game.
5. Tuscola 2-2 (3)
Warriors fell short against quality foe in St. Teresa, try to get back on track against undefeated Clinton next.
6. Arcola 3-1 (5)
Purple Riders eased past Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, square off with fellow 3-1 team Cumberland.
7. Fisher 3-1 (8)
Bunnies routed Madison in Saturday afternoon showcase, look to avenge last year’s loss to GCMS on Friday.
8. Watseka 4-0 (9)
Warriors kept Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville off the scoreboard, host winless Dwight in Sangamon Valley game.
9. St. Joseph-Ogden 3-1 (7)
Spartans couldn’t find offense against Unity, hope for better outcome Friday versus Illini Prairie foe Pontiac.
10. Champaign Central 2-2 (10)
Maroons overcame mistakes to stall Urbana, try to get above .500 versus Peoria Richwoods in home game.