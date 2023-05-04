RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Unity 21-6 1 Maegan Rothe and the Rockets will carry a three-game win streak into Thursday’s game with rival St. Joseph-Ogden.

2. Westville 19-4 2 Izzy Sliva and the Tigers took a two-run loss at Indiana’s South Vermillion, followed by defeating Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-8 3 Timera Blackburn-Kelley and the Spartans saw their 10-game run of victories end in a walk-off setback versus Monticello.

4. Le Roy 21-5 4 Emily Bogema and the Panthers were doubled up by Lena-Winslow on Tuesday in a game contested at Rosemont Stadium.

5. Salt Fork 18-7 5 Ava Ringstrom and the Storm turned around from a loss to Westville and defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm, GCMS.

6. Argenta-Oreana 12-7 NR Miriah Powell and the Bombers own recent triumphs versus LPC foes Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Villa Grove.

7. Villa Grove 16-8 6 Ella Schweighart and the Blue Devils watched a six-game win streak conclude Monday, host Armstrong-Potomac soon.

8. ALAH 16-7 8 Kaci Beachy and the Knights are 3-4 in their last seven outings, but two of those losses came by a combined four runs.

9. Fisher 16-9 7 Paige Hott and the Bunnies have hit a bit of a cold stretch lately, with losses in three of their previous four matchups.

10. Sullivan 15-8 9 Taylar Mercer and her cohorts have tallied at least 11 runs in each of their last four games, though one was a defeat.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette.