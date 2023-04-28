RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Unity 19-6 2 Jenna Adkins and the Rockets dropped Urbana after an eight-inning loss to Effingham St. Anthony, have won 10 of 11.
2. Westville 17-3 1 Laney Cook and the Tigers were handed a narrow nonconference loss by a good Paris team, falling in walk-off fashion.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 19-7 3 Addison Frick and the Spartans continue to be on a tear, overwhelming Champaign Central and Mahomet-Seymour.
4. Le Roy 19-4 6 Laila Carr and the Panthers recovered nicely from a loss to Tri-Valley, besting Lexington/Ridgeview, St. Teresa on road.
5. Salt Fork 16-6 4 Karlie Cain and the Storm will take their 6-1 Vermilion Valley record into Friday’s battle with Westville, 6-0 in league play.
6. Villa Grove 15-7 8 Piper Kiser and the Blue Devils seem to be hitting their stride at the right time, collecting recent wins over Tuscola, Fisher.
7. Fisher 16-7 5 Kailey May and the Bunnies were 4-4 in their last eight games entering Thursday’s tilt with Fieldcrest, which they won.
8. ALAH 15-6 6 Madison Schweighart and the Knights have seen a bumpy road of late, trading wins and losses over their last six bouts.
9. Sullivan 12-7 NR Chloe Smith and her Sullivan cohorts saw their win streak end at four games with a one-run loss to Arcola on Thursday.
10. Tuscola 12-9 10 Makenna Fiscus and the Warriors continue to battle through the rigors of Central Illinois play, last topping Clinton.