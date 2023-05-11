RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 24-9 3 Kat Short and the Spartans triumphed over rival Unity to jump into this list’s top spot. They’ll battle Charleston on Thursday.
2. Unity 25-7 1 Lauren Haas and the Rockets picked off Newton in eight innings before besting Tuscola. They visit Maroa-Forsyth soon.
3. Westville 24-5 2 Mia Lane and the Tigers were slowed by Teutopolis on Saturday, earned a nice win over Breese Mater Dei the same day.
4. Le Roy 26-5 4 Lauren Bossingham and the Panthers overcame Rantoul in their first road game after three in a row at home, all victories.
5. Salt Fork 21-7 5 Sailor Pacot and the Storm are carrying a five-game win streak into Thursday’s nonconference tilt at Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
6. Argenta-Oreana 12-7 6 Abbey Matthews and the Bombers are set to end their regular season on Thursday against Riverton before 1A playoffs.
7. ALAH 17-8 8 Karaline Vanausdoll and the Knights played a close contest with Casey-Westfield before posting a victory versus Sullivan.
8. Villa Grove 17-10-1 7 Addisyn Wilson and the Blue Devils dropped two of three games in a trip to Kentucky, will host Rantoul on Thursday.
9. Fisher 18-10 9 Jenna Clemmons and the Bunnies outlasted Monticello by one run, then fell to Lexington/Ridgeview by the same margin.
10. Arcola 12-6 NR Kacie Sisk and the Purple Riders are undefeated in their previous nine outings, including six in Lincoln Prairie action.