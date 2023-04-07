RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Westville 10-1 4 Jazmyn Bennett and the Tigers took care of Watseka in Vermilion Valley action after a one-run win over Mahomet-Seymour.
2. Unity 8-4 3 Ruby Tarr and the Rockets stumbled against Pontiac in a tough Illini Prairie Conference bout, their third victory in a row overall.
3. Le Roy 9-1 6 Lilly Long and the Panthers have picked up a win in each of their last four tries, including a big one over Salt Fork.
4. Fisher 8-1 7 Kylan Arndt and the Bunnies are rolling these days, winners in their previous eight contests. They host El Paso-Gridley next.
5. Sullivan 6-2 NR Maddy Probus and her Sullivan teammates have won three of four Central Illinois Conference contests, one over Tuscola.
6. Tuscola 5-3 1 Ava Boyer and the Warriors ended a two-game skid by trumping Clinton for their first Central Illinois Conference victory.
7. Salt Fork 9-3 2 Kendyl Hurt and the Storm were swept by Casey-Westfield in a doubleheader but came back to defeat Covington (Ind.).
8. ALAH 5-1 9 Alisha Frederick and the Knights pushed their win streak to four by defeating Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on Thursday.
9. Villa Grove 5-5 10 Alexandria Brown and the Blue Devils set down Cumberland, St. Joseph-Ogden not long after a pair of eight-inning losses.
10. St. Joseph-Ogden 6-5 5 Peyton Jones and the Spartans concluded a two-game losing run by knocking off Rantoul. They’ll visit Tri-Valley this weekend.