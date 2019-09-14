Listen to this article

BOYS

Name, School Rnds Ave.

Schacht, Central 14 37.9

Vanwinkle, Rantoul/PBL 11 38.4

Dunahee, Prairie Central 11 38.5

Z. Rogers. Bement 9 38.5

McCoy, Central 12 39.0

Hoshauer, Oakwood 9 40.0

Rogers, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 11 40.1

Huddleston, Schlarman 8 40.3

Ellis, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 5 40.9

Drach, Prairie Central 11 41.0

Ball, Watseka 9 41.1

Ross, Monticello 9 41.6

C. Friedman, Prairie Central 11 41.7

Dillman, Rantoul/PBL 44 41.8

L. Rogers, Bement 9 41.8

Jayne, Blue Ridge 6 42.0

Short, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 42.5

Butler, Arcola/ALAH 5 42.6

Clapp, BH/RA 12 42.7

Engel, GCMS x 42.7

Hendershot, Central 10 42.7

Kile, Tri-County 6 42.7

Bazzell, Prairie Central 11 43.0

Buehnerkemper, Monticello 9 43.1

Stickels, Centennial 10 43.1

Vaughan, Prairie Central 10 43.2

Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 5 43.4

Maxey, GCMS x 43.5

Schroeder, Watseka 9 43.6

B. Roesch, GCMS x 43.8

Westjohn, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 13 44.1

Eygan, LeRoy 5 44.2

Sisk, Arcola/ALAH 5 44.2

Grimsley, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 44.3

Childs, Rantoul/PBL 11 44.4

Garard, GCMS x 44.5

Kimmel, Iroqouis West 6 44.5

Boundy, GCMS x 44.6

Bryant, Schlarman 8 45.0

Lehr, Central 14 45.0

D. McMullen, Centennial 7 45.0

Sartori, Danville 7 45.1

Quinn, Prairie Central 11 45.2

Czys, Central 12 45.3

Lusk, BH/RA 12 45.3

Skelton, Centennial 10 45.3

Erickson, Monticello 9 45.6

Keeley, Urbana 9 45.6

Seegmiller, Arcola/ALAH 5 45.8

Brown, Centennial 10 46.0

Tilstra, Iroqouis West 6 46.0

Mitchaner, Mahomet-Seymour 9 46.1

Harvey, Mahomet-Seymour 10 46.2

Kuhns, Arcola/ALAH 5 46.2

Baker, Central 14 46.4

Dwyer, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 8 46.4

Hogue, LeRoy 5 46.4

Lehr, LeRoy 5 46.4

Lukas, Schlarman 8 46.5

Eyman, St. Thomas More 6 46.8

Horner, Urbana 6 46.8

Drinkwalter, Mahomet-Seymour 9 46.9

Harris, Watseka 9 46.9

Bossingham, LeRoy 5 47.0

Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 10 47.0

Maupin, Monticello 9 47.0

Christianson, Mahomet-Seymour 5 47.2

Kittell, Danville 12 47.5

Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour 3 47.7

Herschberger, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 3 47.8

Cekander, Central 6 48.0

Myren, St. Joseph-Ogden 2 48.0

Potts, Monticello 9 48.1

Althaus, Salt Fork 5 48.2

Dee, Centennial 3 48.3

A. Friedman, Prairie Central 4 48.3

Christison, Schlarman 8 48.4

Schmid, Clinton 6 48.5

Tuttle, Arcola/ALAH 5 48.6

Hotsinpiller, Danville 12 48.7

McClain, Urbana 9 48.7

Sperry, Oakwood 9 48.7

Knofsky, Tri-County 6 49.2

Nagel, Prairie Central 4 49.3

Norder, Watseka 8 49.3

Kauffman, Arcola/ALAH 4 49.5

Good, Tuscola 5 49.6

Shoaf, Mahomet-Seymour 6 49.8

Duensing, Westville 7 50.0

C. McMullen, Centennial 9 50.0

Remington, Rantoul/PBL 11 50.0

Summers, Blue Ridge 5 50.0

Bruens, Watseka 9 50.3

McMillan, Iroquois West 6 50.3

Benningfield, GCMS x 50.4

Giraourd, Schlarman 8 50.4

Acton, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 50.5

Adams, Prairie Central 4 50.5

Davis, Prairie Central 4 50.5

Schultz, GCMS x 50.5

Pree, Iroqouis West 5 50.6

Hickman, Watseka 9 50.7

Meents, Iroqouis West 6 50.8

Munoz, Iroqouis West 6 50.8

Gibson, Prairie Central 3 51.0

Hall, Centennial 9 51.0

Banta, Tuscola 6 51.3

Chochola, BH/RA 11 51.3

Sisco, Prairie Central 4 51.3

Dempsey, Clinton 6 51.5

Clarkston, Westville 7 51.6

Pondel, GCMS x 51.8

Willison, Tri-County 6 51.8

Cook, Urbana 4 52.0

Et. Donaldson, Rantoul/PBL 5 52.2

Gaines, Tuscola 6 52.3

T. Roesch, GCMS x 52.7

T. Bialeschki, Tuscola 6 53.0

Kelley, Blue Ridge 6 53.2

Whestone, Monticello 3 53.7

Goodner, Oakwood 9 54.2

Hill, Salt Fork 4 54.5

Ev. Donaldson, Rantoul/PBL 9 54.8

Williamson, Clinton 6 54.9

Harms, Prairie Central 4 55.0

Peifer, St. Thomas More 6 55.0

Isaacs, Urbana 9 55.2

Reeder, Monticello 2 55.5

Peyton, St. Thomas More 6 55.8

Pratt, Salt Fork 3 56.0

Jaruseki, Danville 12 56.1

Milton, Clinton 6 56.1

Thomas, Tri-County 6 56.3

Tabels, BH/RA 11 56.4

Darby, BH/RA 12 56.6

Sanders, Clinton 5 57.3

Kern, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 57.5

Schlickman, GCMS x 57.7

Boyer, Tuscola 6 57.8

Omark, Danville 12 57.9

Anderson, Watseka 3 58.3

Schall, Rantoul/PBL 13 58.6

Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 2 59.0

Hudson, Rantoul/PBL 8 59.1

Gillespie, Watseka 5 59.2

Galyen, Watseka 5 59.4

Willamson, Westville 7 59.9

GIRLS

Name, School Rnds Ave.

Bowie, St. Thomas More 13 35.4

Stringer, Monticello 11 39.5

Long, Monticello 11 42.1

Schroeder, Watseka 8 42.4

Miller, St. Thomas More 13 42.6

Erhard, St. Thomas More 13 43.5

Kirby, St. Thomas More 13 45.5

To, Cental 11 45.6

Evangelesti, Central 1 47.0

Winterland, Prairie Central 6 47.0

Webber, Monticello 11 48.9

Banta, Tuscola 6 49.7

Tomaso, St. Thomas More 12 49.9

Winters, Mahomet-Seymour 8 50.1

Huls, Rantoul/PBL 2 51.0

Voyles, Blue Ridge 9 51.1

Currey, Central 9 52.2

Scharp, Iroqouis West 5 51.8

D. Fuentes, Central 11 52.2

Skaggs, Prairie Central 6 52.3

Tilstra, Iroqouis West 5 52.6

E. Fuentes, Central 7 52.7

Tucker, BH/RA 12 52.8

Noel, Watseka 8 53.3

Compton, Prairie Central 6 53.5

Fiscus, Tuscola 6 53.5

G. Curtis, Iroqouis West 3 53.7

Warlow, LeRoy 4 53.7

U. Curtis, Iroquois West 3 54.0

Baird, Blue Ridge 9 54.4

Byron, Mahomet-Seymour 8 54.5

Hoy, Watseka 7 54.7

Stadel, Prairie Central 6 55.0

Yates, Mahomet-Seymour 7 55.9

Cassel, Mahomet-Seymour 6 56.2

Bachtold, Prairie Central 5 56.6

Good, Tuscola 6 56.8

Hahn, LeRoy 4 56.8

Trimble, Blue Ridge 8 57.1

Abramson, Mahomet-Seymour 7 57.3

Talbert, Iroquois West 4 57.5

Peifer, St. Thomas More 4 57.8

Shumaker, Prairie Central 6 58.0

Bernard, Blue Ridge 9 58.4

Dickte, Watseka 8 58.4

Essington, Watseka 8 60.1

Hetherington, Prairie Central 4 60.8

Bachman, Prairie Central 4 61.0

Kafer, Prairie Central 5 61.0

Boyer, Tuscola 6 61.3

Burke, Mahomet-Seymour 7 61.4

Stiger, Blue Ridge 9 62.1

Taylor, Monticello 11 62.1

Corzine, Watseka 8 63.3

Fehr, Prairie Central 4 63.5

Mason, Prairie Central 4 63.5

Patterson, Monticello 11 65.1

Sollers, Oakwood 9 65.3

Woodard, Westville 4 66.0

Miller, Central 9 66.6

Bertrand, Watseka 1 67.0

Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 6 67.0

Phillips, Central 1 67.0

Endsley, St. Thomas More 8 67.1

Marx, Fisher 5 67.6

Terry, Westville 4 67.8

Lynch, Watseka 2 68.0

Marx, Fisher 1 69.0

Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.media.

