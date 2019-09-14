BOYS
Name, School Rnds Ave.
Schacht, Central 14 37.9
Vanwinkle, Rantoul/PBL 11 38.4
Dunahee, Prairie Central 11 38.5
Z. Rogers. Bement 9 38.5
McCoy, Central 12 39.0
Hoshauer, Oakwood 9 40.0
Rogers, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 11 40.1
Huddleston, Schlarman 8 40.3
Ellis, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 5 40.9
Drach, Prairie Central 11 41.0
Ball, Watseka 9 41.1
Ross, Monticello 9 41.6
C. Friedman, Prairie Central 11 41.7
Dillman, Rantoul/PBL 44 41.8
L. Rogers, Bement 9 41.8
Jayne, Blue Ridge 6 42.0
Short, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 7 42.5
Butler, Arcola/ALAH 5 42.6
Clapp, BH/RA 12 42.7
Engel, GCMS x 42.7
Hendershot, Central 10 42.7
Kile, Tri-County 6 42.7
Bazzell, Prairie Central 11 43.0
Buehnerkemper, Monticello 9 43.1
Stickels, Centennial 10 43.1
Vaughan, Prairie Central 10 43.2
Buesing, Villa Grove/Heritage 5 43.4
Maxey, GCMS x 43.5
Schroeder, Watseka 9 43.6
B. Roesch, GCMS x 43.8
Westjohn, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 13 44.1
Eygan, LeRoy 5 44.2
Sisk, Arcola/ALAH 5 44.2
Grimsley, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 44.3
Childs, Rantoul/PBL 11 44.4
Garard, GCMS x 44.5
Kimmel, Iroqouis West 6 44.5
Boundy, GCMS x 44.6
Bryant, Schlarman 8 45.0
Lehr, Central 14 45.0
D. McMullen, Centennial 7 45.0
Sartori, Danville 7 45.1
Quinn, Prairie Central 11 45.2
Czys, Central 12 45.3
Lusk, BH/RA 12 45.3
Skelton, Centennial 10 45.3
Erickson, Monticello 9 45.6
Keeley, Urbana 9 45.6
Seegmiller, Arcola/ALAH 5 45.8
Brown, Centennial 10 46.0
Tilstra, Iroqouis West 6 46.0
Mitchaner, Mahomet-Seymour 9 46.1
Harvey, Mahomet-Seymour 10 46.2
Kuhns, Arcola/ALAH 5 46.2
Baker, Central 14 46.4
Dwyer, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 8 46.4
Hogue, LeRoy 5 46.4
Lehr, LeRoy 5 46.4
Lukas, Schlarman 8 46.5
Eyman, St. Thomas More 6 46.8
Horner, Urbana 6 46.8
Drinkwalter, Mahomet-Seymour 9 46.9
Harris, Watseka 9 46.9
Bossingham, LeRoy 5 47.0
Collins, Mahomet-Seymour 10 47.0
Maupin, Monticello 9 47.0
Christianson, Mahomet-Seymour 5 47.2
Kittell, Danville 12 47.5
Lewis, Mahomet-Seymour 3 47.7
Herschberger, Sullivan/Okaw Valley 3 47.8
Cekander, Central 6 48.0
Myren, St. Joseph-Ogden 2 48.0
Potts, Monticello 9 48.1
Althaus, Salt Fork 5 48.2
Dee, Centennial 3 48.3
A. Friedman, Prairie Central 4 48.3
Christison, Schlarman 8 48.4
Schmid, Clinton 6 48.5
Tuttle, Arcola/ALAH 5 48.6
Hotsinpiller, Danville 12 48.7
McClain, Urbana 9 48.7
Sperry, Oakwood 9 48.7
Knofsky, Tri-County 6 49.2
Nagel, Prairie Central 4 49.3
Norder, Watseka 8 49.3
Kauffman, Arcola/ALAH 4 49.5
Good, Tuscola 5 49.6
Shoaf, Mahomet-Seymour 6 49.8
Duensing, Westville 7 50.0
C. McMullen, Centennial 9 50.0
Remington, Rantoul/PBL 11 50.0
Summers, Blue Ridge 5 50.0
Bruens, Watseka 9 50.3
McMillan, Iroquois West 6 50.3
Benningfield, GCMS x 50.4
Giraourd, Schlarman 8 50.4
Acton, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 50.5
Adams, Prairie Central 4 50.5
Davis, Prairie Central 4 50.5
Schultz, GCMS x 50.5
Pree, Iroqouis West 5 50.6
Hickman, Watseka 9 50.7
Meents, Iroqouis West 6 50.8
Munoz, Iroqouis West 6 50.8
Gibson, Prairie Central 3 51.0
Hall, Centennial 9 51.0
Banta, Tuscola 6 51.3
Chochola, BH/RA 11 51.3
Sisco, Prairie Central 4 51.3
Dempsey, Clinton 6 51.5
Clarkston, Westville 7 51.6
Pondel, GCMS x 51.8
Willison, Tri-County 6 51.8
Cook, Urbana 4 52.0
Et. Donaldson, Rantoul/PBL 5 52.2
Gaines, Tuscola 6 52.3
T. Roesch, GCMS x 52.7
T. Bialeschki, Tuscola 6 53.0
Kelley, Blue Ridge 6 53.2
Whestone, Monticello 3 53.7
Goodner, Oakwood 9 54.2
Hill, Salt Fork 4 54.5
Ev. Donaldson, Rantoul/PBL 9 54.8
Williamson, Clinton 6 54.9
Harms, Prairie Central 4 55.0
Peifer, St. Thomas More 6 55.0
Isaacs, Urbana 9 55.2
Reeder, Monticello 2 55.5
Peyton, St. Thomas More 6 55.8
Pratt, Salt Fork 3 56.0
Jaruseki, Danville 12 56.1
Milton, Clinton 6 56.1
Thomas, Tri-County 6 56.3
Tabels, BH/RA 11 56.4
Darby, BH/RA 12 56.6
Sanders, Clinton 5 57.3
Kern, St. Joseph-Ogden 4 57.5
Schlickman, GCMS x 57.7
Boyer, Tuscola 6 57.8
Omark, Danville 12 57.9
Anderson, Watseka 3 58.3
Schall, Rantoul/PBL 13 58.6
Atwood, St. Joseph-Ogden 2 59.0
Hudson, Rantoul/PBL 8 59.1
Gillespie, Watseka 5 59.2
Galyen, Watseka 5 59.4
Willamson, Westville 7 59.9
GIRLS
Name, School Rnds Ave.
Bowie, St. Thomas More 13 35.4
Stringer, Monticello 11 39.5
Long, Monticello 11 42.1
Schroeder, Watseka 8 42.4
Miller, St. Thomas More 13 42.6
Erhard, St. Thomas More 13 43.5
Kirby, St. Thomas More 13 45.5
To, Cental 11 45.6
Evangelesti, Central 1 47.0
Winterland, Prairie Central 6 47.0
Webber, Monticello 11 48.9
Banta, Tuscola 6 49.7
Tomaso, St. Thomas More 12 49.9
Winters, Mahomet-Seymour 8 50.1
Huls, Rantoul/PBL 2 51.0
Voyles, Blue Ridge 9 51.1
Currey, Central 9 52.2
Scharp, Iroqouis West 5 51.8
D. Fuentes, Central 11 52.2
Skaggs, Prairie Central 6 52.3
Tilstra, Iroqouis West 5 52.6
E. Fuentes, Central 7 52.7
Tucker, BH/RA 12 52.8
Noel, Watseka 8 53.3
Compton, Prairie Central 6 53.5
Fiscus, Tuscola 6 53.5
G. Curtis, Iroqouis West 3 53.7
Warlow, LeRoy 4 53.7
U. Curtis, Iroquois West 3 54.0
Baird, Blue Ridge 9 54.4
Byron, Mahomet-Seymour 8 54.5
Hoy, Watseka 7 54.7
Stadel, Prairie Central 6 55.0
Yates, Mahomet-Seymour 7 55.9
Cassel, Mahomet-Seymour 6 56.2
Bachtold, Prairie Central 5 56.6
Good, Tuscola 6 56.8
Hahn, LeRoy 4 56.8
Trimble, Blue Ridge 8 57.1
Abramson, Mahomet-Seymour 7 57.3
Talbert, Iroquois West 4 57.5
Peifer, St. Thomas More 4 57.8
Shumaker, Prairie Central 6 58.0
Bernard, Blue Ridge 9 58.4
Dickte, Watseka 8 58.4
Essington, Watseka 8 60.1
Hetherington, Prairie Central 4 60.8
Bachman, Prairie Central 4 61.0
Kafer, Prairie Central 5 61.0
Boyer, Tuscola 6 61.3
Burke, Mahomet-Seymour 7 61.4
Stiger, Blue Ridge 9 62.1
Taylor, Monticello 11 62.1
Corzine, Watseka 8 63.3
Fehr, Prairie Central 4 63.5
Mason, Prairie Central 4 63.5
Patterson, Monticello 11 65.1
Sollers, Oakwood 9 65.3
Woodard, Westville 4 66.0
Miller, Central 9 66.6
Bertrand, Watseka 1 67.0
Davis, Mahomet-Seymour 6 67.0
Phillips, Central 1 67.0
Endsley, St. Thomas More 8 67.1
Marx, Fisher 5 67.6
Terry, Westville 4 67.8
Lynch, Watseka 2 68.0
Marx, Fisher 1 69.0
Note: Individuals not updated and teams not represented are those whose coaches have not submitted information. Email Bob Jones at bjones@news-gazette.media.